Lakeshore Sports for 10-7-21

The Vikings deal the Crimson Tide their first conference defeat since joining the Pacific Conference in 2018.It's not often that you get to do something for the first time, or in this case the first time something's ever been done. The Forest Grove boys soccer team did that Tuesday night, Oct. 12, defeating the Glencoe Crimson Tide 2-0 and becoming the first Pacific Conference team to beat the Tide since they joined the conference in the 2018-19 season. "The team played solid," Forest Grove assistant coach Rene Lopez said while speaking for head coach Gracey Mosquera. "I think they understood...

FOREST GROVE, OR ・ 17 HOURS AGO