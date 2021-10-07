CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins, MO

White, Merle R. 1922-2021 Hopkins, Mo.

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOPKINS, Mo. - Merle Ray White, 99, of Hopkins, Missouri, passed away on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Nodaway Nursing Home. Merle was born on July 16, 1922, in Nodaway County, Missouri, to Ralph and Nora Blanche (Booth) White. He was a 1940 graduate Maryville High School. He served in the United States Navy in the Pacific Theatre during World War II on the USS McCawley. He was a farmer and owner and operator of the Roxy Theatre in Hopkins along with his father for many years.

