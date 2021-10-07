CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

Reynolds says people had better wake up to crisis at southern border

 6 days ago

(Radio Iowa) – Governor Kim Reynolds says her trip to Texas with nine other Republican governors has given her a better understanding of the escalating humanitarian and security crisis caused by illegal border crossings. Reynolds was in McAllen, Texas, when she spoke with Iowa reporters by phone Wednesday afternoon. “Wouldn’t it be nice if the president of the United States and the vice president of the United States took the time to come down to the border to see and to listen to the border patrol agents, to listen to the Texas law enforcement, to listen to the families — the owners of the property that butt up against the border and the safety issues that they’re dealing with?” Reynolds asked.

