Roger H. Bourn Sr. RUTLAND — Roger H. Bourn Sr., 65, a resident of Hillcrest Road in Rutland, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, following a period of declining health. He was born at home in Manchester Center on Sept. 4, 1956, the son of Edmund and Marion (Brewer) Bourn. Roger received his education in local schools, including The Long Trail School. He continued his education by attending Lincoln Technical School where he received his degree in Diesel Mechanics. Roger was an accomplished mechanic and had used his skills at Griffin's Truck Stop in Texas and Turk’s Auto Body in Rutland. He was proficient in drawing and would often color them in. Roger enjoyed cars, hunting and fishing. He was a deacon at The Wellspring of Life Christian Center where God had changed his life. He will be remembered as a loving father, a kind man and a great husband. Roger was always there willing to help out; he would give you the shirt off his back. He married his high school sweetheart, Mary Ricard, on July 3, 1974, in Manchester; she now lives in Rutland. He also leaves his sons, Roger Bourn Jr., of Pittsford, Edmund "Skeeter" Bourn III, of Danby, Chad Bourn, of Brandon, and Nicholas Bourn, of Rutland; brother, Tony Bourn, of Rutland; sisters, Aleeta Chouimard, of East Dorset, Terry Gates, of Rutland, and Sheila Johnson, of Whitehall; a special niece, Robin Lieble, of New Hampshire; grandchildren, Lexie and Izayah, Shane, Nathan, Shasta May, Malicha and Lindsey; nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a brother, Clifford Bourn, and sister, Debbie Myers. Private family services will be held at the family lot in Factory Point Cemetery in Manchester Center. Memorial gifts may be made to the family to assist with expenses with checks payable to Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, P.O. Box 885, Manchester Center, VT 05255, or using the following GoFundMe link https://www.gofundme.com/roger-hank-bourn-sr. To send personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.