What the Critics Think: 5 Book Reviews You Need to Read This Week

By Book Marks
Literary Hub
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s quintet of literary criticism features Cree LeFavour on Claire Vaye Watkins, Michele Filgate on Miriam Toews, Joseph Houlihan on Eugene Lim, Kyle Chayka on Mark McGurl, and Liana Fink on David Sedaris. Brought to you by Book Marks, Lit Hub’s “Rotten Tomatoes for books.”. *. “The immediacy of...

