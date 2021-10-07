CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The U.S. Should Change Course and Support True Democracy in Haiti | Opinion

By Pierre Espérance
Newsweek
 6 days ago
The U.S. is deporting thousands of people to a country no one views as safe.

Comments / 20

victor
6d ago

He's claiming all these international rights, well for asylum seekers they are to present themselves at the FIRST border they arrive at and make a claim. Asylum means fleeing from persecution!! A number, if not most were safe in other countries. They are seeking economic betterment. Well there's a process for that and bum rushing our sovereign borders and Demanding, I mean Demanding accomodations is not the way to do it. The current administration has empowered these criminals. They feel entitlement just for getting into the US .As for stabilizing Haiti the only way is for an occupying military force to go in. The worlds opinion would not allow it. The world has given, I mean given millions of dollars to that country and it's still a cesspool!!! They share the island with the Dominican Republic, why is it their not a mess like their neighbors??? 🤔🤔🤔🤔

njoitke
6d ago

Haiti is for Haitians let them live it up on the island most of the money in that country comes from white country's and generous white people giving let's stop the giving right now

Capone•
5d ago

Clarify the term True-Democracy, if that ultimately means absorbing Haiti or becoming its permanent complete-caretaker, then that term has zero interest or value moving forward for the Americans.... 🙅🏻‍♀️

Newsweek

