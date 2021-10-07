Now hear this: “How We Survive,” the podcast

Each month, Librarians from the Davenport Public Library will dive into a variety of topics and connect listeners to the many great resources the Library and City of Davenport have to offer. Listen in for book suggestions, interviews, and more. The Davenport Public Library’s FIRST episode of Checked In: A Davenport Public Library Podcast dropped Monday, September 27th at 9am. In the first episode, the librarians discuss all things music and connect it to the many resources and materials found within the Davenport Library. Listeners can access Checked In wherever they get their podcasts or by visiting https://checkedinadavenportlibrarypodcast.buzzsprout.com. New episodes will drop each month on the 4th Monday at 9am! Next month, the librarians will be discussing all things spooky!

