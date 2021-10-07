CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Shell warns of possible $500 million hit from Hurricane Ida

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 6 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

LONDON (AP) — Oil giant Royal Dutch Shell warned Thursday that it will take an earnings hit of up to $500 billion as a result of the disruptions caused by Hurricane Ida, which hit the Gulf of Mexico in late August.

In an update to shareholders, the company said the hurricane, which prompted oil companies operating in the Gulf of Mexico to shut down operations and evacuate workers for a few days, has reduced oil production by around 90,000 barrels a day.

It said the total impact to earnings will be between $350 million and $500 million.

Shell said the main hit from Ida, estimated at between $200 million and $300 million, has been felt in the upstream division, which essentially is the oil production part of the business.

However, it said there were also sizeable effects in Shell’s chemicals and oil products divisions, worth $100 million and $50 million-$100 million, respectively.

Shell has said most of its operations in the Gulf of Mexico are running as normal.

The update, which comes ahead of third-quarter results on Oct. 28, was brushed aside in stock markets. Shell’s share price was up 0.7% on Thursday.

Oil companies, like Shell, are benefitting from a huge spike in oil prices over recent weeks as the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic drives up demand. Brent crude, the international standard, is trading above $80 a barrel, around double the price seen a year ago.

Shell said that over the full year, every $10 increase in the cost of Brent crude adds around $3 billion to upstream annual earnings and $1.1 billion to integrated gas earnings, all other factors notwithstanding.

Comments / 0

Related
94.1 Duke FM

Oil falls after blistering run amid global energy crisis

TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices fell for the first time in four days on Tuesday, taking a breather, analysts said, after weeks of gains fuelled by a rebound in global demand that is contributing to energy shortages in economies from Europe to Asia. Brent crude was down 26 cents, or...
TRAFFIC
AFP

Rising demand pushes oil to fresh multi-year peaks

World oil prices vaulted Monday to fresh multi-year pinnacles on strong demand and tight supplies, fueling inflation worries and weighing on most global stock markets. Attention this week will focus on US and Chinese inflation data, with surging prices across the world becoming increasingly problematic for governments as economies reopen and demand for goods returns as supplies remain constrained.
TRAFFIC
CNN

Gas prices have nearly doubled in 17 months. The global energy crisis could lift them higher

New York (CNN Business) — The cost of energy was dirt cheap in the spring of 2020 as roads and airports sat nearly empty during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Energy demand is back today as the world economy reopens -- but supply simply hasn't kept up. That's why US oil prices have skyrocketed $120 since crashing to negative $40 a barrel in April 2020. Crude is on track to finish Monday above $80 a barrel for the first time in seven years.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Oil settles up 1.5%; hits multi-year highs on surging demand

BENGALURU, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Oil prices jumped on Monday to the highest levels in years, fuelled by rebounding global demand that has contributed to power and gas shortages in key economies like China. Brent crude rose $1.26, or 1.5%, to settle at $83.65 a barrel. The session high was...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Dutch Shell#Oil And Gas#Ap#Hurricane Ida
Zacks.com

Shell (RDS.A) Braces for Hurricane-Hit Q3 Amid Soaring Prices

RDS.A - Free Report) expects a negative impact to its third-quarter earnings and cash flows following disruptions in U.S. Gulf of Mexico production after Hurricane Ida swept through the region. The company lost about $400 million in income when the storm forced it to shut down several Gulf facilities for days and weeks. On a positive note, the European supermajor expects the prevailing strong commodity price environment to significantly boost its ‘Integrated Gas’ results.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Shell Reveals Ida Impact on Operations

Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) warned that Hurricane Ida in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico is expected to have an aggregate adverse impact of around $400 million on adjusted earnings and cash flow from operations in 3Q. In an update to its third quarter (3Q) 2021 outlook, Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
gcaptain.com

Hurricane Ida Hit LOOP’s Sour Crude Output in September

Oct 1 (Reuters) – The Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP), the largest U.S. privately owned deepwater crude terminal, said on Friday it made no deliveries of sour crude from storage last month, following two storms that hit the U.S. Gulf Coast. The facility closed on Aug. 28 ahead of Hurricane...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Reuters

Energy crunch stokes inflation, economic recovery concerns

BEIJING, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Authorities from Beijing to Delhi scrambled to fill a yawning power supply gap on Tuesday, triggering global stock and bond market wobbles on worries that rising energy costs will stoke inflation and curtail an economic recovery. Power prices have surged to record highs in recent...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids

The energy crisis that's led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. The energy crisis that’s led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. Electric companies are alerting customers about winter price hikes and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

OPEC leaves 2022 forecast for oil-demand growth unchanged

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, on Wednesday left its forecast for growth in global oil demand next year unchanged, while trimming its projection for this year. In a monthly report, OPEC said it expects 2022 demand to grow by 4.2 million barrels a day, unchanged from its September outlook, with global demand expected to average 100.8 million barrels a day, "supported by healthy economic momentum in the main consuming countries and better management of the COVID-19 pandemic." OPEC said it now sees 2021 demand growth of 5.8 million barrels a day, down from its previous projection...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Dallas News

Permian Basin roars back to life as oil prices top $80 a barrel

Oil prices above $80 a barrel are once again spurring a revival of shale drilling in America’s biggest oil field, where production is expected to return to pre-pandemic highs within weeks. Only this time, the surge is being driven by private operators, rather than the publicly traded companies that fueled...
TRAFFIC
WISH-TV

Gas prices skyrocket as global energy crisis worsens

(CNN) — The cost of energy was dirt cheap in the spring of 2020 as roads and airports sat nearly empty during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Energy demand is back today as the world economy reopens, but supply simply hasn’t kept up. That’s why U.S. oil prices have skyrocketed $120 since crashing to negative $40 a barrel in April 2020. U.S. oil prices finished above $80 a barrel on Monday for the first time in nearly seven years.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle above $80 a barrel for the first time since 2014

Oil futures climbed on Monday, with U.S. prices settling above the $80 mark for the first time since late October 2014. Last week’s decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies to raise oil output by the previously agreed upon 400,000 barrels per day each month "remains a significant tailwind for oil and the refined products right now," said Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research." That supply side news combined with mostly encouraging economic data suggest demand should remain healthy and keep the physical market in a deficit in the months ahead." West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose $1.17, or 1.5%, to settle at $80.52 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
Times Leader

Times Leader

4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
893K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy