List & Feature Writer Our need for escapism makes fiction an important part of reality. With the likes of Marvel’s What If…? now streaming on Disney+, is it possible that Star Wars will one day get a similar treatment? After all, it’s not such a stretch of the imagination, considering that Star Wars: Visions experiments with alternative scenarios, especially in the case of the episode “Twins”, which pits a brother and sister against one another – a concept no doubt inspired by Luke and Leia.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO