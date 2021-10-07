THE BLACK THEATRE COALITION /BROADWAY ACROSS AMERICA FELLOWSHIP
FELLOWSHIP POSITION AVAILABLE WITH THE HIPPODROME THEATRE STARTING JANUARY 2022. (October 6, 2021) – The John Gore Organization (JGO) the leading presenter, producer, distributor, and marketer of Broadway theater worldwide, has partnered with Black Theatre Coalition (BTC), an organization dedicated to eradicating racial inequities in the theater industry, to create a comprehensive paid fellowship program for Black-identifying undergraduate college juniors, seniors and recent college graduates.baltimoretimes-online.com
Comments / 0