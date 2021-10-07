’People just don’t quite understand how dangerous it can be’: Leaders work to keep Hmong community informed about COVID
When Mayhoua Moua explains the coronavirus to members of her community, she often uses her own life to make her point. A Laotian refugee who came to the United States in the mid-1970s, Moua has spent most of her life translating for her neighbors. As a young girl, she grasped English quickly. Now, she’s continuing that work by trying to inform her neighbors about the COVID-19 pandemic.milwaukeenns.org
Comments / 0