ITV lines up second run for Eagle Eye’s Ben Miller drama Professor T

By Oli Hammett
c21media.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK commercial broadcaster ITV has commissioned a second six-part season of crime drama Professor T starring Ben Miller and Frances de la Tour. The show first aired on ITV this summer and can be viewed on local SVoD service Britbox. It has also aired on PBS in the US and is available in North America on the PBS Masterpiece Channel on Amazon Prime Video.

www.c21media.net

Comments / 0

ITV recommissions Professor T

Ben Miller and Frances de la Tour will reunite for a second six-part series of crime drama 'Professor T', after it was recommissioned by ITV. ITV has recommissioned a second six-part series of crime drama 'Professor T'. Ben Miller and Frances de la Tour will return for the second instalment...
Channel 4 orders UK version of Danish mystery drama Forhøre from Eagle Eye

UK commercially funded public broadcaster Channel 4 has commissioned an adaptation of Danish drama Forhøre starring James Nesbitt, Joely Richardson and Richard E Grant. Produced by Eagle Eye Drama (Before We Die, Professor T), Suspect (working title) stars Nesbitt as veteran detective Danny Frater who is called to a hospital mortuary to identify a corpse only to find it is his estranged daughter. Traumatised by the news she apparently took her own life, Frater sets out to discover the truth about her death.
Channel 5 hooks Robson Green fishing show

NEWS BRIEF: ViacomCBS’s UK broadcaster Channel 5 has commissioned angling and travel series Robson Green: Coastal Fishing from Tinopolis-backed Firecracker Films. The 4×60’ series, ordered by C5 commissioning editor Daniel Louw, will see the actor and presenter explore the UK’s coastline experiencing different methods of fishing. The series producer is Jane Handa, series director is Samuel Palmer and Drew Ferguson is producer/director.
European producer Vincent TV sets up in UK with Simon Shalgosky, Daniel Brookes

European prodco Vincent TV has set up in the UK, appointing Simon Shalgosky as creative director and Daniel Brookes as development executive. Vincent TV UK will focus on unscripted entertainment, factual, factual entertainment and music format. It has already secured a pilot for a Saturday night show with an unnamed broadcaster.
#Itv#Eagle Eye#Eagle Eye Drama#Walter Presents#German#Beta Film#Pbs Distribution
