Jernander Case No. 2021 PR 163

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, LA CROSSE COUNTY Notice to Creditors (Informal Administration) Case No. 2021 PR 163 IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Helen Jernander PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: 1. An application for informal administration was filed. 2. The decedent, with date of birth 11-20-1925 and date of death 06-13-2021 , was domiciled in La Crosse County, State of Wisconsin with a mailing address of 2904 East Avenue South, La Crosse, WI 54601. 3. All interested persons waived notice. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent's estate is January 18, 2022. 5. A claim may be filed at the La Crosse County Courthouse, 333 Vine Street, La Crosse, Wisconsin, Room 1201. Form completed by: Attorney Dan Arndt Address: 101 W. Oak Street P.O. Box 349 Sparta, WI 54656 Telephone: 608-269-1200 Bar Number: 1008016 10/7 10/14 10/21 LAC88063 WNAXLP.www.winonadailynews.com
