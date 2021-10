Carolene M. (Despins) Pitthan went to her Lord and Savior Oct. 3, 2021. Carolene was born May 1, 1941, in Washington D.C. to Doug Despins and Twila Agee. Carolene's sister, Juanita, was born in 1948 and was her lifelong friend. Carolene married William G. Pitthan Aug. 26, 1961. He preceded her in death July 20, 1964. They had two daughters, Mary and Margaret.