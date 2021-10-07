Love Nature expands further into Spain via Pluto
NEWS BRIEF: Canadian wildlife broadcaster Love Nature is launching a curated channel in Spain, offering Spanish-language content through ViacomCBS-owned AVoD service Pluto TV. Spanish viewers will have free access to Love Nature content in the form of Love Nature’s own channel and a programming block on Pluto TV’s Animal channel. The move is an expansion of an existing deal between the channel and Pluto TV that has made Love Nature’s shows available in multiple countries around the world.www.c21media.net
