Hingham, MA

What does $3 million get you in Hingham? 6,286 square feet and impeccable landscaping

Patriot Ledger
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoes looking at house listings ever get old? Every week, we publish for subscribers all the latest South Shore real estate listings with the top five most expensive residential listings - with links to see inside. Whether you're dreaming of something brand new with an ocean view or researching what kinds of kitchens are trending, it's certainly interesting to see more of these multimillion dollar houses. The real estate market is still red hot. We have your guide to the South Shore, Massachusetts sales. And, click on the links below to see inside the homes. Whether you're nosy or deciding when it's time to sell, we have the info. We have the scoop on what sold and for how much. And throughout the story, you'll find links to other stories about real estate, South Shore towns and home trends. Enjoy perusing. And dreaming.

