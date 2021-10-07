CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
All Of US: The U.S. Women's Soccer Show discusses the ongoing NWSL sexual abuse crisis

By Ameé Ruszkai Women's Football Correspondent
 7 days ago

Goal talks about the bravery of Sinead Farrelly and Meleana Shim and the role of U.S. women's national team star Alex Morgan. On the latest episode of All of US: The U.S. Women’s Soccer Show, Goal discussed the fallout following the sexual abuse allegations against former NWSL coach Paul Riley.

Related
NBC New York

National Women's Soccer League Cancels Games Following Abuse Claims

The National Women's Soccer League has called off its weekend games amid sexual abuse allegations against former North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley. The announcement comes after accusations of sexual coercion against Riley surfaced this week. The Courage on Thursday terminated Riley for his "very serious allegations of misconduct." Riley...
Washington Post

NWSL players speak out amid abuse claims: ‘Burn it all down’

For years, they did not speak about what they endured, at least not publicly. They were afraid of losing their spots on the field, losing their jobs, maybe losing the entire league — one that they were told, again and again, was the best women’s soccer league in the world.
investing.com

Soccer-NWSL terminates Courage coach Riley following allegations of abuse

(Reuters) - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) said the North Carolina Courage have terminated coach Paul Riley after a report that detailed allegations of abusive behavior. The Athletic on Thursday outlined allegations of sexual coercion and misconduct by Riley, who led the Courage to back-to-back NWSL championships in 2018...
AFP

US women's soccer league postpones matches after abuse allegations

The top professional women's soccer league in the United States, under fire for its handling of allegations of sexual misconduct against a head coach, announced on Friday that it was postponing its weekend matches. The postponement came after the North Carolina Courage fired head coach Paul Riley on Thursday for what the team called "very serious allegations of misconduct."
Sinead Farrelly
Alex Morgan
talesbuzz.com

NWSL in crisis: Plenty more to be done by the women’s pro soccer league that has lost its way

The commissioner of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Lisa Baird resigned on Oct. 1, but the league’s problems go well beyond her. Baird did not deserve to maintain her position. It had become abundantly clear following a detailed report from The Athletic of alleged sexual coercion and emotional abuse by former NWSL head coach Paul Riley and Baird’s lack of an adequate response, that she had lost the confidence of the league’s owners and players.
WNMT AM 650

Soccer-U.S. women’s soccer hid issues for NWSL to succeed, says O’Reilly

(Reuters) – Women’s soccer in the United States “swept a lot of bad things under the rug” to make the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) successful, former midfielder Heather O’Reilly said. The NWSL fired commissioner Lisa Baird and FIFA launched a preliminary investigation last week following a report detailing allegations...
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Pride seek defensive answers in final playoff push against Chicago

With three games left in the regular season and a playoff berth on the line, the Orlando Pride still are trying to figure out what makes their defense tick. Orlando averaged 1 goal ceded per game in the first seven games of interim coach Becky Burleigh’s tenure. But the Pride gave up 6 goals in their last two games as they dropped out of playoff contention for only the second time this year. ...
CBS News

Women’s soccer coach fired over abuse allegations

Paul Riley, a prominent women's soccer coach, has been accused of sexual misconduct, which he denies. The allegations and the National Women's Soccer League's handling of them have sparked outrage among top players, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. Dana Jacobson reports.
sounderatheart.com

What is US Soccer going to do with the NWSL?

The abuse, misconduct and negligence permeating the NWSL — most recently highlighted by the Athletic’s shocking story about the predatory nature of former NC Courage coach Paul Riley — dropped like a bomb in the American soccer landscape. The NWSL canceled this weekend’s slate of games at the request of the players, who were understandably in no mood to play.
chatsports.com

Charges of Abuse and Toxic Workplaces Shake Women’s Soccer

One soccer player said she was coerced into a sexual relationship with her coach, and later collapsed during a game because of a panic attack. Another said her coach pressured her into kissing a teammate for his enjoyment. A third recently left her team altogether, she said, after being bullied and belittled so much that she lost her love for the game.
chatsports.com

Major Link Soccer: Yet more past abuse comes to light in women’s soccer

Everyone gets a black eye (so to speak) from this nonsense. LA Galaxy, LAFC release condemns fan violence at El Trafico matches - LAG Confidential. The separation, the distance, the not knowing and the helplessness: these were the feelings weighing down on the Commonwealth Bank Matildas defender for months as her best friend, Rebekah Stott, battled with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma on the other side of the world. Stotty and Steph: an eternal friendship forged in football | W-League.
Boston Globe

National Women’s Soccer League surrounded by turnmoil amid abuse allegations

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed misconduct, including sexual coercion, by North Carolina coach Paul Riley. Riley was fired by the Courage on Thursday and the allegations touched off a wave of condemnation by players that forced this weekend’s games to be called off. Additionally, FIFA on Friday opened an investigation into the case. It is rare that soccer’s international governing body gets involved in a controversy involving a member association. US Soccer also announced an independent investigation on Friday. US Soccer was instrumental in founding the NWSL in 2013 and helped support the league until last year, when it became independent. The federation continues its financial support of the league. “Player safety and respect is the paramount responsibility of every person involved in this game. That is true across every age, competition, and ability level,” U.S. Soccer President Cindy Cone said in a statement. “We owe it to each athlete, each fan, and the entire soccer community to take every meaningful action in our power to ensure nothing like this ever happens again.”US Soccer suspended Riley’s coaching license Thursday after The Athletic published claims of abuse made by former NWSL players Sinead Farrelly and Mana Shim. FIFA told The Associated Press it was “deeply concerned” by the case and will now be seeking further details from American soccer authorities about the issues raised.
