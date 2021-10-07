Love Nature expands further into Spain via Pluto

Discovery Plus is coming to Canada, with a launch set for Oct. 19 — offering a mammoth bucket of more than 60,000 episodes from Discovery’s stable of brands plus a lineup of original, streaming-only shows. Discovery Plus is available for $4.99 Canadian per month with ads, while an ad-free version is $6.99 Canadian per month. The streaming service debuted in January in the U.S., priced at $4.99 USD for the ad-supported tier and $6.99 USD for the no-ads tier. As with the U.S. version, each account will include up to five user profiles and allow up to four concurrent streams. Discovery Plus...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO