Cancer

Next generation of tumor-activating type I IFN enhances anti-tumor immune responses to overcome therapy resistance

By Xuezhi Cao
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleType I interferon is promising in treating different kinds of tumors, but has been limited by its toxicity, lack of tumor targeting, and very short half-life. To target tumors, reduce systemic toxicity, and increase half-life, here we engineer a masked type I IFN-Fc (ProIFN) with its natural receptor connected by a cleavable linker that can be targeted by tumor-associated proteases. ProIFN has a prolonged serum half-life and shows an improved tumor-targeting effect. Interestingly, ProIFN-treated mice show enhanced DC cross-priming and significant increased CD8+ infiltration and effector function in the tumor microenvironment. ProIFN is able to improve checkpoint blockade efficacy in established tumors, as well as radiation efficacy for both primary and metastatic tumors. ProIFN exhibits superior long-term pharmacokinetics with minimal toxicity in monkeys. Therefore, this study demonstrates an effective tumor-activating IFN that can increase targeted immunity against primary tumor or metastasis and reduce periphery toxicity to the host.

www.nature.com

NIH Director's Blog

Microbiota triggers STING-type I IFN-dependent monocyte reprogramming of the tumor microenvironment

The tumor microenvironment (TME) influences cancer progression and therapy response. Therefore, understanding what regulates the TME immune compartment is vital. Here we show that microbiota signals program mononuclear phagocytes in the TME toward immunostimulatory monocytes and dendritic cells (DCs). Single-cell RNA sequencing revealed that absence of microbiota skews the TME toward pro-tumorigenic macrophages. Mechanistically, we show that microbiota-derived stimulator of interferon genes (STING) agonists induce type I interferon (IFN-I) production by intratumoral monocytes to regulate macrophage polarization and natural killer (NK) cell-DC crosstalk. Microbiota modulation with a high-fiber diet triggered the intratumoral IFN-I-NK cell-DC axis and improved the efficacy of immune checkpoint blockade (ICB). We validated our findings in individuals with melanoma treated with ICB and showed that the predicted intratumoral IFN-I and immune compositional differences between responder and non-responder individuals can be transferred by fecal microbiota transplantation. Our study uncovers a mechanistic link between the microbiota and the innate TME that can be harnessed to improve cancer therapies.
CANCER
Nature.com

Computational modeling of thermal combination therapies by magneto-ultrasonic heating to enhance drug delivery to solid tumors

For the first time, inspired by magnetic resonance imaging-guidance high intensity focused ultrasound (MR-HIFU) technology, i.e., medication therapy and thermal ablation in one session, in a preclinical setting based on a developed mathematical model, the performance of doxorubicin (Dox) and its encapsulation have been investigated in this study. Five different treatment methods, that combine medication therapy with mild hyperthermia by MRI contrast (\(\gamma -{Fe}_{2}{O}_{3}\)) and thermal ablation via HIFU, are investigated in detail. A comparison between classical chemotherapy and thermochemistry shows that temperature can improve the therapeutic outcome by stimulating biological properties. On the other hand, the intravascular release of ThermoDox increases the concentration of free drug by 2.6 times compared to classical chemotherapy. The transport of drug in interstitium relies mainly on the diffusion mechanism to be able to penetrate deeper and reach the cancer cells in the inner regions of the tumor. Due to the low drug penetration into the tumor center, thermal ablation has been used for necrosis of the central areas before thermochemotherapy and ThermoDox therapy. Perfusion of the region around the necrotic zone is found to be damaged, while cells in the region are alive and not affected by medication therapy; so, there is a risk of tumor recurrence. Therefore, it is recommended that ablation be performed after the medication therapy. Our model describes a comprehensive assessment of MR-HIFU technology, taking into account many effective details, which can be a reliable guide towards the optimal use of drug delivery systems.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

E3 ubiquitin ligase Atrogin-1 mediates adaptive resistance to KIT-targeted inhibition in gastrointestinal stromal tumor

KIT/PDGFRA oncogenic tyrosine kinase signaling is the central oncogenic event in most gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), which are human malignant mesenchymal neoplasms that often feature myogenic differentiation. Although targeted inhibition of KIT/PDGFRA provides substantial clinical benefit, GIST cells adapt to KIT/PDGFRA driver suppression and eventually develop resistance. The specific molecular events leading to adaptive resistance in GIST remain unclear. By using clinically representative in vitro and in vivo GIST models and GIST patients’ samples, we found that the E3 ubiquitin ligase Atrogin-1 (FBXO32)—the main effector of muscular atrophy in cachexia—resulted in the most critical gene derepressed in response to KIT inhibition, regardless the type of KIT primary or secondary mutation. Atrogin-1 in GISTs is transcriptionally controlled by the KIT-FOXO3a axis, thus indicating overlap with Atrogin-1 regulation mechanisms in nonneoplastic muscle cells. Further, Atrogin-1 overexpression was a GIST-cell-specific pro-survival mechanism that enabled the adaptation to KIT-targeted inhibition by apoptosis evasion through cell quiescence. Buttressed on these findings, we established in vitro and in vivo the preclinical proof-of-concept for co-targeting KIT and the ubiquitin pathway to maximize the therapeutic response to first-line imatinib treatment.
CANCER
Nature.com

Enhancing adoptive CD8 T cell therapy by systemic delivery of tumor associated antigens

Adoptive T-cell transfer (ACT) offers a curative therapeutic option for subsets of melanoma and hematological cancer patients. To increase response rates and broaden the applicability of ACT, it is necessary to improve the post-infusion performance of the transferred T cells. The design of improved treatment strategies includes transfer of cells with a less differentiated phenotype. Such T cell subsets have high proliferative potential but require stimulatory signals in vivo to differentiate into tumor-reactive effector T cells. Thus, combination strategies are needed to support the therapeutic implementation of less differentiated T cells. Here we show that systemic delivery of tumor-associated antigens (TAAs) facilitates in vivo priming and expansion of previously non-activated T cells and enhance the cytotoxicity of activated T cells. To achieve this in vivo priming, we use flexible delivery vehicles of TAAs and a TLR7/8 agonist. Contrasting subcutaneous delivery systems, these vehicles accumulate TAAs in the spleen, thereby achieving close proximity to both cross-presenting dendritic cells and transferred T cells, resulting in robust T-cell expansion and anti-tumor reactivity. This TAA delivery platform offers a strategy to safely potentiate the post-infusion performance of T cells using low doses of antigen and TLR7/8 agonist, and thereby enhance the effect of ACT.
CANCER
Nature.com

Inhibition of USP28 overcomes Cisplatin-resistance of squamous tumors by suppression of the Fanconi anemia pathway

Squamous cell carcinomas (SCC) frequently have an exceptionally high mutational burden. As consequence, they rapidly develop resistance to platinum-based chemotherapy and overall survival is limited. Novel therapeutic strategies are therefore urgently required. SCC express ∆Np63, which regulates the Fanconi Anemia (FA) DNA-damage response in cancer cells, thereby contributing to chemotherapy-resistance. Here we report that the deubiquitylase USP28 is recruited to sites of DNA damage in cisplatin-treated cells. ATR phosphorylates USP28 and increases its enzymatic activity. This phosphorylation event is required to positively regulate the DNA damage repair in SCC by stabilizing ∆Np63. Knock-down or inhibition of USP28 by a specific inhibitor weakens the ability of SCC to cope with DNA damage during platin-based chemotherapy. Hence, our study presents a novel mechanism by which ∆Np63 expressing SCC can be targeted to overcome chemotherapy resistance. Limited treatment options and low response rates to chemotherapy are particularly common in patients with squamous cancer. The SCC specific transcription factor ∆Np63 enhances the expression of Fanconi Anemia genes, thereby contributing to recombinational DNA repair and Cisplatin resistance. Targeting the USP28-∆Np63 axis in SCC tones down this DNA damage response pathways, thereby sensitizing SCC cells to cisplatin treatment.
CANCER
Nature.com

Decoupling tumor cell metastasis from growth by cellular pilot protein TNFAIP8

Cancer metastasis accounts for nearly 90% of all cancer deaths. Metastatic cancer progression requires both cancer cell migration to the site of the metastasis and subsequent proliferation after colonization. However, it has long been recognized that cancer cell migration and proliferation can be uncoupled; but the mechanism underlying this paradox is not well understood. Here we report that TNFAIP8 (tumor necrosis factor-α-induced protein 8), a “professional” transfer protein of phosphoinositide second messengers, promotes cancer cell migration or metastasis but inhibits its proliferation or cancer growth. TNFAIP8-deficient mice developed larger tumors, but TNFAIP8-deficient tumor cells completely lost their ability to migrate toward chemoattractants and were defective in colonizing lung tissues as compared to wild-type counterparts. Mechanistically, TNFAIP8 served as a cellular “pilot” of tumor cell migration by locally amplifying PI3K−AKT and Rac signals on the cell membrane facing chemoattractant; at the same time, TNFAIP8 also acted as a global inhibitor of tumor cell growth and proliferation by regulating Hippo signaling pathway. These findings help explain the migration−proliferation paradox of cancer cells that characterizes many cancers.
CANCER
Nature.com

Immune responses to two and three doses of the BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine in adults with solid tumors

Vaccines against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) have shown high efficacy, but immunocompromised participants were excluded from controlled clinical trials. In this study, we compared immune responses to the BNT162b2 mRNA Coronavirus Disease 2019 vaccine in patients with solid tumors (n = 53) who were on active cytotoxic anti-cancer therapy to a control cohort of participants without cancer (n = 50). Neutralizing antibodies were detected in 67% of patients with cancer after the first immunization, followed by a threefold increase in median titers after the second dose. Similar patterns were observed for spike protein-specific serum antibodies and T cells, but the magnitude of each of these responses was diminished relative to the control cohort. In most patients with cancer, we detected spike receptor-binding domain and other S1-specific memory B cell subsets as potential predictors of anamnestic responses to additional immunizations. We therefore initiated a phase 1 trial for 20 cancer cohort participants of a third vaccine dose of BNT162b2 (NCT04936997); primary outcomes were immune responses, with a secondary outcome of safety. At 1 week after a third immunization, 16 participants demonstrated a median threefold increase in neutralizing antibody responses, but no improvement was observed in T cell responses. Adverse events were mild. These results suggest that a third dose of BNT162b2 is safe, improves humoral immunity against SARS-CoV-2 and could be immunologically beneficial for patients with cancer on active chemotherapy.
CANCER
SUMOylation inhibitor activates immune response

The type 1 interferon (IFN1) pathway is modulated by a variety of mechanisms including protein SUMOylation. Here, Lightcap et al. identify the small molecule TAK-981 as a potent and selective inhibitor of SUMOylation, inhibiting the E1 SUMO-activating enzyme to form an irreversible adduct with SUMO. In vivo and ex vivo studies demonstrated TAK-981 to induce IFN1 signalling, activate dendritic cells and CD8+ T cells, and stimulate T cell priming. In mice bearing syngeneic lymphoma or colorectal tumours, TAK-981 suppressed tumour growth in an IFN1-dependent manner, and potentiated the response to immune checkpoint blockade.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Using 4DCBCT simulation and guidance to evaluate inter-fractional tumor variance during SABR for lung tumor within the lower lobe

Inter-fractional tumor variance would lead to insufficient dosage or overdose in tumor region during lung cancer radiotherapy. However, previous works have not considered influence of inter-fractional tumor amplitude variance at treatment position due to lack of effective evaluation method during radiotherapy, especially for lung tumor within the lower lobe. Our objective was to investigate inter-fractional tumor baseline shift and amplitude variance due to respiratory motion with 4DCBCT simulation and guidance during stereotactic ablative body radiotherapy (SABR) for lung tumor. Subject included 19 patients with lung tumor within the lower lobe. 4DCBCT-simulated images at treatment position were acquired sequentially to determine internal tumor volume (ITV) and reference tumor motion at simulation process. Compared with reference tumor motion, 95 4DCBCT-guided images were acquired during each treatment to evaluate inter-fractional tumor baseline shift and amplitude variance, which were − 0.0 ± 1.3 mm and − 0.2 ± 1.4 mm in left–right(LR) direction, 0.9 ± 2.3 mm and 0.4 ± 2.9 mm in superior-inferior (SI) direction, 0.1 ± 1.5 mm and − 0.4 ± 2.0 mm in anterior–posterior (AP) direction. ITV margin were 3.5 mm, 7.5 mm and 5.3 mm in LR, SI and AP directions with van Herk’s (Int J Radiat Oncol Biol Phys 52(5):1407–1422, 2002) formula. 4DCBCT simulation and guidance is a reliable method to evaluate inter-fractional tumor variance during SABR for lung tumor within the lower lobe. ITV margin of 3.5 mm, 7.5 mm and 5.3 mm in LR, SI and AP directions would ensure greater tumor coverage during SABR for lung tumor within the lower lobe.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Platform enables comparative research on cancerous tumors

Researchers at the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology's Rappaport Faculty of Medicine have developed an innovative algorithm that detects an uninterrupted common denominator in multidimensional data gathered from tumors of different patients. The study, which was published in Cell Systems, was led by Professor Shai Shen-Orr, Dr. Yishai Ofran, and Dr. Ayelet Alpert, and conducted in collaboration between researchers at the Technion, the Rambam Health Care Campus, the Shaare Zedek Medical Center, and the University of Texas.
CANCER
EurekAlert

Chimeric exosomes co-activate immune response and tumor microenvironment for cancer immunotherapy

Researchers from the Institute of Process Engineering (IPE) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences have developed macrophage–tumor chimeric exosomes that co-activate the immune response and tumor microenvironment to support cancer immunotherapy. Their study was published in Science Translational Medicine on Oct. 13. Cancer immunotherapies that boost or harness the immune...
CANCER
Nature.com

Equivalence between positive and negative refractive index materials in electrostatic cloaks

We investigate, both theoretically and numerically, the equivalence relationship between the positive and negative refraction index dielectric materials in electrostatic invisibility cloak. We have derived an analytical formula that enables fast calculate the corresponding positive dielectric constant from the negative refraction index material. The numerical results show that the negative refraction index material can be replaced by the positive refractive index materials in the static field cloak. This offers some new viewpoints for designing new sensing systems and devices in physics, colloid science, and engineering applications.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Transplantation of fecal microbiota from patients with inflammatory bowel disease and depression alters immune response and behavior in recipient mice

Gut dysbiosis is closely associated with the occurrence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and psychiatric disorder. Here, to understand the difference of gut microbiota composition and physiological effect between IBD patients with (IBD/D+) or without depression (IBD/Dâˆ’), we analyzed the fecal microbiota composition of patients with IBD with (/D+) or without depression (/Dâˆ’) and healthy volunteers (HVs) and examined the effects of these fecal microbiota transplantations (FMTs) on the occurrence of systemic inflammation and anxiety/depression in mice. FMTs from patients with IBD/D+ or IBD/Dâˆ’ caused IBD-like colitis in the transplanted mice: they increased the myeloperoxidase activity, IL-1Î² and IL-6 expression, and NF-ÎºB+/CD11c+ cell population in the colon. Transplantation of the IBD/D+ patient feces (IBD/D+-F) caused IBD-like colitis more strongly than that of IBD/Dâˆ’-F. FMTs from patients with IBD/D+ also caused anxiety-/depression-like behaviors, increased the NF-ÎºB+/Iba1+ and lipopolysaccharide (LPS)+/Iba1+ cell populations, and decreased the BDNF+/NeuN+ cell population in the hippocampus. They increased LPS levels in the blood. FMTs from patients with IBD/Dâˆ’ caused anxiety-like, but not depression-like, behaviors. Î±-/Î²-diversities and composition of gut microbiota in IBD-F were different from those of HV feces (HV-F). The Enterobacteriaceae and Enterococcaceae populations and LPS levels were higher in the IBD-F than in the HV-F. The Enterococcaceae population was higher in IBD/D+-F vs. IBD/Dâˆ’-F. However, the transplantation of HV-F into mice previously transplanted with IBD/D+-F significantly reduced depression-like behaviors, NF-ÎºB+/Iba1+ and LPS+/Iba1+ cell populations in the hippocampus, LPS levels in the feces and blood, and IL-1Î² expression in the colon. These findings suggest that the outbreak of depression/anxiety may be dependent on the systemic inflammation with a leaky gut through the gut dysbiosis-attributable overproduction of bacterial LPS and suppression of tight junction protein expression in patients with IBD.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Human mA-mRNA and lncRNA epitranscriptomic microarray reveal function of RNA methylation in hemoglobin H-constant spring disease

The thalassemia of Hemoglobin H-Constant Spring disease (HbH-CS) is the most common type of Thalassemia in non-transfusion thalassemia. Interestingly, the clinical manifestations of the same genotype of thalassemia can be vastly different, likely due to epigenetic regulation. Here, we used microarray technology to reveal the epigenetic regulation of m6A in modifiable diseases and demonstrated a role of BCL2A1 in disease regulation. In this study, we revealed that methylating enzyme writers including METTL16, WTAP, CBLL1, RBM15B, and ZC3H13 displayed low expression and the demethylating enzyme ALKBH5, along with reader proteins including IGF2BP2 and YTHDF3 exhibited high expression. In addition, BCL2A1 was hypo-methylated and showed low expression. We also revealed that the BCL2A1 methylation level and IGF2BP2 expression were negatively correlated. Additionally, the mRNAs expression between ALKBH5 and IGF2BP2 were positively correlated. In HbH-CS, most genes were hypo-methylated. This included BCL2A1, which may play an important role in the process of red blood cell differentiation and development of HbH-CS. Moreover, the mRNA-M6A methylation status may be regulated by the demethylating enzyme ALKBH5 via IGF2BP2.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Targeting the complex I and III of mitochondrial electron transport chain as a potentially viable option in liver cancer management

Liver cancer is one of the most common and lethal types of oncological disease in the world, with limited treatment options. New treatment modalities are desperately needed, but their development is hampered by a lack of insight into the underlying molecular mechanisms of disease. It is clear that metabolic reprogramming in mitochondrial function is intimately linked to the liver cancer process, prompting the possibility to explore mitochondrial biochemistry as a potential therapeutic target. Here we report that depletion of mitochondrial DNA, pharmacologic inhibition of mitochondrial electron transport chain (mETC) complex I/complex III, or genetic of mETC complex I restricts cancer cell growth and clonogenicity in various preclinical models of liver cancer, including cell lines, mouse liver organoids, and murine xenografts. The restriction is linked to the production of reactive oxygen species, apoptosis induction and reduced ATP generation. As a result, our findings suggest that the mETC compartment of mitochondria could be a potential therapeutic target in liver cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Direct genome-wide identification of G-quadruplex structures by whole-genome resequencing

We present a user-friendly and transferable genome-wide DNA G-quadruplex (G4) profiling method that identifies G4 structures from ordinary whole-genome resequencing data by seizing the slight fluctuation of sequencing quality. In the human genome, 736,689 G4 structures were identified, of which 45.9% of all predicted canonical G4-forming sequences were characterized. Over 89% of the detected canonical G4s were also identified by combining polymerase stop assays with next-generation sequencing. Testing using public datasets of 6 species demonstrated that the present method is widely applicable. The detection rates of predicted canonical quadruplexes ranged from 32% to 58%. Because single nucleotide variations (SNVs) influence the formation of G4 structures and have individual differences, the given method is available to identify and characterize G4s genome-wide for specific individuals.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

GNG7 and ADCY1 as diagnostic and prognostic biomarkers for pancreatic adenocarcinoma through bioinformatic-based analyses

Pancreatic adenocarcinoma (PAAD) is one of the most lethal malignant tumors in the world. The GSE55643 and GSE15471 microarray datasets were downloaded to screen the diagnostic and prognostic biomarkers for PAAD. 143 downregulated genes and 118 upregulated genes were obtained. Next, we performed gene ontology (GO) and The Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) analysis on these genes and constructed a protein"“protein interaction (PPI) network. We screened out two important clusters of genes, including 13 upregulated and 5 downregulated genes. After the survival analysis, 3 downregulated genes and 10 upregulated genes were identified as the selected key genes. The KEGG analysis on 13 selected genes showed that GNG7 and ADCY1 enriched in the Pathway in Cancer. Next, the diagnostic and prognostic value of GNG7 and ADCY1 was investigated using independent cohort of the Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA), GSE84129 and GSE62452. We observed that the expression of the GNG7 and ADCY1 was decreased in PAAD. The diagnostic receiver operating characteristic (ROC) analysis indicated that the GNG7 and ADCY1 could serve as sensitive diagnostic markers in PAAD. Survival analysis suggested that expression of GNG7, ADCY1 were significantly associated with PAAD overall survival (OS). The multivariate cox regression analysis showed that the expression of GNG7, ADCY1 were independent risk factors for PAAD OS. Our study indicated GNG7 and ADCY1 may be potential diagnostic and prognostic biomarkers in patients with PAAD.
CANCER
Nature.com

Risk factors and outcomes for failure of biological reconstruction after resection of primary malignant bone tumors in the extremities

Biological reconstruction is widely used to reconstruct bone defects after resection of bone tumors in the extremities. This study aimed to identify risk factors for failure and to compare outcomes of the allograft, nonvascularized autograft, and recycled frozen autograft reconstruction after resection of primary malignant bone tumors in the extremities. A retrospective study was performed at a single center between January 1994 and December 2017. Ninety patients with primary malignant bone tumors of the extremities were treated with tumor resection and reconstruction using one of three bone graft methods: nonvascularized autograft (n"‰="‰27), allograft (n"‰="‰34), and recycled frozen autograft (n"‰="‰29). The median time for follow-up was 59.2Â months (range 24"“240.6Â months). Overall failure of biological reconstruction occurred in 53 of 90 patients (58.9%). The allograft group had the highest complication rates (n"‰="‰21, 61.8%), followed by the recycled frozen autograft (n"‰="‰17, 58.6%) and nonvascularized autograft (n"‰="‰15, 55. 6%) groups. There was no statistically significant difference among these three groups (p"‰="‰0.89). The mean MSTS score was 22.6"‰Â±"‰3.4 in the nonvascularized autograft group, 23.4"‰Â±"‰2.6 in the allograft group, and 24.1"‰Â±"‰3.3 in the recycled frozen autograft group. There was no significant difference among the groups (p"‰="‰0.24). After bivariate and multivariable analyses, patient age, sex, tumor location, graft length, methods, and type of reconstruction had no effects on the failure of biological reconstruction. Biological reconstruction using allograft, nonvascularized autograft, and recycled frozen autograft provide favorable functional outcomes despite high complication rates. This comparative study found no significant difference in functional outcomes or complication rates among the different types of reconstruction.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The beta component of gamma-band auditory steady-state responses in patients with schizophrenia

The mechanisms underlying circuit dysfunctions in schizophrenia (SCZ) remain poorly understood. Auditory steady-state responses (ASSRs), especially in the gamma and beta band, have been suggested as a potential biomarker for SCZ. While the reduction of 40 Hz power for 40 Hz drive has been well established and replicated in SCZ patients, studies are inconclusive when it comes to an increase in 20 Hz power during 40 Hz drive. There might be several factors explaining the inconsistencies, including differences in the sensitivity of the recording modality (EEG vs MEG), differences in stimuli (click-trains vs amplitude-modulated tones) and large differences in the amplitude of the stimuli. Here, we used a computational model of ASSR deficits in SCZ and explored the effect of three SCZ-associated microcircuit alterations: reduced GABA activity, increased GABA decay times and NMDA receptor hypofunction. We investigated the effect of input strength on gamma (40Â Hz) and beta (20Â Hz) band power during gamma ASSR stimulation and saw that the pronounced increase in beta power during gamma stimulation seen experimentally could only be reproduced in the model when GABA decay times were increased and only for a specific range of input strengths. More specifically, when the input was in this specific range, the rhythmic drive at 40 Hz produced a strong 40 Hz rhythm in the control network; however, in the 'SCZ-like' network, the prolonged inhibition led to a so-called 'beat-skipping', where the network would only strongly respond to every other input. This mechanism was responsible for the emergence of the pronounced 20 Hz beta peak in the power spectrum. The other two microcircuit alterations were not able to produce a substantial 20Â Hz component but they further narrowed the input strength range for which the network produced a beta component when combined with increased GABAergic decay times. Our finding that the beta component only existed for a specific range of input strengths might explain the seemingly inconsistent reporting in experimental studies and suggests that future ASSR studies should systematically explore different amplitudes of their stimuli. Furthermore, we provide a mechanistic link between a microcircuit alteration and an electrophysiological marker in schizophrenia and argue that more complex ASSR stimuli are needed to disentangle the nonlinear interactions of microcircuit alterations. The computational modelling approach put forward here is ideally suited to facilitate the development of such stimuli in a theory-based fashion.
SCIENCE

