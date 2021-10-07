CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID deaths increase across Virginia, health officials investigate why

By Autumn Childress
 6 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (ABC/WRIC) — Virginia health officials are investigating an alarming uptick in COVID-19 deaths in recent months.

In early July, Virginia averaged two COVID deaths per day; however, that number has jumped to 44. Data from the Virginia Department of Health show this upward trend began in September.

Dr. Julia Murphy of the Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Epidemiology COVID-19 Response team told WVEC that there is usually a lag in mortality reporting, but officials are concerned about the trend.

Parents of Suffolk 5th grader who died from COVID-19 say daughter escorted sick children to school nurse

“One we can see a lag so this may be an artifact of reporting, but two we are concerned about this trend, if it is in fact a real trend,” she said. “We’re actively assessing this to see which it seems to be. Does it seem to be more an artifact of delayed mortality reporting and will start to decline over time as we’re seeing nationally, or is it in fact an increasing trend, and if so – why,” Dr. Murphy said.

This trend comes as Governor Northam boasts a high vaccination rate across the Commonwealth. He says Virginia has the highest vaccination numbers in the south, with more than 80% of adults having at least one shot.

”Together, we can end this pandemic,” Northam wrote in a tweet. However, health officials are still urging people to get the shot, as unvaccinated people are ending up in the hospital with more severe cases.

Comments / 55

David Bellovich
6d ago

The article says that 80% of people in Virginia are vaccinated in our deaths are increasing tenfold. to quote the money ball theory if the vaccines work so well why don't they work?

Reply(3)
7
Juanita Stellato
6d ago

Still not a pandemic! More people die each month of drug overdose. Notice the news only speaks of C19 and nothing else.

Reply(1)
6
HAPPY days!!!
6d ago

Lord u tried to tell them they don't want to listen to u. And now ppl ask way are they so many deaths 😆 lol!!! oh well hate to say it let them pass they haven't got the shoot most likely. Time to get this thing under control if they want to pass let them. help the ppl u can if not vaccinated u go to the back of the line on waiting on help.

Reply(17)
6
