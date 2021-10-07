CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia's infections reach the highest level so far this year

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
harrisondaily.com
 7 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s daily coronavirus infections soared Thursday to their highest level so far this year as authorities have struggled to control a surge in new cases amid a slow pace in …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...

harrisondaily.com

harrisondaily.com

Russia sets another daily COVID-19 deaths record

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Wednesday reported another record of daily coronavirus deaths amid a slow vaccination rate and authorities' reluctance to tighten restrictions. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to...
harrisondaily.com

Russia marks pandemic high of infections, deaths

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Thursday recorded the highest daily numbers of coronavirus infections and deaths since the start of the pandemic, a rapidly surging toll that has severely strained the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Daily Mail

Russian warships stage show of strength off Japan as a 'welcome message' for Tokyo's new PM after he declared sovereignty over disputed islands

Russian warships have staged a show of strength in the Sea of Japan after the country's new Prime Minister laid claim to a chain of islands controlled by Moscow. The Varyag, a Russian cruiser and flagship of the Pacific Fleet, took part in the drills alongside anti-submarine destroyer Admiral Tributs and 12 support ships on Monday.
CoinTelegraph

Amount of ETH held by miners reaches highest level since 2016

The amount of Ether (ETH) that is being held by miners has reached record levels in terms of United States dollars, as they remain reluctant to sell. The balance held by Ether miners is the largest it has been since shortly after the network was launched five years ago. When converted into USD, it is at a historic peak of $1.85 billion, according to data provided by analytics platform Santiment.
harrisondaily.com

Putin says relations with Biden "working and stable"

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that the Kremlin has “constructive” relations with Washington and voiced hope that mutual interests would eventually help normalize …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...
harrisondaily.com

US talks global cybersecurity without a key player: Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amid an epidemic of ransomware attacks, the U.S. is sitting down to talk cybersecurity strategy this week with 30 countries while leaving out one key player: Russia. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
NBC News

U.S. becomes largest bitcoin mining center following China ban

The United States has overtaken China to account for the largest share of the world’s bitcoin mining, data published on Wednesday by the U.K.’s Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance showed. Chinese authorities banned the activity earlier this year causing miners to shut up shop or move overseas. China’s share of...
harrisondaily.com

EXPLAINER: Why are UK and the EU still fighting over Brexit?

LONDON (AP) — “Get Brexit done” was British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s slogan when he ran for election two years ago. Since then, the U.K. has pulled out of the European Union after more …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
The Independent

EU vows to uphold Ukraine's energy security at summit

European Union leaders vowed to uphold Ukraine's energy security and signed deals intended to bolster ties during a summit Tuesday in the Ukrainian capital.In a statement after the meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, EU Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reaffirmed their “continued commitment to strengthening the political association and economic integration of Ukraine with the European Union.”They emphasized that further reforms and regulatory changes in Ukraine would help establish conditions for enhanced economic and trade relations with the 27-nation bloc, leading to Ukraine’s further gradual economic integration into the EU market.“I want...
Reuters

EU begins real-time review of AstraZeneca COVID-19 antibody cocktail

Oct 14 (Reuters) - The European Union's medicines regulator said on Thursday it has started a real-time review of AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) antibody-based COVID-19 therapy after the combination medicine showed success in treating and preventing severe illness. Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur. Our Standards: The Thomson...
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
realcleardefense.com

How to Beat China Without a War

Building partner capacity in Africa through security assistance (SA) and cooperation (SC) activities provides the capability to maneuver in that space. Can the U.S. Department of Defense do two things at once: Operate in the gray zone of small wars and excel in great power competition? The rise of China has some analysts worried that the U.S. “is focused on the wrong countries and being used to build the wrong capabilities.” Small wars are out, big wars are in, and are increasingly used for justifying increased budgets for expensive ships and aircraft. The general idea is that competition with China and Russia – great power competition (GPC) – is the priority and all instruments of national power must be bent to that end, at the expense of all other needs. At best, this view is myopic; at worst, it is a false narrative. The U.S. can succeed in the gray zone in which would outflank China and Russia in the next (perhaps the last) strategic zone: Africa.
