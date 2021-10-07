CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Long Beach, CA

One person seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Long Beach (Long Beach, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38co7Z_0cJtNTt100
One person seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Long Beach (Long Beach, CA)Nationwide Report

On Tuesday night, one person was seriously injured following a violent traffic crash involving a motorcycle near the intersection of Cherry Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway.

As per the early reports, a motorcyclist collided head on with a white car waiting at a red light.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

One person seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Long Beach

October 7, 2021

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Nationwide Report

A car vs. motorcycle crash killed 1 person in Pomona (Pomona, CA)

A car vs. motorcycle crash killed 1 person in Pomona (Pomona, CA)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday morning, a man lost his life following a two-vehicle collision in Pomona. As per the initial information, the fatal incident took place at about 11:07 a.m. in the area of Garey Avenue and Philadelphia Street in which a motorcycle and a Sedan were involved.
POMONA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Long Beach, CA
Traffic
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
Long Beach, CA
Accidents
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Nationwide Report

A two-vehicle accident injured 1 person on Kennewick Blue Bridge (Kennewick, WA)

On Tuesday morning, a 25-year old man suffered injuries following a two-vehicle crash on the Blue Bridge in Kennewick. As per the initial information, the incident happened at 8:14 am., when both vehicles were northbound on State Route 395. The preliminary investigation showed that the 25-year old driver was slowing for traffic when a Jeep Liberty driven by a 72-year old woman crashed into the man’s Chevrolet Aveo.
KENNEWICK, WA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy