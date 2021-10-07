CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Pharmacological inhibition of Mint3 attenuates tumour growth, metastasis, and endotoxic shock

By Takeharu Sakamoto ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-1225-1902
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHypoxia-inducible factor-1 (HIF-1) plays essential roles in human diseases, though its central role in oxygen homoeostasis hinders the development of direct HIF-1-targeted pharmacological approaches. Here, we surveyed small-molecule compounds that efficiently inhibit the transcriptional activity of HIF-1 without affecting body homoeostasis. We focused on Mint3, which activates HIF-1 transcriptional activity in limited types of cells, such as cancer cells and macrophages, by suppressing the factor inhibiting HIF-1 (FIH-1). We identified naphthofluorescein, which inhibited the Mint3–FIH-1 interaction in vitro and suppressed Mint3-dependent HIF-1 activity and glycolysis in cancer cells and macrophages without evidence of cytotoxicity in vitro. In vivo naphthofluorescein administration suppressed tumour growth and metastasis without adverse effects, similar to the genetic depletion of Mint3. Naphthofluorescein attenuated inflammatory cytokine production and endotoxic shock in mice. Thus, Mint3 inhibitors may present a new targeted therapeutic option for cancer and inflammatory diseases by avoiding severe adverse effects.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Decoupling tumor cell metastasis from growth by cellular pilot protein TNFAIP8

Cancer metastasis accounts for nearly 90% of all cancer deaths. Metastatic cancer progression requires both cancer cell migration to the site of the metastasis and subsequent proliferation after colonization. However, it has long been recognized that cancer cell migration and proliferation can be uncoupled; but the mechanism underlying this paradox is not well understood. Here we report that TNFAIP8 (tumor necrosis factor-α-induced protein 8), a “professional” transfer protein of phosphoinositide second messengers, promotes cancer cell migration or metastasis but inhibits its proliferation or cancer growth. TNFAIP8-deficient mice developed larger tumors, but TNFAIP8-deficient tumor cells completely lost their ability to migrate toward chemoattractants and were defective in colonizing lung tissues as compared to wild-type counterparts. Mechanistically, TNFAIP8 served as a cellular “pilot” of tumor cell migration by locally amplifying PI3K−AKT and Rac signals on the cell membrane facing chemoattractant; at the same time, TNFAIP8 also acted as a global inhibitor of tumor cell growth and proliferation by regulating Hippo signaling pathway. These findings help explain the migration−proliferation paradox of cancer cells that characterizes many cancers.
CANCER
Nature.com

BAP1 methylation: a prognostic marker of uveal melanoma metastasis

Uveal melanoma, the most common intraocular primary cancer in adults, is characterized by striking variability in metastatic tendencies. BAP1 deletion in the primary tumor is associated with uveal melanoma metastasis, but it cannot always be resolved by bulk DNA sequencing of heterogeneous tumors. Here, we show that assessment of BAP1 methylation is an accurate and readily clinically actionable assay to accurately identify high-risk uveal melanoma patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

Modulation of oxidative phosphorylation augments antineoplastic activity of mitotic aurora kinase inhibition

Uncontrolled mitosis is one of the most important features of cancer, and mitotic kinases are thought to be ideal targets for anticancer therapeutics. However, despite numerous clinical attempts spanning decades, clinical trials for mitotic kinase-targeting agents have generally stalled in the late stages due to limited therapeutic effectiveness. Alisertib (MLN8237) is a promising oral mitotic aurora kinase A (AURKA, Aurora-A) selective inhibitor, which is currently under several clinical evaluations but has failed in its first Phase III trial due to inadequate efficacy. In this study, we performed genome-wide CRISPR/Cas9-based screening to identify vulnerable biological processes associated with alisertib in breast cancer MDA-MB-231 cells. The result indicated that alisertib treated cancer cells are more sensitive to the genetic perturbation of oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS). Mechanistic investigation indicated that alisertib treatment, as well as other mitotic kinase inhibitors, rapidly reduces the intracellular ATP level to generate a status that is highly addictive to OXPHOS. Furthermore, the combinational inhibition of mitotic kinase and OXPHOS by alisertib, and metformin respectively, generates severe energy exhaustion in mitotic cells that consequently triggers cell death. The combination regimen also enhanced tumor regression significantly in vivo. This suggests that targeting OXPHOS by metformin is a potential strategy for promoting the therapeutic effects of mitotic kinase inhibitors through the joint targeting of mitosis and cellular energy homeostasis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Network pharmacology-based investigation of potential targets of astragalus membranaceous-angelica sinensis compound acting on diabetic nephropathy

To explore the mechanism of the Astragalus membranaceous (AM)-Angelica sinensis (AS) compound in the treatment of diabetic nephropathy (DN) we used network pharmacology and molecular docking. Screen the components and targets of the AM-AS compound in the TCMSP and the BATMAN-TCM, and establish a component-target interaction network by Cytoscape 3.7.2. After searching relevant targets of DN in related databases, the common targets of the AM-AS compound and DN were obtained by comparison. Gene ontology (GO) analysis and Kyoto Encyclopedia of Gene and Genome (KEGG) pathway enrichment analysis were performed through David database. Molecular docking was performed by PyMoL2.3.0 and AutoDock Vina software. After screening, 142 main targets of the AM-AS compound in the treatment of DN have been identified. Target network was established and the topology of PPI network was analyzed. KEGG pathway enrichment analysis shows that these targets are related to apoptosis, oxidative stress, inflammation, insulin resistance, etc. Molecular docking shows that the target proteins have good combinations with the main active components of the AM-AS compound. AM-AS compound may treat DN by acting on VEGFA, TP53, IL-6, TNF, MARK1, etc., and regulate apoptosis, oxidative stress, inflammation, glucose, and lipid metabolism processes. The in vivo study results suggest that AM-AS compound can significantly reduce the FBG level of diabetic rats, increase the level of INS, improve renal functions, reduce urinary proteins, inhibit glycogen deposition, granulocyte infiltration and collagen fiber proliferation in renal tissue, and restrain the progress of DN. In vivo study combined with network pharmacology and molecular docking methods provides new ideas for the pathogenesis and treatments of DN.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#Breast Cancer#Clinical Cancer Research#Cancer Cells#Hif 1
Nature.com

Characterization of fluorescent probe substrates to develop an efficient high-throughput assay for neonatal hepatic CYP3A7 inhibition screening

CYP3A7 is a member of the cytochrome P450 (CYP) 3A enzyme sub-family that is expressed in the fetus and neonate. In addition to its role metabolizing retinoic acid and the endogenous steroid dehydroepiandrosterone sulfate (DHEA-S), it also has a critical function in drug metabolism and disposition during the first few weeks of life. Despite this, it is generally ignored in the preclinical testing of new drug candidates. This increases the risk for drug-drug interactions (DDI) and toxicities occurring in the neonate. Therefore, screening drug candidates for CYP3A7 inhibition is essential to identify chemical entities with potential toxicity risks for neonates. Currently, there is no efficient high-throughput screening (HTS) assay to assess CYP3A7 inhibition. Here, we report our testing of various fluorescent probes to assess CYP3A7 activity in a high-throughput manner. We determined that the fluorescent compound dibenzylfluorescein (DBF) is superior to other compounds in meeting the criteria considered for an efficient HTS assay. Furthermore, a preliminary screen of an HIV/HCV antiviral drug mini-library demonstrated the utility of DBF in a HTS assay system. We anticipate that this tool will be of great benefit in screening drugs that may be used in the neonatal population in the future.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The extracellular matrix glycoprotein ADAMTSL2 is increased in heart failure and inhibits TGFβ signalling in cardiac fibroblasts

Fibrosis accompanies most heart diseases and is associated with adverse patient outcomes. Transforming growth factor (TGF)β drives extracellular matrix remodelling and fibrosis in the failing heart. Some members of the ADAMTSL (a disintegrin-like and metalloproteinase domain with thrombospondin type 1 motifs-like) family of secreted glycoproteins bind to matrix microfibrils, and although their function in the heart remains largely unknown, they are suggested to regulate TGFβ activity. The aims of this study were to determine ADAMTSL2 levels in failing hearts, and to elucidate the role of ADAMTSL2 in fibrosis using cultured human cardiac fibroblasts (CFBs). Cardiac ADAMTSL2 mRNA was robustly increased in human and experimental heart failure, and mainly expressed by fibroblasts. Over-expression and treatment with extracellular ADAMTSL2 in human CFBs led to reduced TGFβ production and signalling. Increased ADAMTSL2 attenuated myofibroblast differentiation, with reduced expression of the signature molecules α-smooth muscle actin and osteopontin. Finally, ADAMTSL2 mitigated the pro-fibrotic CFB phenotypes, proliferation, migration and contractility. In conclusion, the extracellular matrix-localized glycoprotein ADAMTSL2 was upregulated in fibrotic and failing hearts of patients and mice. We identified ADAMTSL2 as a negative regulator of TGFβ in human cardiac fibroblasts, inhibiting myofibroblast differentiation and pro-fibrotic properties.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Molecular mechanism of oil induced growth inhibition in diatoms using Thalassiosira pseudonana as the model species

The 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil-spill exposed the microbes of Gulf of Mexico to unprecedented amount of oil. Conclusive evidence of the underlying molecular mechanism(s) on the negative effects of oil exposure on certain phytoplankton species such as Thalassiosira pseudonana is still lacking, curtailing our understanding of how oil spills alter community composition. We performed experiments on model diatom T. pseudonana to understand the mechanisms underpinning observed reduced growth and photosynthesis rates during oil exposure. Results show severe impairment to processes upstream of photosynthesis, such as light absorption, with proteins associated with the light harvesting complex damaged while the pigments were unaffected. Proteins associated with photosynthetic electron transport were also damaged, severely affecting photosynthetic apparatus and depriving cells of energy and carbon for growth. Negative growth effects were alleviated when an organic carbon source was provided. Further investigation through proteomics combined with pathway enrichment analysis confirmed the above findings, while highlighting other negatively affected processes such as those associated with ferroxidase complex, high-affinity iron-permease complex, and multiple transmembrane transport. We also show that oxidative stress is not the primary route of negative effects, rather secondary. Overall, this study provides a mechanistic understanding of the cellular damage that occurs during oil exposure to T. pseudonana.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Pharmacological inhibition of serine synthesis enhances temozolomide efficacy by decreasing O-methylguanine DNA methyltransferase (MGMT) expression and reactive oxygen species (ROS)-mediated DNA damage in glioblastoma

Glioblastoma (GBM) is the most malignant primary tumor in the central nervous system of adults. Temozolomide (TMZ), an alkylating agent, is the first-line chemotherapeutic agent for GBM patients. However, its efficacy is often limited by innate or acquired chemoresistance. Cancer cells can rewire their metabolic programming to support rapid growth and sustain cell survival against chemotherapies. An example is the de novo serine synthesis pathway (SSP), one of the main branches from glycolysis that is highly activated in multiple cancers in promoting cancer progression and inducing chemotherapy resistance. However, the roles of SSP in TMZ therapy for GBM patients remain unexplored. In this study, we employed NCT503, a highly selective inhibitor of phosphoglycerate dehydrogenase (PHGDH, the first rate-limiting enzyme of SSP), to study whether inhibition of SSP may enhance TMZ efficacy in MGMT-positive GBMs. 3-(4,5-dimethylthiazol-2-yl)-2,5-diphenyltetrazolium bromide (MTT), flowcytometry and colony formation assays demonstrated that NCT503 worked synergistically with TMZ in suppressing GBM cell growth and inducing apoptosis in T98G and U118 cells in vitro. U118 and patient-derived GBM subcutaneous xenograft models showed that combined NCT503 and TMZ treatment inhibited GBM growth and promoted apoptosis more significantly than would each treatment alone in vivo. Mechanistically, we found that NCT503 treatment decreased MGMT expression possibly by modulating the Wnt/β-catenin pathway. Moreover, intracellular levels of reactive oxygen species were elevated especially when NCT503 and TMZ treatments were combined, and the synergistic effects could be partially negated by NAC, a classic scavenger of reactive oxygen species. Taken together, these results suggest that NCT503 may be a promising agent for augmenting TMZ efficacy in the treatment of GBM, especially in TMZ-resistant GBMs with high expression of MGMT.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Cancer
Nature.com

Bacteria recycle tumour waste to fuel immune cells

Key nutrients that are needed by immune cells are scarce in tumours. Engineered cancer-invading bacteria can recycle tumour waste into metabolic fuel to boost anticancer immune responses in mice. Laurence C. Chen ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-1083-862X 0 &. Yvonne Y. Chen ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-5583-119X 1. Laurence C. Chen. Laurence C. Chen is in...
CANCER
Nature.com

Inhibition of the ubiquitin-proteasome system by an NQO1-activatable compound

Malignant cells display an increased sensitivity towards drugs that reduce the function of the ubiquitin-proteasome system (UPS), which is the primary proteolytic system for destruction of aberrant proteins. Here, we report on the discovery of the bioactivatable compound CBK77, which causes an irreversible collapse of the UPS, accompanied by a general accumulation of ubiquitylated proteins and caspase-dependent cell death. CBK77 caused accumulation of ubiquitin-dependent, but not ubiquitin-independent, reporter substrates of the UPS, suggesting a selective effect on ubiquitin-dependent proteolysis. In a genome-wide CRISPR interference screen, we identified the redox enzyme NAD(P)H:quinone oxidoreductase 1 (NQO1) as a critical mediator of CBK77 activity, and further demonstrated its role as the compound bioactivator. Through affinity-based proteomics, we found that CBK77 covalently interacts with ubiquitin. In vitro experiments showed that CBK77-treated ubiquitin conjugates were less susceptible to disassembly by deubiquitylating enzymes. In vivo efficacy of CBK77 was validated by reduced growth of NQO1-proficient human adenocarcinoma cells in nude mice treated with CBK77. This first-in-class NQO1-activatable UPS inhibitor suggests that it may be possible to exploit the intracellular environment in malignant cells for leveraging the impact of compounds that impair the UPS.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Inhibition of USP28 overcomes Cisplatin-resistance of squamous tumors by suppression of the Fanconi anemia pathway

Squamous cell carcinomas (SCC) frequently have an exceptionally high mutational burden. As consequence, they rapidly develop resistance to platinum-based chemotherapy and overall survival is limited. Novel therapeutic strategies are therefore urgently required. SCC express ∆Np63, which regulates the Fanconi Anemia (FA) DNA-damage response in cancer cells, thereby contributing to chemotherapy-resistance. Here we report that the deubiquitylase USP28 is recruited to sites of DNA damage in cisplatin-treated cells. ATR phosphorylates USP28 and increases its enzymatic activity. This phosphorylation event is required to positively regulate the DNA damage repair in SCC by stabilizing ∆Np63. Knock-down or inhibition of USP28 by a specific inhibitor weakens the ability of SCC to cope with DNA damage during platin-based chemotherapy. Hence, our study presents a novel mechanism by which ∆Np63 expressing SCC can be targeted to overcome chemotherapy resistance. Limited treatment options and low response rates to chemotherapy are particularly common in patients with squamous cancer. The SCC specific transcription factor ∆Np63 enhances the expression of Fanconi Anemia genes, thereby contributing to recombinational DNA repair and Cisplatin resistance. Targeting the USP28-∆Np63 axis in SCC tones down this DNA damage response pathways, thereby sensitizing SCC cells to cisplatin treatment.
CANCER
Nature.com

A high diversity of mechanisms endows ALS-inhibiting herbicide resistance in the invasive common ragweed (Ambrosia artemisiifolia L.)

Ambrosia artemisiifolia L. (common ragweed) is a globally invasive, allergenic, troublesome arable weed. ALS-inhibiting herbicides are broadly used in Europe to control ragweed in agricultural fields. Recently, ineffective treatments were reported in France. Target site resistance (TSR), the only resistance mechanism described so far for ragweed, was sought using high-throughput genotyping-by-sequencing in 213 field populations randomly sampled based on ragweed presence. Additionally, non-target site resistance (NTSR) was sought and its prevalence compared with that of TSR in 43 additional field populations where ALS inhibitor failure was reported, using herbicide sensitivity bioassay coupled with ALS gene Sanger sequencing. Resistance was identified in 46 populations and multiple, independent resistance evolution demonstrated across France. We revealed an unsuspected diversity of ALS alleles underlying resistance (9 amino-acid substitutions involved in TSR detected across 24 populations). Remarkably, NTSR was ragweed major type of resistance to ALS inhibitors. NTSR was present in 70.5% of the resistant plants and 74.1% of the fields harbouring resistance. A variety of NTSR mechanisms endowing different resistance patterns evolved across populations. Our study provides novel data on ragweed resistance to herbicides, and emphasises that local resistance management is as important as mitigating gene flow from populations where resistance has arisen.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Structure and inhibition of Cryptococcus neoformans sterylglucosidase to develop antifungal agents

Pathogenic fungi exhibit a heavy burden on medical care and new therapies are needed. Here, we develop the fungal specific enzyme sterylglucosidase 1 (Sgl1) as a therapeutic target. Sgl1 converts the immunomodulatory glycolipid ergosterol 3β-D-glucoside to ergosterol and glucose. Previously, we found that genetic deletion of Sgl1 in the pathogenic fungus Cryptococcus neoformans (Cn) results in ergosterol 3β-D-glucoside accumulation, renders Cn non-pathogenic, and immunizes mice against secondary infections by wild-type Cn, even in condition of CD4+ T cell deficiency. Here, we disclose two distinct chemical classes that inhibit Sgl1 function in vitro and in Cn cells. Pharmacological inhibition of Sgl1 phenocopies a growth defect of the Cn Δsgl1 mutant and prevents dissemination of wild-type Cn to the brain in a mouse model of infection. Crystal structures of Sgl1 alone and with inhibitors explain Sgl1’s substrate specificity and enable the rational design of antifungal agents targeting Sgl1.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

OTULIN inhibits RIPK1-mediated keratinocyte necroptosis to prevent skin inflammation in mice

Linear ubiquitination regulates inflammatory and cell death signalling. Deficiency of the linear ubiquitin chain-specific deubiquitinase, OTULIN, causes OTULIN-related autoinflammatory syndrome (ORAS), a systemic inflammatory pathology affecting multiple organs including the skin. Here we show that mice with epidermis-specific OTULIN deficiency (OTULINE-KO) develop inflammatory skin lesions that are driven by TNFR1 signalling in keratinocytes and require RIPK1 kinase activity. OTULINE-KO mice lacking RIPK3 or MLKL have only very mild skin inflammation, implicating necroptosis as an important etiological mediator. Moreover, combined loss of RIPK3 and FADD fully prevents skin lesion development, showing that apoptosis also contributes to skin inflammation in a redundant function with necroptosis. Finally, MyD88 deficiency suppresses skin lesion development in OTULINE-KO mice, suggesting that toll-like receptor and/or IL-1 signalling are involved in mediating skin inflammation. Thus, OTULIN maintains homeostasis and prevents inflammation in the skin by inhibiting TNFR1-mediated, RIPK1 kinase activity-dependent keratinocyte death and primarily necroptosis.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Consideration with "Intratumoral gene therapy versus intravenous gene therapy for distant metastasis control with DDMC non-viral vector"“p53"

A Baliaka et al. has reported below: "Lung cancer has not yet been resolved by new treatments. New topical targeting is a way to enhance treatment and reduce side effects. Intratumoral gene therapy is a method of topical treatment that can be used either in early-stage lung cancer before surgery or in advanced stages as palliative care. There is also an increasing demand for efficient gene transfection to target local cancer tissues using novel non-viral vectors while at the same time protecting normal tissues. In this study, C57BL/6 mice inoculated with the LL/2 cell line were divided into three groups: (a) control, (b) intravenous, and (c) intratumoral gene therapy. The novel 2-diethylaminoethyl-dextran methyl methacrylate copolymer non-viral vector (DDMC) (Ryujyu Science Corporation) was the first to conjugated to Addgene's plasmid pSicop53. The purpose of this study was to evaluate the safety and efficacy of targeted gene therapy in the Lewis lung cancer model. Indeed, different dosing regimens have different pharmacokinetics, but intratumoral administration has shown increased survival and decreased distant metastases. Intratumoral gene therapy can be considered as an efficient topical treatment for lung cancer. The average survival rate was expressed as follows from the viewpoint of efficiency: intratumor (17.4 days)> intravenous (12.6 days)> control (12.6 days)."
CANCER
Nature.com

Genomic comparison between cerebrospinal fluid and primary tumor revealed the genetic events associated with brain metastasis in lung adenocarcinoma

Lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD) is most common pathological type of lung cancer. LUAD with brain metastases (BMs) usually have poor prognosis. To identify the potential genetic factors associated with BM, a genomic comparison for BM cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and primary lung tumor samples obtained from 1082 early- and late-stage LUAD patients was performed. We found that single nucleotide variation (SNV) of EGFR was highly enriched in CSF (87% of samples). Compared with the other primary lung tissues, copy number gain of EGFR (27%), CDK4 (11%), PMS2 (11%), MET (10%), IL7R (8%), RICTOR (7%), FLT4 (5%), and FGFR4 (4%), and copy number loss of CDKN2A (28%) and CDKN2B (18%) were remarkably more frequent in CSF samples. CSF had significantly lower tumor mutation burden (TMB) level but more abundant copy number variant. It was also found that the relationships among co-occurrent and mutually exclusive genes were dynamically changing with LUAD development. Additionally, CSF (97% of samples) harbored more abundant targeted drugs related driver and fusion genes. The signature 15 associated with defective DNA mismatch repair (dMMR) was only identified in the CSF group. Cancer associated pathway analysis further revealed that ErbB (95%) and cell cycle (84%) were unique pathways in CSF samples. The tumor evolution analysis showed that CSF carried significantly fewer clusters, but subclonal proportion of EGFR was remarkably increased with tumor progression. Collectively, CSF sequencing showed unique genomic characteristics and the intense copy number instability associated with cell cycle disorder and dMMR might be the crucial genetic factors in BM of LUAD.
CANCER
Nature.com

Correction: AR-induced long non-coding RNA LINC01503 facilitates proliferation and metastasis via the SFPQ-FOSL1 axis in nasopharyngeal carcinoma

Correction to: Oncogene (2020) 39:5616"“5632, https://doi.org/10.1038/s41388-020-01388-8, published online 13 July 2020. Following the publication of the above article, the authors noted two errors in Fig. 2 and Supplementary Fig. 2, in which the images of HK1 shCtrl group in Fig. 2g and 5-8F 1503 OE group at 0"‰h in Supplemental Fig. 2 were misused and have been replaced. The authors confirm that the mistakes do not affect the results and conclusions of the study and apologize for any inconvenience caused by this mistake. The corrected figures were provided below.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Tumour burden and efficacy of immune-checkpoint inhibitors

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2021)Cite this article. Accumulating evidence suggests that a high tumour burden has a negative effect on anticancer immunity. The concept of tumour burden, simply defined as the total amount of cancer in the body, in contrast to molecular tumour burden, is often poorly understood by the wider medical community; nonetheless, a possible role exists in defining the optimal treatment strategy for many patients. Historically, tumour burden has been assessed using imaging. In particular, CT scans have been used to evaluate both the number and size of metastases as well as the number of organs involved. These methods are now often complemented by metabolic tumour burden, measured using the more recently developed 2-deoxy-2-[18F]-fluoro-d-glucose (FDG)-PET/CT. Serum-based biomarkers, such as lactate dehydrogenase, can also reflect tumour burden and are often also correlated with a poor response to immune-checkpoint inhibitors. Other circulating markers (such as circulating free tumour DNA and/or circulating tumour cells) are also attracting research interest as surrogate markers of tumour burden. In this Review, we summarize evidence supporting the utility of tumour burden as a biomarker to guide the use of immune-checkpoint inhibitors. We also describe data and provide perspective on the various tools used for tumour burden assessment, with a particular emphasis on future therapeutic strategies that might address the issue of inferior outcomes among patients with cancer with a high tumour burden.
CANCER
Nature.com

Pharmacological treatment for bipolar mania: a systematic review and network meta-analysis of double-blind randomized controlled trials

A systematic review and random-effects model network meta-analysis was conducted to compare the efficacy, acceptability, tolerability, and safety of pharmacological interventions for adults with acute bipolar mania. We searched PubMed, the Cochrane Library, and Embase databases for eligible studies published before March 14, 2021. Randomized controlled trials (RCTs) of oral medication monotherapy lasting â‰¥10 days in adults with mania were included, and studies that allowed the use of antipsychotics as a rescue medication during a trial were excluded. The primary outcomes were response to treatment (efficacy) and all-cause discontinuation (acceptability). The secondary outcomes were the improvement of mania symptoms and discontinuation due to inefficacy. Of the 79 eligible RCTs, 72 double-blind RCTs of 23 drugs and a placebo were included in the meta-analysis (mean study duration"‰="‰3.96"‰Â±"‰2.39 weeks, n"‰="‰16442, mean age"‰="‰39.55 years, with 50.93% males). Compared with the placebo, aripiprazole, asenapine, carbamazepine, cariprazine, haloperidol, lithium, olanzapine, paliperidone, quetiapine, risperidone, tamoxifen, valproate, and ziprasidone outperformed response to treatment (N"‰="‰56, n"‰="‰14503); aripiprazole, olanzapine, quetiapine, and risperidone had lower all-cause discontinuation; however, topiramate had higher all-cause discontinuation (N"‰="‰70, n"‰="‰16324). Compared with the placebo, aripiprazole, asenapine, carbamazepine, cariprazine, haloperidol, lithium, olanzapine, paliperidone, quetiapine, risperidone, tamoxifen, valproate, and ziprasidone outperformed the improvement of mania symptoms (N"‰="‰61, n"‰="‰15466), and aripiprazole, asenapine, carbamazepine, cariprazine, haloperidol, lithium, olanzapine, paliperidone, quetiapine, risperidone, valproate, and ziprasidone had lower discontinuation due to inefficacy (N"‰="‰50, n"‰="‰14284). In conclusions, these antipsychotics, carbamazepine, lithium, tamoxifen, and valproate were effective for acute mania. However, only aripiprazole, olanzapine, quetiapine, and risperidone had better acceptability than the placebo.
HEALTH
Nature.com

NOL7 facilitates melanoma progression and metastasis

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 352 (2021) Cite this article. To investigate the effects of NOL7 in diverse melanoma activities, we suppressed NOL7 expression by specific small interfering RNAs and the CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing system in melanoma cell lines B16F10 and A375. With this approach, we observed that NOL7 knockdown/knockout significantly reduced the proliferative abilities, including the cell proliferation rate (Fig. 1b, c and Supplementary Fig. S2b, d), cell colony formation (Supplementary Fig. S2a, c), and cell cycle progression (Supplementary Fig. S2e, f) in both cell lines. These effects of NOL7 knockdown correlated with the decreased levels of the cell cycle regulators CDK2, cyclin A, and cyclin E, and with the reciprocally increased levels of the cell cycle progression inhibitors p21 and p27 (Fig. 1d and Supplementary Fig. S2g, h).
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy