NYFF 2021: Hit the Road, Unclenching the Fists, The Girl and the Spider

The New York Film Festival is usually a livelier occasion for me. I go to the Walter Reade theatre and sort of nervously wait for the first screenings to open up so I can see old friends queue up and take their seats. There’s a crop of new movies to see, and they’re usually the vanguard of arthouse for the year. The first hint of the bite of fall air. It’s big, it feels big. This year I’m in my apartment alone. I’ve had a Covid scare after a week with fever so I’m not going to go down to the theatre and risk giving what I’ve got to my colleagues. I’ll miss the fun, but I’ll have to get over it. We’ve all had to adjust to disappointment. If that sounds like I’m leading somewhere else, you’re right. The dispiriting sameness of contemporary film has started to spread to the arthouse crop. Every movie exists now to make you remember another movie. It can be painful at times to watch movie after movie and not see a single new or original thought cross the mind of a director. Everything is streamlined and a lot of people have bought into the idea that the only place for a young filmmaker to hope to be is at the helm of a quadrillion dollar franchise as if a movie cannot be an end unto itself.