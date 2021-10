LEXINGTON – Turns out all Kentucky football needed to finally contend for an SEC championship was one of the biggest changes to roster building in the sport's history. No, No. 11 Kentucky would not be 6-0 with a chance for a season-defining upset of No. 1 Georgia this week without the almost decade of work Mark Stoops, his assistant coaches and players put in to elevate the program from SEC bottom-feeder to consistent winner.

