Man charged in North Nashville shooting after victim critically injured

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspect is being charged in a shooting that left a man with critical injuries in North Nashville.

Ricky Starks, 23, was already in the Metro jail charged in a road rage shooting on Interstate 65 where gunshots were fired at a car with a child inside. Now, he’s also being charged in a shooting in July.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers responded to an apartment complex off Delta Avenue for a reported shooting during the afternoon of July 15. Police say the entire incident was captured on surveillance cameras.

Detectives learned Starks was shooting at a car that was driving away from him. A man inside the car was hit by the gunfire and suffered life-threatening injuries. Before the shooting, the video showed Starks driving a grey Kia Cadenza with a unique dark tinted front windshield in the area of Cheatham Place Apartments. Police said he parked the car on Delta Avenue between Garfield Street and Cheatham Place before the victim arrived. When the victim got there, police said Starks moved the vehicle to a spot directly parallel to the incident location. Starks then went back to Delta Avenue and started shooting at the victim.

Police said Starks continued shooting until there was an indication that the victim was shot, lost control of his vehicle, and drove into the oncoming traffic lane. Officers said Starks ran from the scene where he got into the Kia Cadenza and left. There were several spent cartridge casings at the scene of the shooting.

Officers arrived on the scene to find the victim inside the driver seat of his vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. First responders transported him to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

Starks is now charged with attempted criminal homicide.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.