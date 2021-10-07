What the Critics Think: 5 Book Reviews You Need to Read This Week

If you are a fan of the hit series Lovecraft Country on HBO, you are probably sad that the show isn’t coming back from a second season. If you are new to the concept of Lovecraftian works, you have to understand that H.P. Lovecraft was racist AF and to me, that makes the show more interesting because it flips what the original author intended to convey. The genre-bending show, based on Matt Ruff’s novel by the same name, took liberty to explore historical references, sci-fi, and racism as horror concepts. Each episode of the show felt like a self-contained sort film. Between the gore, the time traveling, the conjuring, and the never-ending Easter eggs, Lovecraft Country trended weekly on social media whenever a new episode aired. While there were some who weren’t fans of the show, it still managed to cement itself in pop and literary culture.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 8 DAYS AGO