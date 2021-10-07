Fall Fun at the Scarecrow Crawl thru October 31

Quickly becoming a community loved event, the Columbia's Scarecrow Crawl planned for October 7 through October 31 showcases cleverly created scarecrows! Come take a stroll on Historic Main Street to see all the amazing entries created by individuals, schools, businesses, organizations, churches and more. A panel of judges will vote on several categories, and the public will also have a chance to weigh in on their favorite design. Take a picture of the QR code by your favorite scarecrow (October 7 through 27) to reach the voting link. The Best Overall Scarecrow Award is sponsored by First National Bank of Waterloo! All winners will be announced on October 29 on the City's website and social media channels @KnowColumbia.