CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Pound Little Changed After U.K. Halifax House Price Data

By Insta Forex
ForexTV.com
 6 days ago

UK Halifax house price data for September has been released at 2.00 am ET Thursday. The pound changed little against its major rivals after the data. The pound was trading at 1.3577 against the greenback, 151.36 against the yen, 1.2598 against the franc and 0.8507 against the euro around 2:04 am ET.

forextv.com

Comments / 0

Related
ForexTV.com

Pound Advances On BoE Rate Hike Hopes

The pound was higher against its most major counterparts in the European session on Wednesday, as strong U.K. GDP data for August intensified hopes for a rate hike by the Bank of England before the end of the year. Data from the Office for National Statistics showed that the UK...
BUSINESS
ForexTV.com

Germany Consumer Price Inflation Rises As Estimated

Germany’s consumer price inflation accelerated, as initially estimated, in September to the highest level since 1993, final data from Destatis showed on Wednesday. Consumer price inflation rose to 4.1 percent in September from 3.9 percent in August. The annual rate came in line with the flash estimate published on September 30.
BUSINESS
AFP

UK economy rebounds despite supply chain woes

Britain's economy rebounded in August despite ongoing supply chain woes, as people socialised more due to the lifting of coronavirus curbs, data showed Wednesday. Gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent in the first full month since England's lifting of Covid restrictions, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement. "The economy picked up in August as bars, restaurants and festivals benefited from the first full month without Covid-19 restrictions in England," noted ONS official Darren Morgan. "This was offset by falls in health activity with fewer people visiting GPs and less testing and tracing."
BUSINESS
investing.com

Pound pinned near 2-week highs after UK jobs data leaves rate bets intact

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling held near a two-week high against the dollar on Tuesday as UK jobs data came in largely in line with forecasts, keeping expectations for future rate rises from the Bank of England intact. The pound hit a two-week high against the greenback on Monday on hawkish...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franc#Uk#Instaforex Company
ForexTV.com

AUD/USD Price Stuck at mid-0.73 amid Firm USD, Risk-off tone

AUD/USD price slightly gains amid improved business climate. Evergrande’s crisis keeps weighing on the risk sentiment. Energy demand has increased as the Covid restrictions on New South Wales have been lifted. In a risk-averse market, the AUD/USD price breaks its Tuesday growth streak. In the morning, the pair opened higher but quickly fell to 0.7333 … Continued.
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

New Zealand Electronic Retail Card Spending Climbs 0.9% In September

The value of electronic retail card spending in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent on month in September, Statistics New Zealand said on Tuesday – following the 19.7 percent drop in August. Spending in the core retail industries was roughly unchanged. On a yearly basis, spending sank...
RETAIL
ForexTV.com

Japan Overall Bank Lending Climbs 0.6% On Year In September

The value of overall bank lending in Japan was up 0.6 percent on year in September, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday – coming in at 577.140 trillion yen. That follows the 0.6 percent annual increase in August. Excluding trusts, bank lending rose 0.4 percent on year to 500.840...
WORLD
ForexTV.com

UK BRC Retail Sales Grow At Slower Pace In September

UK retail sales growth eased sharply in September as fuel shortages and wetter weather weighed on consumer confidence, data published by the British Retail Consortium and KPMG showed on Tuesday. Retail sales grew only 0.6 percent on a yearly basis in September after rising 3 percent in August. At the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Euro
ForexTV.com

UK Payroll Employment Increases Sharply

UK employment increased sharply in September, data from the Office for National Statistics showed on Tuesday. The number of payroll employees showed another monthly increase, up 207,000 to a record 29.2 million in September. In three months to August, the employment rate increased 0.5 percentage points on the quarter, to...
ECONOMY
ForexTV.com

Philippines Trade Deficit Grows To $3.577 Billion In August

The Philippines posted a merchandise trade deficit of $3.577 billion in August, the National Statistics Office said on Tuesday. That missed expectations for a shortfall of $3.5 billion following the $3.29 billion deficit in July. Exports were up 17.6 percent on year, shy of expectations for an increase of 20...
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

Germany Wholesale Price Inflation Fastest Since 1974

Germany’s wholesale price inflation accelerated to the fastest since 1974, data from Destatis showed on Tuesday. Wholesale prices grew 13.2 percent annually in September, following August’s 12.3 percent increase. Destatis said the last time there was a higher increase than in the same month of the previous year was in...
BUSINESS
ForexTV.com

Gold Firms As Inflation Concerns Hit Risk Appetite

Gold traded firm on Tuesday as investors fretted about issues including inflation, pressures on quarterly earnings and China Evergrande Group’s debt crisis. Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,760.01 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,760.25. Risk sentiment in wider financial markets was subdued amid...
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Pound edges higher on BOE, job data next

The British pound has started the week with modest gains. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3636, up 0.16% on the day. In the US, a highly-anticipated nonfarm payrolls report proved to be a major disappointment. The economy added just 194 thousand new jobs, well off the forecast of around 500 thousand. Still, the weak reading did not cause any panic on the markets, as other employment data was strong. The unemployment rate fell to 4.8%, down from 5.1%. As well, wage growth climbed 0.6%, up from 0.4%. The solid wage gains provide have bolstered the argument that high inflation is not so transient after all. On a year-to-year basis, wages were up 4.6%. With inflation running at its highest level in some 30-years, the Fed’s position that the surge in inflation is temporary is starting to ring hollow to market ears.
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

Japan Machine Tool Order Data Due On Monday

Japan will on Monday release September figures for machine tool orders, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In August, machine tool orders skyrocketed 86.2 percent on year. Indonesia will see August numbers for retail sales; in July, sales were down 2.9 percent on year. Finally, the markets in...
RETAIL
ForexTV.com

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears to Acquire 1.24 amid WTI Surge, Upbeat Cad Jobs

USD/CAD pair continues its fall as the WTI price rises to $80, the highest since 2014. The Canadian jobs data is positive as compared to the jobs report of the US. Risk aversion may resist the bears and provide a temporary lift to the pair. The USD/CAD price analysis reveals the downtrend started on Friday, … Continued.
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

Gold Outlook Remains Bearish at $1,750 as US Yields Firm up

Gold price remains on the backfoot around $1,750, the lowest band of the range. Despite dismal NFP figures, the US dollar remained unaffected. US yields remain high, pointing at further losses in the gold. The gold price outlook is bearish as the price wobbling near the lower end of the range. The major contributor to … Continued.
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

Denmark Trade Surplus Decline In August

Denmark’s trade surplus decreased in August, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday. The total trade surplus fell to DKK 11.0 billion in August from DKK 11.5 billion in July. Exports increased 0.8 percent monthly in August and imports grew 1.4 percent. The goods trade surplus fell to DKK 6.1...
WORLD
ForexTV.com

Lithuania Producer Price Inflation Accelerates In September

Lithuania’s producer prices increased further in September, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Monday. The producer price index increased 15.1 percent year-on-year in September, following a 12.3 percent rise in August. Excluding refined petroleum products, producer prices grew 8.9 percent annually in September, following a 8.4 percent increase in the...
BUSINESS
ForexTV.com

Norway Consumer Prices; Producer Prices Increase

Norway’s consumer price inflation increased in September, data from Statistics Norway showed on Monday. The consumer price index rose 4.1 percent year-on-year in September, following a 3.4 percent increase in August. Economists had expected the inflation to rise 4.0 percent. Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels increased...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy