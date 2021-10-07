CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Wall Street surges as worries over debt ceiling subside

By Shreyashi Sanyal, Devik Jain
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DzUAt_0cJt5lHo00
A specialist trader works inside a booth on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., October 6, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks climbed on Thursday in a broad-based rally led by heavyweight technology stocks, after a temporary truce in the debt-ceiling standoff in Congress relieved concerns of a possible government debt default later this month.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Senate leaders have agreed to raise the Treasury Department's borrowing authority until early December, with a possible vote for a debt limit increase of $480 billion coming as soon as Saturday. read more

"Today's (market) is driven by a slight move in Washington towards rationality about being able to pay their bills, write some checks," said Kim Forrest, chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners in Pittsburgh.

Mega-cap stocks were back in action - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), Apple Inc (AAPL.O), Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) rose between 1% and 1.8%, providing the biggest boost to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

All of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors advanced, with eight of them jumping more than 1%. Materials (.SPLRCM) was the biggest gainer, up 2%, followed by healthcare (.SPXHC) and consumer discretionary (.SPLRCD).

The CBOE volatility index (.VIX), also known as Wall Street's fear gauge, fell to its lowest level since Sept. 24.

At 11:51 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 512.92 points, or 1.49%, at 34,929.91, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 61.61 points, or 1.41%, at 4,425.16, and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was up 243.65 points, or 1.68%, at 14,745.56.

Wall Street's main indexes are now set for weekly gains, recovering from bouts of selling pressure in heavyweight high-growth stocks earlier in the week when Treasury yields soared on expectations of persistent elevated inflation.

"I'm not worried about the markets in the near term. You've seen these pretty severe corrections which offer buying on the dip opportunity," said Greg Swenson, founding partner of Brigg Macadam.

Meanwhile, data showed fewer-than expected Americans filed new claims for jobless benefits last week. It also showed layoffs increased from a 24-year low in September. read more

This comes after a survey from the ADP National Employment Report showed a strong increase in private payrolls in September and ahead of the more comprehensive non-farm payrolls data due on Friday. It is expected to cement the case for the Federal Reserve's slowing of asset purchases.

"Those two bits of data fed into today's good action because we're expecting a pretty good number, but not a number so hot, that would force the Fed's hand to really ramp up the taper. I think we're going to get that Goldilocks number of employment," Forrest said.

Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI.N) jumped 8.8% after the jeans maker beat third-quarter revenue and profit estimates, boosted by an uptick in demand for jeans as people refreshed their wardrobes. read more

Snap Inc gained 5.3% after launching an in-app tool to educate users about the dangers of drugs.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 4.35-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 3.93-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 30 new 52-week highs and three new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 76 new highs and 51 new lows.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks Under $10 Wall Street Predicts Will Surge by 50%

While there are several concerns, factors such as an expectation of solid third-quarter earnings and the continuation of near-zero interest rate policy should support the stock market in the coming months. Therefore, we think it could be wise to add fundamentally sound low-priced stocks Arcos Dorados (ARCO), Adecoagro (AGRO), and Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) to one’s portfolio. Wall Street analysts expect these stocks to rally by 50% or more in price in the near term. Read on.
STOCKS
The Conversation U.S.

If the US defaults on debt, expect the dollar to fall – and with it, Americans’ standard of living

Congress has seemingly kicked the debt ceiling deadline down the road – but the threat of a future default still exists. On Oct. 7, 2021, lawmakers in the Senate agreed to extend the government’s ability to borrow until December. It came after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell offered a temporary suspension to the debt limit, averting a default until at least December. But at that point, Democrats would have to find a way to raise the debt ceiling on their own – something they’ve said they won’t do.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

US economy almost ready for less stimulus, Fed official says

The United States is nearly ready for the central bank to pull back on its stimulus, and the high inflation may soon retreat, a Federal Reserve official said Tuesday. The Fed last month signaled it would "soon" be ready to begin the process of ending its massive monthly purchases of bonds and other securities intended to help the country weather the Covid-19 downturn. In a speech to the Institute of International Finance, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said the world's largest economy was nearing completion of the "substantial further progress" test the central bank has set to determine when to back off its stimulus policies. "I myself believe that the 'substantial further progress' standard has more than been met with regard to our price-stability mandate and has all but been met with regard to our employment mandate," Clarida said.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Rising yields lift dollar as oil surges

LONDON/SYDNEY, Oct 11 (Reuters) - World shares edged higher on Monday courtesy of gains in China, while rising Treasury yields lifted the dollar to a near three-year peak against the Japanese yen. Brent oil prices extended their bull run to reach ground last visited in late 2018, with gains across...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

The stock market closed lower Tuesday, logging another intraday reversal and a 3rd straight fall for the longest skid in 3 weeks

U.S. stocks finished lower Tuesday, with the main indexes erasing early modest gains to close lower for the third straight decline for the three main equity benchmarks, ahead of the unofficial start of third-quarter results from American corporations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 118 points, or 0.3%, the S&P 500 index declined 0.2% to 4,350, while the Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.1% to 14,465. The small-capitalization Russell 2000 index , however, was headed for a close in positive territory, up 0.4%. Markets have been choppy amid concerns about slowing growth here and abroad and worries that inflation...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Schumer
MarketWatch

Qualcomm stock rises on $10 billion buyback plan

Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) shares rose in the extended session Tuesday after the chip maker said its board had authorized $10 billion in share repurchases. Qualcomm shares rose 1.6% after hours, following a 1.6% decline to close the regular session at $122.95. The company said the new $10 billion plan adds to its buyback program announced in July 2018, which has $900 million of buyback authorization remaining. Qualcomm shares have declined 3% over the past 12 months, compared with a 23% rise in the S&P 500 index (SPX) a 22% gain on the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) and a 31% gain on the PHLX Semiconductor Index (SOX)
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Debt#Alphabet Inc#Wall Street#Apple Inc#Amazon Com Inc#Congress#U S Senate#The Treasury Department#Bokeh Capital Partners#Nasdaq#Splrcm#Spxhc#Splrcd#Cboe#Dji#Ixic#Treasury
MarketWatch

Stock market reverses course in Monday afternoon trade, with Dow down about 120 points

U.S. stock markets turned south Monday afternoon, with early, modest gains fizzling, amid selling in financials and communication services . The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading about 115 points lower, or 0.3%, at 34,630, the S&P 500 index was trading 0.3% lower at 4,380, while the Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.1% at 14,560. All three benchmarks had been showing modest gains earlier in the session. The Treasury is closed in observance of Columbus Day in the U.S.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alphabet
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall Street set to slide on inflation worries

* Futures down: Dow 0.05%, S&P 0.22%, Nasdaq 0.49% (Adds comments, bullets; Updates prices throughout) Oct 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes were set to open lower on Monday as surging commodity prices added to inflation worries, clouding expectations for third quarter earnings season set to start with Wall Street banks later this week.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alibaba stock surges toward 5th straight gain as part of broad rally in China-based tech stocks

Shares of Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. surged 5.2% in premarket trading Monday, putting them on track for a fifth-straight gain, as part of a broad rally shares of China-based technology companies. Alibaba's stock had soared 15.7% over the past four sessions, after closing on Oct. 4 at the lowest price since January 2019. The broad rally comes after reports that Chinese regulators fined food delivery giant Meituan the equivalent of more than $500 million, as that was a lot less than many had expected and it removes an overhang for the company and other tech stocks. Meituan's Hong Kong-listed shares ran up 8.4% toward a three-month high. Among U.S.-listed shares of other China-based tech giants, JD.com Inc. climbed 1.8%, iQIYI Inc. rose 3.2%, Baidu Inc. rallied 2.6% and Bilibili Inc. advanced 3.1%. Meanwhile, the iShares MSCI China ETF gained 1.4% in Monday's premarket, while futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.4%.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

200K+
Followers
220K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy