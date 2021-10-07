Blasts from the past – how medieval gunpowder changed over 100 years
Master gunners tinkered with their gunpowder recipes in an attempt to balance blast, safety and cost in late medieval Europe – the time when guns began to dominate warfare. A new study found broad changes in the proportions of gunpowder’s three ingredients – charcoal, sulfur and saltpetre – in more than 20 gunpowder recipes dating from between 1338 to 1449. The researchers suggest the changes could have made the gunpowder safer to use at first, and then more powerful as artillery became bigger. Some other gunpowder experts, however, suggest the changes may have been because different mixes worked better in the many different sizes of guns being developed.www.chemistryworld.com
Comments / 0