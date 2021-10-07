CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

A Meditation on Forgiveness: Fran Kranz, Ann Dowd, and Jason Isaacs on Mass

By Nell Minow
Roger Ebert
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Mass" takes a while to let us know what is, bringing its four main characters together for a conversation in a church meeting room. The first film written and directed by actor Fran Kranz builds its momentum slowly, making it all the more powerful when we understand that these four parents have experienced an unthinkable tragedy. In interviews, Kranz and two of the film's stars, Jason Isaacs (Jay) and Ann Dowd (Linda), talked about the movie's depiction of grief and forgiveness.

www.rogerebert.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Jesse Metcalfe Joins Dennis Quaid, Heather Graham in Faith-Based Drama ‘On a Wing and a Prayer’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jesse Metcalfe has signed on for MGM and Lightworkers’ new faith-based family drama “On a Wing and a Prayer,” starring opposite Dennis Quaid and Heather Graham. Based on a true story, Quaid stars as Doug White, who’s forced to fly a plane after the pilot dies unexpectedly mid-flight. The movie is the latest production from MGM’s Lightworkers — the company, founded by Roma Downey and Mark Burnett, is behind “The Bible” miniseries and MGM and Paramount’s contemporary “Ben-Hur” adaptation. Downey will produce the movie alongside Autumn Bailey-Ford, with Burnett serving as an executive producer. Directed by Sean McNamara from a screenplay by...
MOVIES
wmagazine.com

How Fran Kranz Created a Subtly Spiritual Meditation on Grief

Earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival, Mass, an intimate drama about two sets of parents who meet years after a violent tragedy, emerged as a a must-see. The film opens with a parish worker (Breeda Wool) fussing about the setup in the basement of an Episcopal church while a professional mediator (Michelle N. Carter) tells her to remove the snacks and place a box of tissues in just the right spot. It is soon revealed that the reason they’re there is to faciliate a meeting between with four parents—played by the impeccable Martha Plimpton, Jason Isaacs, Ann Dowd, and Reed Birney—to discuss the mass shooting that took the life of Gail and Jay’s (Plimpton and Isaacs) son, and which was perpetrated by the son of Richard and Linda (Birney and Dowd). The question that hangs on every sentence uttered by the four bereft parents in that room over the next two real-time hours: Is forgiveness is really possible after an unspeakable act of violence?
RELIGION
undertheradarmag.com

Jason Isaacs on the powerful new drama “Mass”

Though Jason Isaacs and his castmates—Martha Plimpton, Reed Birney, and Ann Dowd—are earning some of the strongest reviews of their careers for Mass, the British character actor once doubted the movie would ever be successful. That’s because writer-director Fran Kranz not only presented them with a dauntingly intense plot, about two pairs of parents discussing how one of their sons killed the other. On top of that, the first-time director’s technique was so subtle on a bare bones set housing a dark, dialogue-driven story.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ann Dowd
Person
Jason Isaacs
Person
Fran Kranz
moveablefest.com

Fran Kranz on Packing an Emotional Wallop Into “Mass”

Although Fran Kranz had begun to think about what would eventually become the movie “Mass” in the weeks after the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, the inspiration for how he’d tackle such a difficult subject came when his research led him to meetings set up in the aftermath of tragedy between the aggrieved and those either responsible for their pain or connected to them. He was reminded of a book he read in college, “No Truth Without Forgiveness” by the Archbishop Desmond Tutu about the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in South Africa tasked with resolving a half-century of institutionalized racism and human rights abuses during the Apartheid era, and how it was not necessarily the suggestion of sweeping political gestures that could heal the country when so many were affected that any such resolution was dissatisfyingly abstract, but the willingness by all to come to the table and air out the the differences in their perspectives in the hopes of some clarity. The first steps towards a national shift in perspective could only take place if it happened in small rooms first.
RELIGION
GoldDerby

Oscar Experts Typing: Ann Dowd has had ‘Mass’ support, but can she hold off the competition?

Welcome to Oscar Experts Typing, a weekly column in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen discuss the Oscar race — via Slack, of course. This week, with “Mass” hitting theaters, we look at Best Supporting Actress. Christopher Rosen: Hello, Joyce! It’s Friday and movie theaters will be hopping this weekend like it’s February 2020. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” broke box office records last week with its pandemic debut and is poised to once again rake in the money. (For Your Consideration: Tom Hardy in the Best Actor category, what if I’m not entirely kidding?) Meanwhile, after what feels like...
LOS ANGELES, CA
seattlepi.com

Ann Dowd On Getting Recognized In Unusual Ways, and What Drew Her to 'Mass'

Ann Dowd is best known for her iconic, Emmy-winning role as Aunt Lydia on “The Handmaid’s Tale,” but she doesn’t always get recognized right away. Dowd recalls one particular encounter at an airport. “This one woman was fierce,” she told Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast. “It was like we had met in court and I was guilty and she was going to find me and now she finally did.” After parting, Dowd went down an escalator and the woman chased her: “She’s going backwards down the darn thing. And she says, ‘You’re the – I know who you are!’ And then she got down off that escalator and she almost ran!”
CELEBRITIES
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

MEDITATION: God on the move

The Book of Hebrews asserts that "God's works were finished from the foundation of the world," and it quotes Genesis 1 when adding "God rested on the seventh day from all his works." It is why some of us continue to do our best to set aside one day of the week for rest and worship. Please try not to fight too much over Saturday vs. Sunday.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contra
theplaylist.net

Will ‘Mass’ Put Ann Dowd On A Path To An Oscar Nomination? [Interview]

Ann Dowd has been a working actor in film and television for over 35 years. She’s an Emmy winner for “The Handmaid’s Tale,” won Best Supporting Actress honor from the National Board of Review for 2012’s “Compliance” and earned Spirit Award, Screen Actors Guild, and Golden Globe Award nominations. The one thing that’s missing? An Oscar nomination. That might change depending on how the Academy takes to her new role in “Mass,” which debuts today in limited release.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Mass’ Writer-Director Fran Kranz on Wanting to Explore the Idea of Redemption and Forgiveness

From first-time feature writer/director Fran Kranz, the heartbreakingly moving drama Mass tells the painfully intimate and tragic story of two sets of parents (Reed Birney & Ann Dowd and Jason Isaacs & Martha Plimpton) who have suffered great loss. As they put words to their own grief and anger, they reach a level of understanding that just might help set them free to truly heal.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Meditation
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscar Isaac, Jessica Chastain on How Their Friendship and the Pandemic Influenced ‘Scenes From a Marriage’

Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain’s friendship helped fuel marketing for the Hagai Levi-directed Scenes From a Marriage ahead of its debut thanks to their now-famous slow-motion premiere carpet exchange. But during a special finale screening panel of the HBO limited series at New York’s Museum of Modern Art on Sunday night, the actors revealed their dynamic bled into everything from their decision to work on the limited series to filming some of the more emotionally challenging moments of the series. The duo’s playful chemistry was on display during the panel event, where they joked back and forth about their bond on-set in...
CELEBRITIES
guideposts.org

A Chance to Forgive

Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you.—EPHESIANS 4:32 (NIV) “Useless, my kids are useless,” my grandfather would say after we transferred him from rehab to the hospital, even though our family members visited him regularly. He was nasty to the staff and began to refuse food. I broached hospice with his physician, and they soon moved him to one where the staff was kind and attentive, even with his bad moods.
RELIGION
Yoga Journal

Feeling Angry or Resentful? Foster Forgiveness With This 7-Minute Meditation

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Experts say that one of the biggest inhibitors for happiness is a lack of forgiveness: If you’re struggling to forgive yourself or those around you, it can create stress and guilt that eats aways at your well-being. Science shows that forgiveness can lower your blood pressure, boost your immune system and improve your self-esteem.
FITNESS
naropa.edu

The Heart: A Meditation

By Erika Berland, founding faculty and co-creator of the unique movement curriculum of the MFA Theater: Contemporary Performance Program at Naropa University. In Eastern thought and medicine, the heart is generally considered the seat of consciousness and awareness, while the West tends to locate consciousness primarily in the brain. Regardless of cultural orientation, for most human beings the heart holds a wealth of imagery as reflected in the language and symbols that we associate with it. We are “heart-sick,” we have “loss of heart,” we are “heartened,” or our experience is “heartfelt.” Feelings of compassion and love, or the lack of compassion and love, are all expressions of the heart. When we “feel our hearts,” there is the sense that we are touching into our truth and our “heart’s desire.” When we put our hands on our heart, we touch our human goodness, vulnerability, and a deep desire for happiness. When we “give our heart” to others or when we are genuinely “openhearted,” we extend those same feelings we have for ourselves to others.
MEDITATION
mysolluna.com

Loving Awareness Meditation

Hi Beauties and welcome to our practical enlightenment meditation, where our theme today is Loving Awareness. And our meditation today is inspired by Ram Dass, who, if you don’t know who he is, he was a wonderful spiritual teacher through the sixties and seventies up until quite recently when he left his body. He was a professor at Harvard and went to India for a while, bringing back these ideas from the east that were very applicable and needed in modern times.
YOGA
Roger Ebert

Welcome to the Blumhouse: The Manor

There aren’t many pleasant nursing homes in horror movie history, and the obvious plotting of “The Manor” offers no exception. Written and directed by Axelle Carolyn for Amazon’s “Welcome to the Blumhouse” series, the film focuses on one 70-year-old woman losing her agency after being put in a home, and being gaslit by its figureheads about what very strange, monstrous things she sees happen at night. Eventually, the home is able to turn her daughter and loving grandson on her, for a purpose we only become aware of at the very end. The premise isn’t thoroughly uncomfortable so much as it is simply tedious; Barbara Hershey’s focal character Tabitha is made to appear more and more helpless in the film’s scant psychological thrills, and yet we’re stuck with a flat anxiety for a feature's length.
MOVIES
/Film

Jason Isaacs Can't Acknowledge The Existence Of Lucasfilm, Politely Threatened To Cut My Tongue Out

Jason Isaacs has been lucky enough to dabble in some huge franchises. Not only did he play Lucius Malfoy in the "Harry Potter" film series, but he played Captain Gabriel Lorca in "Star Trek: Discovery" (seen above) and voiced the villain known as The Inquisitor in the animated "Star Wars Rebels" series. However, his time in the "Harry Potter" franchise is over (at least for now), and the same goes for "Star Trek: Discovery" (at least for now). But the same might not be true for "Star Wars."
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy