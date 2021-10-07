CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Uvalde, TX

David R. Silva

By Viewpoint/Editorial
The Uvalde Leader-News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Rios Silva, 52, of Uvalde died Sept. 22, 2021, in Granbury at the Granbury Medical Center. He was born in Uvalde on May 7, 1969, to Irma Rios and David H. Silva. He is survived by companion, Michelle Rushin of Granbury; mother, of Uvalde; father and wife, Linda, of Pingree Grove, Illinois; six brothers, Daniel Silva and wife, Tizoc, of Dallas, Eduardo Medrano of Uvalde, Armando Flores and wife, Danielle, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, Adam Maizonet of Waxhaw, North Carolina, Joseph Maizonet and wife, Marline, of Concord, North Carolina, Dalton James Anderson of Bensenville, Illinois; three sisters; Yvonne Moreno and husband, Robert, and Yvette Silva and partner, Ramon Gonzales, of Uvalde, and Star Maizonet-Kinowski of Pingree Grove, Illinois; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by daughter Jordan Silva; and brother-in-law Robert Kinowski.

www.uvaldeleadernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

FDA recommends restaurants, food manufacturers cut back on use of salt

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released sweeping new guidance for the food industry to voluntarily reduce sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods in an attempt to reduce Americans' consumption. "The FDA is issuing a final guidance, 'Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals: Target Mean and Upper Bound Concentrations for...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Illinois State
State
North Carolina State
City
Dallas, TX
Uvalde, TX
Obituaries
Local
Texas Obituaries
State
Minnesota State
City
Granbury, TX
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Silva
The Associated Press

Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference.
CHEYENNE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy