CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Moderna To Build mRNA Vaccine Factory In Africa

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jm0eL_0cJtOTqo00
  • Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) plans to invest about $500 million to build a factory in Africa to make up to 500 million doses of mRNA vaccines at 50 µg dose level each year.
  • Moderna's proposed site will also include bottling and packaging capabilities. The Company said it would begin the process of deciding the country and location soon.
  • "We expect to manufacture our COVID-19 vaccine as well as additional products within our mRNA vaccine portfolio at this facility," CEO Stephane Bancel said in a statement.
  • Related: Sweden, Denmark Pause Use Of Moderna COVID-19 Shot In Younger Individuals: What You Need To Know.
  • Price Action: MRNA stock is down 1.43% at $298.09 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo by torstensimon from Pixabay

Comments / 0

Related
pharmaceutical-technology.com

CureVac to focus on second-generation mRNA vaccine candidates

German biopharmaceutical company CureVac has decided to abandon its Covid-19 vaccine development and focus on its collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) to develop second-generation messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine candidates. The company will also withdraw the application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the approval of its first-generation Covid-19 vaccine candidate,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
International Business Times

Africa Sets Sights On Innovative MRNA Jab To Help Meet Vaccine Gap

South African biotech consortium is working on a messenger RNA jab based on the Moderna formula in a ground-breaking drive to end Africa's life-threatening lack of Covid vaccines. Cape Town-based Afrigen Biologics and Vaccines is leading a pilot project, backed by the UN's World Health Organization (WHO) and the COVAX...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mrna#Covid 19 Vaccine#Moderna Inc Lrb Nasdaq#Company
Vice

How mRNA Vaccine Platforms Unlocks the Potential for Universal Vaccines

A few hours: That’s how long it took BioNTech co-founder Uğur Şahin to design a vaccine for COVID-19 in January of 2020. The virus was hardly what we know it now to be at the time: It was beginning to spread from its epicenter in Wuhan, China, but only a smattering of cases had been located in Europe and North America. On January 11, the genetic sequence for the virus was made public; within days, manufacturers had vaccines ready to test.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Low-dose mRNA vaccination measures up

A low dose of the mRNA-1273 vaccine against COVID-19 elicits an immune response comparable to that of natural infection in adults. Karen O’Leary is an Associate Research Analysis Editor with Nature Medicine. You have full access to this article via your institution. mRNA vaccines have been shown to be highly...
SCIENCE
Genetic Engineering News

Sanofi Pivots mRNA Vaccine Program from COVID-19 to Flu, Pathogens

Sanofi said it is pivoting its messenger RNA vaccine (mRNA) program—acquired over the summer when it bought Translate Bio for $3.2 billion—away from COVID-19 and toward influenza and other pathogens, despite announcing positive Phase I/II data for the vaccine candidate it had been co-developing with Translate. Thomas Triomphe, executive vice...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
Entrepreneur

Will Moderna's (MRNA) COVID-Led Rally Continue in 2022?

The coronavirus pandemic has significantly favored the fortunes of Moderna MRNA. It had no commercialized product in its portfolio till 2019 and its market capitalization stood at $6.6 billion. Key pipeline candidates were in mid-stage development. However, the COVID-19 pandemic completely turned the table. With the success of its mRNA-based vaccine for COVID-19, mRNA-1273, Moderna is now competing with many deep-pocketed and legacy pharma companies.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
healththoroughfare.com

Experts Release New Pfizer-Related Warning

The coronavirus vaccines remain in the spotlight. Now, it’s been revealed that experts have something important to say to patients who have gotten the Pfizer vaccine. Check out the latest reports coming from CNN below. People’s immunity following the Pfizer vaccine. It’s been just reported that people’s immunity starts to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Stock Wars: Cronos Group Vs. cbdMD

Benzinga’s weekly Stock Wars matches up two leaders in a major industry sector with the goal of determining which company is the better investment. This week, the duel is between two companies in the cannabidiol (CBD) space: Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) and cbdMD Inc. (NYSE:YCBD). The Case For Cronos Group:...
STOCKS
Fudzilla

TSMC and Sony build new factory in Japan

TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, and Sony are considering joint construction of a semiconductor factory in western Japan amid a global chip shortage. According to the Nikkei, the total investment in the project is estimated at 800 billion yen ($7 billion), with the Japanese government expected to provide up to half the amount.
BUSINESS
Boston Herald

Bailey: We have animals to thank for mRNA vaccines

To the delight of high school biology teachers everywhere, messenger RNA is having a moment. It’s the technology behind Moderna’s and Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccines against COVID-19, the safest and most effective yet developed. These vaccines are the first successful biomedical application of mRNA technology. But they won’t be the last. Moderna,...
CANCER
jhu.edu

The Long History of mRNA Vaccines

Messenger RNA, or mRNA, was discovered in the early 1960s; research into how mRNA could be delivered into cells was developed in the 1970s. So, why did it take until the global COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 for the first mRNA vaccine to be brought to market?. In this explainer, Chris...
SCIENCE
Best Life

If You Use This Medication, Throw It Away Now, FDA Says

It's often hard to tell if a new medication is working initially. In the first few days of using a new prescription, you may not notice significant improvements in the condition you're trying to treat. However, in the case of one common prescription, you may find yourself not only noticing changes in your condition, but serious health issues, as well. Now, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is telling customers to stop using this popular medication immediately. Read on to discover if your medication is affected and what to do if you have this prescription at home.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CNBC

President Putin on Taiwan: ‘China does not need to use force’

Chinese President Xi Jinping last week vowed to realize his aim of bringing the democratically run island nation of 24 million people under Beijing's control by peaceful means. Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen responded in a speech Sunday, announcing that her government would invest in bolstering its military in order to...
POLITICS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
14K+
Followers
78K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy