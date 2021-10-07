CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Cosy Cabins Appear on Sanaa Hotel Roofs as War Curtails Tourism Elsewhere

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANAA (Reuters) - Hotels in Sanaa are cashing in on demand for domestic tourism in war-torn Yemen by building small cabin rooms, known as tairamana, on their roofs offering relaxation and views of the ancient city. Around a dozen of these spaces now perch on the flat roof of the...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Four fabulous hotels for a cosy Scottish escape

Scotland has it all when it comes to a pre-winter getaway: tiny Hebridean island retreats where guests are cocooned from the pressures of modern life; loch-side stays that are perfectly positioned for basking in the natural beauty of the Highlands; or glossy suites that provide a convenient base for enjoying Edinburgh’s plethora of restaurants, bars and shops.
WORLD
The Guardian

Australia expresses ‘sorrow’ after Afghan army deserter Hekmatullah, who killed three ADF soldiers, set free

The Australian government has expressed “sorrow” after a former Afghan soldier convicted of murdering three Australian soldiers in Afghanistan was released from custody in Qatar. Hekmatullah was convicted of murdering three Australian soldiers – Corporal Stjepan Milosevic, Private Robert Poate and Sapper James Martin – as they played cards at...
POLITICS
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khaled Abdullah
AFP

Thousands evacuated and coal mines shuttered as floods hit north China

More than 120,000 people have been evacuated, coal mines shut and crops destroyed after unseasonably heavy rainfall flooded north China's Shanxi province over the weekend, state media reported Monday, with more rain forecast. An estimated 190,000 hectares of crops were destroyed and 17,000 buildings were reduced to rubble, the local Communist Party newspaper Shanxi Evening News reported.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Bus plunge, floods leave at least 28 dead in northern China

Chinese authorities confirmed Tuesday 13 people had died after a bus plunged into a rushing river amid heavy flooding that has caused 15 other fatalities in the north. State broadcaster CCTV said another 37 people from the bus had been rescued, among which seven were hospitalized, and the driver had been placed in custody. One person remained missing. The crash occurred Monday after heavy rains caused flooding that destroyed homes and covered farmland in two provinces near the national capital Beijing Official news website The Paper said the bus driver ignored warnings not to attempt to cross the...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Turkey says it will do "what is necessary" after Syria attacks

ANKARA, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday Turkey would "do what is necessary for its security" after what it said was a rise in cross-border attacks by Syrian Kurdish YPG militia. President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that an attack that Ankara blamed on the...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Tourism#Hotels#Roofs#Sanaa#Reuters#Unesco
AFP

Taliban meet EU-US delegation, Brussels pledges 1 bn euros aid

The Taliban held their first face-to-face talks with a joint US-EU delegation Tuesday in Qatar, as Brussels pledged one billion euros ($1.2 billion) in aid for Afghanistan. The European Union opened the virtual G20 summit by pledging the one-billion-euro aid package, including money for urgent humanitarian needs and Afghanistan's neighbours taking in Afghans fleeing the Taliban.
WORLD
TheConversationAU

Lebanon's crisis has gone from bad to worse. But is anyone listening?

In the midst of a pandemic that has wrenched the world off its axis, Lebanon’s precipitous decline has not received the attention it deserves given the country’s strategic importance. Bordering Syria to its north and east, and Israel to its south, Lebanon occupies a critical space in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its collapse would risk spilling over into surrounding areas. The country is sagging under the weight of a vast refugee population from neighbouring Syria and a permanent Palestinian refugee presence. It certainly qualifies as a “crisis state”, which the London School of Economics defines as one in “acute stress”. The question is whether...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
AFP

Israeli archaeologists uncover 'world's largest' Byzantine-era winery

Israeli archaeologists on Monday uncovered a Byzantine-era, industrial-scale wine complex which produced some two million litres of the drink annually and was the world's "largest" such centre at the time. Fermenting grape juice into wine was a proven way in antiquity to avoid illness from contaminated drinking water.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

A bird stars in rare feel-good tale about Afghan evacuations

The mynah bird squawks from a new cage in the French ambassador’s sunlit living room in Abu Dhabi a far cry from its life as the pet of a young Afghan woman who has since found refuge in France.Talkative, yellow-beaked “Juji” had a brief star turn on social media, its story of survival amid the frenzied evacuations from Taliban-run Afghanistan striking a nerve with a global audience.While searing scenes from the American-led airlift from Kabul after 20 years of war — such as those of Afghans falling to their deaths after trying to cling to the wheels of...
ANIMALS
The Independent

UN, Bangladesh sign deal to aid Rohingya relocated to island

The United Nations and Bangladesh's government have signed an agreement to work together to help Rohingya refugees on an island in the Bay of Bengal where thousands have been relocated from crammed camps near the Myanmar border.More than 19,000 Rohingya have already been moved to the Bhasan Char island by the government, and the U.N. said one of the key reasons to sign the agreement was to start serving that population.Bangladesh plans to relocate 100,000 Rohingya to the island in phases from the crowded refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar district. The agreement came as a paradigm shift after the...
WORLD
The Independent

Migrants protest outside UN office in Libya for 10th day

Hundreds of migrants protested for the 10th straight day Monday outside a United Nations facility in Libya s capital of Tripoli demanding evacuation from the North African nation.The gathering outside the U.N. refugee agency’s facility began after Libyan authorities launched a massive crackdown on migrants earlier this month in the western town of Gargaresh, detaining more than 5,000 people.The detained migrants were held in overcrowded detention centers where torture, sexual assault and other abuses are rife. U.N.-commissioned investigators said earlier this month that abuse and ill treatment of migrants in Libya amount to crimes against humanity.The government in Tripoli...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Flooding sends bus into river in China; 120,000 evacuated

A bus fell into a river in northern China on Monday, leaving at least two people dead and 12 others missing after flooding from heavy rains destroyed homes and covered farmland.Video posted online showed people on top of an almost submerged bus in a rushing river flowing over a nearby bridge outside the city of Shijiazhuang, about 265 kilometers (165 miles) southwest of Beijing Authorities in Hebei province said in a social media post that 37 of the 51 people on the bus had been rescued.In neighboring Shanxi province to the west, more than 120,000 people had been evacuated as thousands of houses collapsed and 190,000 hectares (470,000 acres) of crops were damaged, the official Xinhua News Agency said Sunday.The heavy rains in Shanxi, normally a dry region, damaged a 25-meter (80-foot) section of a wall in the historic town of Pingyao, a UNESCO world heritage site, Xinhua said. Continuous rain is the biggest threat to the city's ancient clay structures, the state news agency said.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Independence leader: Wall won't stop Western Sahara fight

The leader of the Western Sahara independence movement says that fighting with Morocco will continue across a long wall cutting through Africa’s vast desert until the international community delivers on an unfulfilled promise of self-determination for the Saharawi people.The United Nations considers Western Sahara as Africa’s last territory to be decolonized, but its envoys have failed to set the stage for a referendum on its future since a ceasefire was signed 30 years ago between Morocco, which had annexed it in 1975, and the independence-seeking Polisario Front The conflict has received renewed attention due to growing frustration among the...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy