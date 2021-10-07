Can’t pay parking fees? In Wilmington, a private company can take — and sell — your car. | Opinion

Recently, when the city of Wilmington towed retired graphic designer Earl Dickerson’s van, he took responsibility. Dickerson could have made excuses. In the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, he struggled financially and could not afford to drive frequently. So he parked his van legally on the street outside his house for an extended period of time. Grieving the death of a grandson, he lost track of time and failed to move the vehicle after the city declared it abandoned.