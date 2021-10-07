CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Blasts from the past – how medieval gunpowder changed over 100 years

By Sponsored by Thermo Fisher Scientific
chemistryworld.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaster gunners tinkered with their gunpowder recipes in an attempt to balance blast, safety and cost in late medieval Europe – the time when guns began to dominate warfare. A new study found broad changes in the proportions of gunpowder’s three ingredients – charcoal, sulfur and saltpetre – in more than 20 gunpowder recipes dating from between 1338 to 1449. The researchers suggest the changes could have made the gunpowder safer to use at first, and then more powerful as artillery became bigger. Some other gunpowder experts, however, suggest the changes may have been because different mixes worked better in the many different sizes of guns being developed.

www.chemistryworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ars Technica

Scientists test medieval gunpowder recipes with 15th-century cannon replica

Gunpowder—as opposed to modern smokeless powder—isn't used much these days in current weaponry, although it's still useful for historical weapons and remains popular for fireworks and other pyrotechnics. An interdisciplinary team of chemists and historians wanted to learn more about how various recipes for gunpowder evolved over the centuries as master gunners tweaked the basic components to achieve better results. The researchers described their findings in a recent paper published in the journal ACS Omega. They even tested a few of the recipes by firing a replica of a 15th-century stone-throwing cannon at a West Point firing range—you know, for science.
RECIPES
sciencealert.com

Mysterious Stone Spheres Discovered in Ancient Tomb, But What Were They For?

Two polished stone balls shaped about 5,500 years ago – linked to a mysterious practice almost unique to Neolithic Britain – have been discovered in an ancient tomb on the island of Sanday, in the Orkney Islands north of mainland Scotland. Hundreds of similar stone balls, each about the size...
SCIENCE
Outsider.com

500 Million Year Old Sea Creature Straight Out of Outer Space Discovered in Canada

You’ve heard of and seen fossils before but none like this. Scientists recently discovered an all-new fossil in the Canadian Rockies and we are hardcore nerding out. The strange alien-like creature possesses more head than body and appears straight out of an extraterrestrial environment. Scientifically deemed as the Titanokorys gainesi, the creature roamed the seas about half-a-billion years ago.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Spencer
The Atlantic

Arctic Horror Is Having a Comeback

This article contains spoilers for The Terror and The North Water. Of all the horrors of a 19th-century European voyage to the Arctic—noses and cheeks turned necrotic by frostbite, snow blindness, sea madness, broken bones badly knit—perhaps most ghastly was scurvy. The disease often starts with stiff limbs and ulcerating skin. Gums bleed and blacken, then engorge and protrude over the teeth or their absent weeping sockets like a dark second set of lips. This tissue is actively rotting, so living men smell dead. Odors and sounds become agonizingly, even dangerously, intense; hearing a gunshot can kill. And because many sufferers hallucinate that they are among the foods and comforts of home, some doctors called the affliction “nostalgia.”
INDIA
KICK AM 1530

Watch Bizarre Red Flying Object Spotted in Illinois Just Disappear

It's a bird, it's a plane, nope just a bizarre red/orange object in the sky that no one has any idea what it is. Personally, and I don't know why I think it looks like a plane. I mean I can see the wings and the body of the plane. Why it's that color and not a regular color of an airplane, that I can't explain, but it does look like an airplane to me.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Video: Are we standing on a quadrillion tons of diamonds?

There might be a quadrillion tons of diamonds 100 miles below Earth's surface. But the farthest we've traveled is 7 miles down, so how could we know that?. Get weekly and/or daily updates delivered to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details to third parties.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medieval Europe#Gunpowder#Blasts#West Point
Interesting Engineering

Something Enormous Just Slammed Into Jupiter

Some planets take a lot of hits for us. Jupiter, the largest gas giant in the solar system, was just slammed by an asteroid, according to an initial tweet from ESA Operations. As the strongest gravitational force next to the sun, this isn't that uncommon. But it serves to remind us that, while the Earth isn't moving in a shooting gallery of apocalyptic asteroids, asteroid detection technology must continue to expand, lest one day we awake to learn it's the last any of us will ever live before an extinction-level impact.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Bone Discovery Suggests Humans Were Already Manufacturing Clothes 120,000 Years Ago

Scientists have found what may be the earliest evidence of clothing manufacture in a cave in Morocco, dating back 120,000 years. It can be easy to take clothing and their origins for granted, as putting on an outfit at the start of the day is such an ingrained part of what it means to be a human being in the modern world. Someone who doesn't take this for granted is anthropologist Emily Hallett from the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History in Germany, who recently published a paper outlining the Moroccan discovery.  Hallett, along with a team of researchers, had...
MANUFACTURING
Indy100

Massive solar flare has hit Earth - so what happened?

A massive solar flare has hit Earth today, according to Space Weather Live.The storm - otherwise known as a coronal mass ejection (CME) - was first spotted on Saturday (October 9) and occurs when an intense burst of radiation comes from the release of magnetic energy associated with sunspots, according to NASA.So, what does that mean for us?These kind of geomagnetic storms are ranked from G1-G5 (with one being the lowest and five being the highest).The NOAA had warned the storm could reach category G2 (which is moderately strong), which it did.Moderate G2 geomagnetic storm (Kp6)Threshold Reached: 04:47 UTCFollow...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

“Mystery of Manu” – A Strange Tree in the Amazon Rainforest Left Scientists Scratching Their Heads for 50 Years

“Mystery plant” from the Amazon declared a new species after nearly 50 years of flummoxing scientists. In 1973, a scientist stumbled upon a strange tree in the Amazon rainforest, unlike anything he’d ever seen. It was about 20 feet tall, with tiny orange fruits shaped like paper lanterns. He collected samples of the plant’s leaves and fruits, but all the scientists he showed them to wound up scratching their heads– not only were they unable to identify the plant as a species that had previously been described by scientists, but they couldn’t even declare it a new species, because they couldn’t tell what family it belonged to. But in a new study in the journal Taxon, scientists analyzed the plant’s DNA and determined where it belongs in the family tree of trees, finally giving it a name meaning “Mystery of Manu,” after the park in Peru it came from.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Inverse

Oldest fossil discovery of “bizarre dinosaur” reveals a never-before-seen feature

More than 150 million years ago, a strange dinosaur with spiky, armored skin roamed Earth. That dinosaur was the ankylosaur, a close relative of the more well-known stegosaurus. Ankylosaurs likely traversed diverse regions of our planet between the late Jurassic and early Cretaceous periods. However, geographically limited fossil records have prevented us from knowing this bizarre ancient creature’s true range — until now.
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Imaging Technology Reveals Hidden Ancient Maya City with Buildings

(Photo : Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images for Lumix) To the bare eye and on archeologists' map, it gave the look of every other hill amid the undulating panorama of Tikal, the historic Maya city-kingdom with inside the lowlands of northern Guatemala. But while researchers zoomed in on an aerial...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Ice Melt at The Poles Is Now Causing Hidden Changes to Earth's Crust on a Huge Scale

As the polar ice sheets melt, the process is not just raising sea levels – it's also warping the underlying surface of Earth, a new study reveals, and some of the effects can be seen across thousands of miles. What's happening is that Earth's crust is rising and spreading as the weight of the ice across Greenland, Antarctica, and the Arctic Islands gets lifted. The movement isn't huge, averaging less than a millimeter a year, but it's there and it covers a lot of ground. There's a feedback loop happening too, because as the bedrock under the ice shifts, that in turn...
EARTH SCIENCE
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Mysterious Radio Signals From Distant Stars Suggest The Presence of Hidden Planets

Astronomers have found a collection of stars doing something unexpected. Within 160 light-years of the Solar System, four red dwarf stars that should be quiet in radio observations have been caught emitting radio signals. According to an analysis of these signals, the best explanation for this activity is the presence of unseen exoplanets. It's not, to be clear, a technosignature hinting at an alien civilization; rather, it seems to be the result of an interaction between the exoplanet and the star's magnetic field, generating intensely strong auroras that can be detected using the Low Frequency Array (LOFAR) – a powerful radio telescope...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Strange radio waves emerge from the direction of the galactic center

Astronomers have discovered unusual signals coming from the direction of the Milky Way's center. The radio waves fit no currently understood pattern of variable radio source and could suggest a new class of stellar object. "The strangest property of this new signal is that it is has a very high...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

What The Heck Was This Blue 'Luminous Event' Photographed From The Space Station?

On October 8, French astronaut Thomas Pesquet captured something strikingly rare from on board the International Space Station (ISS). The photo – which is a single frame taken from a longer timelapse – might look like it shows a cobalt bomb exploding over Europe, but this scary-looking blue light didn't do any damage. In fact, most people would never have noticed it happening. Instead, the frame shows something far less ominous called a 'transient luminous event' – a lightning-like phenomenon striking upwards in the upper atmosphere. Also known as upper-atmospheric lightning, transient luminous events are a bunch of related phenomena which occur during thunderstorms, but...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy