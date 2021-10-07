McGuire, William D. Kensington, Kan.
KENSINGTON, Kan. - William Dale McGuire, age 74, passed away Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at the Smith County Memorial Hospital, in Smith Center, Kansas. Survivors include wife, Nancy, of the home; two sons, William, Jr. (Elizabeth) of Norfolk, Nebraska, and Jeffrey (Barbara) of Elwood, Kansas; a stepdaughter, Angela Baker, of Kansas City, Kansas; two, sisters Rhonda McGuire and Karen McGuire, both of West Port Richey, Florida; nine grandchildren.www.newspressnow.com
