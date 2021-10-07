David R. Silva

David Rios Silva, 52, of Uvalde died Sept. 22, 2021, in Granbury at the Granbury Medical Center. He was born in Uvalde on May 7, 1969, to Irma Rios and David H. Silva. He is survived by companion, Michelle Rushin of Granbury; mother, of Uvalde; father and wife, Linda, of Pingree Grove, Illinois; six brothers, Daniel Silva and wife, Tizoc, of Dallas, Eduardo Medrano of Uvalde, Armando Flores and wife, Danielle, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, Adam Maizonet of Waxhaw, North Carolina, Joseph Maizonet and wife, Marline, of Concord, North Carolina, Dalton James Anderson of Bensenville, Illinois; three sisters; Yvonne Moreno and husband, Robert, and Yvette Silva and partner, Ramon Gonzales, of Uvalde, and Star Maizonet-Kinowski of Pingree Grove, Illinois; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by daughter Jordan Silva; and brother-in-law Robert Kinowski.