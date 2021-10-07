CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rutland, VT

Roger H. Bourn Sr.

By Editorials
Rutland Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoger H. Bourn Sr. RUTLAND — Roger H. Bourn Sr., 65, a resident of Hillcrest Road in Rutland, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, following a period of declining health. He was born at home in Manchester Center on Sept. 4, 1956, the son of Edmund and Marion (Brewer) Bourn. Roger received his education in local schools, including The Long Trail School. He continued his education by attending Lincoln Technical School where he received his degree in Diesel Mechanics. Roger was an accomplished mechanic and had used his skills at Griffin's Truck Stop in Texas and Turk’s Auto Body in Rutland. He was proficient in drawing and would often color them in. Roger enjoyed cars, hunting and fishing. He was a deacon at The Wellspring of Life Christian Center where God had changed his life. He will be remembered as a loving father, a kind man and a great husband. Roger was always there willing to help out; he would give you the shirt off his back. He married his high school sweetheart, Mary Ricard, on July 3, 1974, in Manchester; she now lives in Rutland. He also leaves his sons, Roger Bourn Jr., of Pittsford, Edmund "Skeeter" Bourn III, of Danby, Chad Bourn, of Brandon, and Nicholas Bourn, of Rutland; brother, Tony Bourn, of Rutland; sisters, Aleeta Chouimard, of East Dorset, Terry Gates, of Rutland, and Sheila Johnson, of Whitehall; a special niece, Robin Lieble, of New Hampshire; grandchildren, Lexie and Izayah, Shane, Nathan, Shasta May, Malicha and Lindsey; nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a brother, Clifford Bourn, and sister, Debbie Myers. Private family services will be held at the family lot in Factory Point Cemetery in Manchester Center. Memorial gifts may be made to the family to assist with expenses with checks payable to Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, P.O. Box 885, Manchester Center, VT 05255, or using the following GoFundMe link https://www.gofundme.com/roger-hank-bourn-sr. To send personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.

www.rutlandherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Rutland, VT
City
Brandon, VT
City
East Dorset, VT
City
Manchester, VT
City
Lincoln, VT
City
Danby, VT
City
Pittsford, VT
Rutland, VT
Obituaries
NBC News

New FDA guidance aims to drastically cut salt in food supply

The Food and Drug Administration is asking food manufacturers and restaurants to cut the salt in their products over the coming 2½ years, hoping to reduce Americans' overall sodium intake by 12 percent. The sweeping recommendation, announced Wednesday, is expected to cover a wide variety of foods — from chain...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Long Trail School#Lincoln Technical School#Diesel Mechanics#Auto Body#P O Box
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

U.S. supply chain too snarled for Biden Christmas fix, experts say

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden is pushing to ease supply shortages and tame rising prices in time for Christmas, but unsnarling U.S. supply lines could take far longer, experts told Reuters. Biden brought together powerbrokers from ports, unions and big business on Wednesday to address shipping, labor...
LABOR ISSUES

Comments / 0

Community Policy