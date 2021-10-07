CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Now hear this: “How We Survive,” the podcast

Cover picture for the article“Marketplace Tech” host Molly Wood launches her new podcast, “How We Survive,” this week, a deep dive into technological solutions to the climate crisis and the businesses behind them. Throughout the first season, Molly unpacks the complexities of transitioning the economy toward electrification and away from carbon-emitting fossil fuels. The...

marketplace.org

How “Squid Game” took over fall TV

The Washington Post’s Catherine Rampell and Business Insider’s Linette Lopez chat with Kai Ryssdal about the September jobs report, the debt ceiling and more of this week’s economic news. by Amanda Peacher. Oct 8, 2021. The September wage numbers from the Labor Department are good news in particular for workers...
therealdeal.com

How to close a $65 million deal: New podcast episode out now

How does a star broker sell a $65 million home? This week on Deconstruct, we’re taking you on a tour of one of the priciest homes currently on the market in Los Angeles. In this episode, Compass broker Aaron Kirman walks us through 1108 Wallace Ridge — a 19,000-square-foot spec home in Beverly Hills. The home was built by developer and architect Michael Chen and is situated in the secluded Trousdale Estates neighborhood. Tune in here for the echo of footsteps on the home’s marble floors and learn more about what it takes to close a deal this size.
KCRA.com

PODCAST: How to restart life in Season 8 of the 'Dying to Ask' podcast

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's like someone took their finger off pause and finally pressed play on life. That's how I've been describing how things feel in the fall of 2021. The thing is it feels like they pressed play on a scratched CD that starts, stops and skips just when the song hits the verse you know by heart.
stackoverflow.blog

Podcast 382: Wait, we’re all content moderators now?

This week, the home team discusses the environmental impact of blockchain technology, especially as it related to art and NFTs. We also explore the tensions around content moderation, and how users will find ways to turn nearly any opening for interaction into an opportunity for…free expression. Episode Notes. Read more...
Variety

Documentaries About Politics, Royalty, Sport on the Rise – Mipcom

The annual TV market Mipcom began its first physical event in two years on Monday in Cannes. The opening session was presented by Avril Blondelot, head of content at Glance. She sat down with Variety to discuss the session, “Global TV Trends: Who Is Watching What, How and Why,” presented with Frédéric Vaulpré, vice president of Glance. Swedish kings involved in scandalous love affairs with men, Greta Thunberg, dancing avatars, singing contests with twists, a show interviewing dead celebrities, and spectacular, high-tech Japanese productions were among some of the new global projects Blondelot and Vaulpré presented to help bring new ideas...
Hello Magazine

Squid Game viewer points out major error with Netflix show

Viewers have been completely obsessed with Squid Game – and it’s easy to see why. The hugely popular Korean drama follows a group of cash-strapped individuals who unwittingly opt into playing children’s games for a huge cash prize – not realising that they will be killed if they lose the game.
Popculture

CBS Sitcom Recasts Key Character

One fan-favorite CBS sitcom is about to undergo a major cast shakeup as it heads into its second season. When B Positive returns for Season 2 on the network on Thursday, Oct. 14, the role of Adriana, Drew Dunbar's girlfriend, will be recast, with original actress Rosa Salazar departing the series after just a single season as a recurring character.
QuadCities.com

Davenport Public Library Now Has a Podcast!

Each month, Librarians from the Davenport Public Library will dive into a variety of topics and connect listeners to the many great resources the Library and City of Davenport have to offer. Listen in for book suggestions, interviews, and more. The Davenport Public Library’s FIRST episode of Checked In: A Davenport Public Library Podcast dropped Monday, September 27th at 9am. In the first episode, the librarians discuss all things music and connect it to the many resources and materials found within the Davenport Library. Listeners can access Checked In wherever they get their podcasts or by visiting https://checkedinadavenportlibrarypodcast.buzzsprout.com. New episodes will drop each month on the 4th Monday at 9am! Next month, the librarians will be discussing all things spooky!
Galesburg Register-Mail

With Facebook down Oct. 4, how will we as a nation survive without it?

You've probably heard about the latest national disaster, this one of the unnatural kind, as Facebook decided on a Monday, all across the nation, to take a nap. As of this writing, no one knows exactly why Facebook is taking a snoozer, but the meme industry must be taking a beating on the stock exchanges.
marketplace.org

As dark place as it gets

On this hollowed-out shell Thursday, we waste no time getting to the dark place. The Biden administration released reports detailing just how big of an impact climate change will have on our lives, from more traffic, higher rates of depression and anxiety, and even more bugs. We’ll talk about those challenges. Plus, other stories of note, including a big win for Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Then, a beef over Bruce Springsteen lyrics has finally been put to bed.
marketplace.org

How “Squid Game,” a Korean drama from Netflix, became a global hit

People fall into one of two TV camps right now: You’ve either watched “Squid Game” or you haven’t. The dystopian South Korean drama is reportedly on track to become Netflix’s biggest show yet, and it’s been streaming for less than a month. So, why does this particular show — and...
Quad Cities Onlines

SHANE BROWN: We survived the Great Facebook Outage of 2021

Congratulations, everybody. We made it. There are times in life that try our souls. Events beyond our control can push us to the brink of oblivion. It's then and there we see our true selves and realize the fragility of mankind. But somehow, with persistence and fortitude, we manage to survive. Somehow, humanity musters the strength to soldier through suffering and adversity, and we live to fight another day. Proudly, we persevere.
The New Yorker

How Many Scandals Can Facebook Survive?

Last month, the Wall Street Journal began publishing a series of reports called “The Facebook Files.” Based on leaked internal documents, the series highlights how Facebook has stoked fear, anger, and division in order to increase user engagement—and how it then failed to effectively fight the spread of misinformation and the use of its platform to exploit and abuse vulnerable communities around the world. This week, Frances Haugen, a former data engineer at Facebook, revealed herself to be the whistle-blower who leaked the documents to the Journal, and on Tuesday she provided explosive testimony before a Senate subcommittee. The company has announced no significant plans to change its operating structure. Andrew Marantz joins Dorothy Wickenden to discuss the latest uproar over Facebook, and what can be done to drastically change its practices.
marketplace.org

Previewing our October documentary selection

White winter truffles cost between $2,000 and $4,000 per pound. Our October documentary selection, 2020’s “The Truffle Hunters,” follows a group of 70- and 80-year-old men as they scour the forests of Piedmont, Italy, for the coveted — and incredibly scarce — white Alba truffle. Inspectors examine these truffles as if they’re diamonds, poring over their quality and condition. Some weeks, a yield of even two truffles is treated as a bounty.
marketplace.org

What the Dave Chappelle backlash says about workplace power struggles

Netflix suspended a trans employee who took to Twitter to criticize Dave Chappelle’s special over transphobic comments. It’s not the only example of workers flexing their power. Meanwhile, companies are struggling to figure out how to deal with it. Plus, Apple is still having trouble in the health care space. And we’re celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day!
TV & VIDEOS

