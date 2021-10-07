CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pound to Dollar Rate Plummets as Investor Confidence Wanes

By Tom Holian
poundsterlingforecast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pound surrendered most of its gains from the previous few days on Wednesday, as investors lost faith in the competence of the UK Government. The Conservative Party has been embroiled in several crises recently that have weighed on the pound, including scarce petrol supplies and empty supermarket shelves still. This has raised concerns amongst investors, who are keeping an even closer close eye on the hugely volatile UK currency. Consequently, one-month implied volatility in the pound – a gauge of investors’ expectations for currency fluctuations – has jumped to its highest level since March.

