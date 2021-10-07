CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Genomic alterations associated with mutational signatures, DNA damage repair and chromatin remodeling pathways in cervical carcinoma

By Mari K. Halle
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite recent advances in the prevention of cervical cancer, the disease remains a leading cause of cancer-related deaths in women worldwide. By applying the GISTIC2.0 and/or the MutSig2CV algorithms on 430 whole-exome-sequenced cervical carcinomas, we identified previously unreported significantly mutated genes (SMGs) (including MSN, GPX1, SPRED3, FAS, and KRT8), amplifications (including NFIA, GNL1, TGIF1, and WDR87) and deletions (including MIR562, PVRL1, and NTM). Subset analyses of 327 squamous cell carcinomas and 86 non-squamous cell carcinomas revealed previously unreported SMGs in BAP1 and IL28A, respectively. Distinctive copy number alterations related to tumors predominantly enriched for *CpG- and Tp*C mutations were observed. CD274, GRB2, KRAS, and EGFR were uniquely significantly amplified within the Tp*C-enriched tumors. A high frequency of aberrations within DNA damage repair and chromatin remodeling genes were detected. Facilitated by the large sample size derived from combining multiple datasets, this study reveals potential targets and prognostic markers for cervical cancer.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Nature.com

Chromosome-level genome assemblies of five Prunus species and genome-wide association studies for key agronomic traits in peach

Prunus species include many important perennial fruit crops, such as peach, plum, apricot, and related wild species. Here, we report de novo genome assemblies for five species, including the cultivated species peach (Prunus persica), plum (Prunus salicina), and apricot (Prunus armeniaca), and the wild peach species Tibetan peach (Prunus mira) and Chinese wild peach (Prunus davidiana). The genomes ranged from 240 to 276 Mb in size, with contig N50 values of 2.27−8.30 Mb and 25,333−27,826 protein-coding gene models. As the phylogenetic tree shows, plum diverged from its common ancestor with peach, wild peach species, and apricot ~7 million years ago (MYA). We analyzed whole-genome resequencing data of 417 peach accessions, called 3,749,618 high-quality SNPs, 577,154 small indels, 31,800 deletions, duplications, and inversions, and 32,338 insertions, and performed a structural variant-based genome-wide association study (GWAS) of key agricultural traits. From our GWAS data, we identified a locus associated with a fruit shape corresponding to the OVATE transcription factor, where a large inversion event correlates with higher OVATE expression in flat-shaped accessions. Furthermore, a GWAS revealed a NAC transcription factor associated with fruit developmental timing that is linked to a tandem repeat variant and elevated NAC expression in early-ripening accessions. We also identified a locus encoding microRNA172d, where insertion of a transposable element into its promoter was found in double-flower accessions. Thus, our efforts have suggested roles for OVATE, a NAC transcription factor, and microRNA172d in fruit shape, fruit development period, and floral morphology, respectively, that can be connected to traits in other crops, thereby demonstrating the importance of parallel evolution in the diversification of several commercially important domesticated species. In general, these genomic resources will facilitate functional genomics, evolutionary research, and agronomic improvement of these five and other Prunus species. We believe that structural variant-based GWASs can also be used in other plants, animal species, and humans and be combined with deep sequencing GWASs to precisely identify candidate genes and genetic architecture components.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Genomic background selection to reduce the mutation load after random mutagenesis

Random mutagenesis is a standard procedure to increase allelic variation in a crop species, especially in countries where the use of genetically modified crops is limited due to legal constraints. The chemical mutagen EMS is used in many species to induce random mutations throughout the genome with high mutation density. The major drawback for functional analysis is a high background mutation load in a single plant that must be eliminated by subsequent backcrossing, a time and resource-intensive activity. Here, we demonstrate that genomic background selection combined with marker-assisted selection is an efficient way to select individuals with reduced background mutations within a short period. We identified BC1 plants with a significantly higher share of the recurrent parent genome, thus saving one backcross generation. Furthermore, spring rapeseed as the recurrent parent in a backcrossing program could accelerate breeding by reducing the generation cycle. Our study depicts the potential for reducing the background mutation load while accelerating the generation cycle in EMS-induced winter oilseed rape populations by integrating genomic background selection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The clinical behavior and genomic features of the so-called adenoid cystic carcinomas of the solid variant with basaloid features

Classic adenoid cystic carcinomas (C-AdCCs) of the breast are rare, relatively indolent forms of triple negative cancers, characterized by recurrent MYB or MYBL1 genetic alterations. Solid and basaloid adenoid cystic carcinoma (SB-AdCC) is considered a rare variant of AdCC yet to be fully characterized. Here, we sought to determine the clinical behavior and repertoire of genetic alterations of SB-AdCCs. Clinicopathologic data were collected on a cohort of 104 breast AdCCs (75 C-AdCCs and 29 SB-AdCCs). MYB expression was assessed by immunohistochemistry and MYB-NFIB and MYBL1 gene rearrangements were investigated by fluorescent in-situ hybridization. AdCCs lacking MYB/MYBL1 rearrangements were subjected to RNA-sequencing. Targeted sequencing data were available for 9 cases. The invasive disease-free survival (IDFS) and overall survival (OS) were assessed in C-AdCC and SB-AdCC. SB-AdCCs have higher histologic grade, and more frequent nodal and distant metastases than C-AdCCs. MYB/MYBL1 rearrangements were significantly less frequent in SB-AdCC than C-AdCC (3/14, 21% vs 17/20, 85% P < 0.05), despite the frequent MYB expression (9/14, 64%). In SB-AdCCs lacking MYB rearrangements, CREBBP, KMT2C, and NOTCH1 alterations were observed in 2 of 4 cases. SB-AdCCs displayed a shorter IDFS than C-AdCCs (46.5 vs 151.8 months, respectively, P < 0.001), independent of stage. In summary, SB-AdCCs are a molecularly heterogeneous but clinically aggressive group of tumors. Less than 25% of SB-AdCCs display the genomic features of C-AdCC. Defining whether these tumors represent a single entity or a collection of different cancer types with a similar basaloid histologic appearance is warranted.
CANCER
#Dna Mutations#Dna Replication#Mutational Signatures#Dna Profiling#Cancer Research#Msn#Fas#Nfia#Mir562#Ntm#Kras#Egfr#Figo
Nature.com

Multi-phenotype genome-wide association studies of the Norfolk Island isolate implicate pleiotropic loci involved in chronic kidney disease

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a persistent impairment of kidney function. Genome-wide association studies (GWAS) have revealed multiple genetic loci associated with CKD susceptibility but the complete genetic basis is not yet clear. Since CKD shares risk factors with cardiovascular diseases and diabetes, there may be pleiotropic loci at play but may go undetected when using single phenotype GWAS. Here, we used multi-phenotype GWAS in the Norfolk Island isolate (n = 380) to identify new loci associated with CKD. We performed a principal components analysis on different combinations of 29 quantitative traits to extract principal components (PCs) representative of multiple correlated phenotypes. GWAS of a PC derived from glomerular filtration rate, serum creatinine, and serum urea identified a suggestive peak (pmin = 1.67 × 10–7) that mapped to KCNIP4. Inclusion of other secondary CKD measurements with these three kidney function traits identified the KCNIP4 locus with GWAS significance (pmin = 1.59 × 10–9). Finally, we identified a group of two SNPs with increased minor allele frequencies as potential functional variants. With the use of genetic isolate and the PCA-based multi-phenotype GWAS approach, we have revealed a potential pleotropic effect locus for CKD. Further studies are required to assess functional relevance of this locus.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The protective effect of the PDE-4 inhibitor rolipram on intracerebral haemorrhage is associated with the cAMP/AMPK/SIRT1 pathway

Rolipram specifically inhibits phosphodiesterase (PDE) 4, thereby preventing inactivation of the intracellular second messenger cyclic adenosine monophosphate (cAMP). Rolipram has been shown to play a neuroprotective role in some central nervous system (CNS) diseases. However, the role of PDE4 and the potential protective effect of rolipram on the pathophysiological process of intracerebral haemorrhage (ICH) are still not entirely clear. In this study, a mouse model of ICH was established by the collagenase method. Rolipram reduced brain oedema, blood–brain barrier (BBB) leakage, neuronal apoptosis and inflammatory cytokine release and improved neurological function in our mouse model of ICH. Moreover, rolipram increased the levels of cAMP and silent information regulator 1 (SIRT1) and upregulated the phosphorylation of AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK). Furthermore, these effects of rolipram could be reversed by the SIRT1 inhibitor sirtinol. In conclusion, rolipram can play a neuroprotective role in the pathological process of ICH by activating the cAMP/AMPK/SIRT1 pathway.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Recurrence-associated gene signature in patients with stage I non-small-cell lung cancer

Recurrent gene mutations and fusions in cancer patients are likely to be associated with cancer progression or recurrence by Vogelstein et al. (Science (80-) 340, 1546–1558 (2013)). In this study, we investigated gene mutations and fusions that recurrently occurred in early-stage cancer patients with stage I non-small-cell cancer (NSCLC). Targeted exome sequencing was performed to profile the variants and confirmed their fidelity at the gene and pathway levels through comparison with data for stage I lung cancer patients, which was obtained from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA). Next, we identified prognostic gene mutations (ATR, ERBB3, KDR, and MUC6), fusions (GOPC-ROS1 and NTRK1-SH2D2A), and VEGF signaling pathway associated with cancer recurrence. To infer the functional implication of the recurrent variants in early-stage cancers, the extent of their selection pattern was investigated, and they were shown to be under positive selection, implying a selective advantage for cancer progression. Specifically, high selection scores were observed in the variants with significantly high risks for recurrence. Taken together, the results of this study enabled us to identify recurrent gene mutations and fusions in a stage I NSCLC cohort and to demonstrate positive selection, which had implications regarding cancer recurrence.
CANCER
Polycomb condensates can promote epigenetic marks but are not required for sustained chromatin compaction

Organization of the genome into transcriptionally active euchromatin and silenced heterochromatin is essential for eukaryotic cell function. Phase-separation has been implicated in heterochromatin formation, but it is unclear how phase-separated condensates can contribute to stable repression, particularly for heritable epigenetic changes. Polycomb complex PRC1 is key for heterochromatin formation, but the multitude of Polycomb proteins has hindered our understanding of their collective contribution to chromatin repression. Here, we show that PRC1 forms multicomponent condensates through hetero-oligomerization. They preferentially seed at H3K27me3 marks, and subsequently write H2AK119Ub marks. We show that inducing Polycomb phase-separation can cause chromatin compaction, but polycomb condensates are dispensable for maintenance of the compacted state. Our data and simulations are consistent with a model in which the time integral of Polycomb phase-separation is progressively recorded in repressive histone marks, which subsequently drive compaction. These findings link the equilibrium thermodynamics of phase-separation with the fundamentally non-equilibrium concept of epigenetic memory.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Context-specific chromatin remodeling activity of mSWI/SNF complexes depends on the epigenetic landscape

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 360 (2021) Cite this article. Mashtalir et al.1 essentially studied the remodeling activity of mSWI/SNF complexes using a repertoire of (modified) histones and wild-type/mutant histone variant nucleosomes. They purified endogenous final-form mSWI/SNF complexes (cBAF, ncBAF, and PBAF) (Fig. 1), as previously done.2 A battery of in vitro assays was then run to measure the binding and activity of each mSWI/SNF complex using the library of histones and nucleosome variants as substrate. A high-throughput quantitative method and advanced 3D view of nucleosome-bound mSWI/SNF complexes afforded systematic observation of mSWI/SNF functional interaction in the chromatin landscape.1,5 Genetic manipulation strategies, including CRISPR-Cas9-mediated gene editing, were employed in studying the contribution of specific subunits or interaction motifs/domains in the differential binding and activity of the mSWI/SNF complexes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Irbesartan, an angiotensin II type 1 receptor blocker, inhibits colitis-associated tumourigenesis by blocking the MCP-1/CCR2 pathway

The introduction of anti-inflammatory therapies has enabled substantial improvement of disease activity in patients with inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). However, IBD can lead to serious complications such as intestinal fibrosis and colorectal cancer. Therefore, novel therapies reducing the development of these complications are needed. Angiotensin II (Ang II) promotes tissue inflammation by stimulating the production of monocyte chemoattractant protein-1 (MCP-1) or proinflammatory cytokines. It plays a pivotal role in IBD progression. Although blockade of Ang II has been reported to ameliorate experimental colitis and reduce colorectal cancer risk, the cellular and molecular mechanisms remain poorly understood. Our previous work showed that irbesartan, an Ang II type 1 receptor blocker, reduced the number of C"“C chemokine receptor 2-positive (CCR2+) monocytic cells in the inflamed pancreas. This study aimed to investigate the possible antifibrotic and antitumour effects of irbesartan using the azoxymethane/dextran sodium sulphate mouse model. Irbesartan suppressed MCP-1 production and the accumulation of Ly6C+CCR2+ monocytes and fibrocytes in the inflamed colon, downregulated the expression of type 1 collagen and matrix metalloproteinase 9 and inhibited the development of intestinal fibrosis and tumours. Our observations suggest that blocking the MCP-1/CCR2 pathway using irbesartan might be beneficial in preventing colitis-associated colon tumours.
CANCER
Nature.com

Pharmacological inhibition of serine synthesis enhances temozolomide efficacy by decreasing O-methylguanine DNA methyltransferase (MGMT) expression and reactive oxygen species (ROS)-mediated DNA damage in glioblastoma

Glioblastoma (GBM) is the most malignant primary tumor in the central nervous system of adults. Temozolomide (TMZ), an alkylating agent, is the first-line chemotherapeutic agent for GBM patients. However, its efficacy is often limited by innate or acquired chemoresistance. Cancer cells can rewire their metabolic programming to support rapid growth and sustain cell survival against chemotherapies. An example is the de novo serine synthesis pathway (SSP), one of the main branches from glycolysis that is highly activated in multiple cancers in promoting cancer progression and inducing chemotherapy resistance. However, the roles of SSP in TMZ therapy for GBM patients remain unexplored. In this study, we employed NCT503, a highly selective inhibitor of phosphoglycerate dehydrogenase (PHGDH, the first rate-limiting enzyme of SSP), to study whether inhibition of SSP may enhance TMZ efficacy in MGMT-positive GBMs. 3-(4,5-dimethylthiazol-2-yl)-2,5-diphenyltetrazolium bromide (MTT), flowcytometry and colony formation assays demonstrated that NCT503 worked synergistically with TMZ in suppressing GBM cell growth and inducing apoptosis in T98G and U118 cells in vitro. U118 and patient-derived GBM subcutaneous xenograft models showed that combined NCT503 and TMZ treatment inhibited GBM growth and promoted apoptosis more significantly than would each treatment alone in vivo. Mechanistically, we found that NCT503 treatment decreased MGMT expression possibly by modulating the Wnt/β-catenin pathway. Moreover, intracellular levels of reactive oxygen species were elevated especially when NCT503 and TMZ treatments were combined, and the synergistic effects could be partially negated by NAC, a classic scavenger of reactive oxygen species. Taken together, these results suggest that NCT503 may be a promising agent for augmenting TMZ efficacy in the treatment of GBM, especially in TMZ-resistant GBMs with high expression of MGMT.
CANCER
Nature.com

Genomic comparison between cerebrospinal fluid and primary tumor revealed the genetic events associated with brain metastasis in lung adenocarcinoma

Lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD) is most common pathological type of lung cancer. LUAD with brain metastases (BMs) usually have poor prognosis. To identify the potential genetic factors associated with BM, a genomic comparison for BM cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and primary lung tumor samples obtained from 1082 early- and late-stage LUAD patients was performed. We found that single nucleotide variation (SNV) of EGFR was highly enriched in CSF (87% of samples). Compared with the other primary lung tissues, copy number gain of EGFR (27%), CDK4 (11%), PMS2 (11%), MET (10%), IL7R (8%), RICTOR (7%), FLT4 (5%), and FGFR4 (4%), and copy number loss of CDKN2A (28%) and CDKN2B (18%) were remarkably more frequent in CSF samples. CSF had significantly lower tumor mutation burden (TMB) level but more abundant copy number variant. It was also found that the relationships among co-occurrent and mutually exclusive genes were dynamically changing with LUAD development. Additionally, CSF (97% of samples) harbored more abundant targeted drugs related driver and fusion genes. The signature 15 associated with defective DNA mismatch repair (dMMR) was only identified in the CSF group. Cancer associated pathway analysis further revealed that ErbB (95%) and cell cycle (84%) were unique pathways in CSF samples. The tumor evolution analysis showed that CSF carried significantly fewer clusters, but subclonal proportion of EGFR was remarkably increased with tumor progression. Collectively, CSF sequencing showed unique genomic characteristics and the intense copy number instability associated with cell cycle disorder and dMMR might be the crucial genetic factors in BM of LUAD.
CANCER
Nature.com

Identification of loci associated with pathological outcomes in Holstein cattle infected with Mycobacterium avium subsp. paratuberculosis using whole-genome sequence data

Bovine paratuberculosis (PTB), caused by Mycobacterium avium subsp. paratuberculosis (MAP), is a chronic granulomatous enteritis that affects cattle worldwide. According to their severity and extension, PTB-associated histological lesions have been classified into the following groups; focal, multifocal, and diffuse. It is unknown whether these lesions represent sequential stages or divergent outcomes. In the current study, the associations between host genetic and pathology were explored by genotyping 813 Spanish Holstein cows with no visible lesions (N"‰="‰373) and with focal (N"‰="‰371), multifocal (N"‰="‰33), and diffuse (N"‰="‰33) lesions in gut tissues and regional lymph nodes. DNA from peripheral blood samples of these animals was genotyped with the bovine EuroG MD Bead Chip, and the corresponding genotypes were imputed to whole-genome sequencing (WGS) data using the 1000 Bull genomes reference population. A genome-wide association study (GWAS) was performed using the WGS data and the presence or absence of each type of histological lesion in a case"“control approach. A total of 192 and 92 single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) defining 13 and 9 distinct quantitative trait loci (QTLs) were highly-associated (P"‰â‰¤"‰5"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’7) with the multifocal (heritability"‰="‰0.075) and the diffuse (heritability"‰="‰0.189) lesions, respectively. No overlap was seen in the SNPs controlling these distinct pathological outcomes. The identified QTLs overlapped with some QTLs previously associated with PTB susceptibility, bovine tuberculosis susceptibility, clinical mastitis, somatic cell score, bovine respiratory disease susceptibility, tick resistance, IgG level, and length of productive life. Pathway analysis with candidate genes overlapping the identified QTLs revealed a significant enrichment of the keratinization pathway and cholesterol metabolism in the animals with multifocal and diffuse lesions, respectively. To test whether the enrichment of SNP variants in candidate genes involved in the cholesterol metabolism was associated with the diffuse lesions; the levels of total cholesterol were measured in plasma samples of cattle with focal, multifocal, or diffuse lesions or with no visible lesions. Our results showed reduced levels of plasma cholesterol in cattle with diffuse lesions. Taken together, our findings suggested that the variation in MAP-associated pathological outcomes might be, in part, genetically determined and indicative of distinct host responses.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Impact of target site mutations and plasmid associated resistance genes acquisition on resistance of Acinetobacter baumannii to fluoroquinolones

Among bacterial species implicated in hospital-acquired infections are the emergingÂ Pan-Drug Resistant (PDR) and Extensively Drug-Resistant (XDR) Acinetobacter (A.) baumannii strains as they are difficult to eradicate. From 1600 clinical specimens, only 100 A. baumannii isolates could be recovered. A high prevalence of"‰â‰¥"‰78% resistant isolates was recorded for the recovered isolates against a total of 19 tested antimicrobial agents. These isolates could be divided into 12 profiles according to the number of antimicrobial agents to which they were resistant. The isolates were assorted as XDR (68; 68%), Multi-Drug Resistant (MDR: 30; 30%), and PDR (2; 2%). Genotypically, the isolates showed three major clusters with similarities ranging from 10.5 to 97.8% as revealed by ERIC-PCR technique. As a resistance mechanism to fluoroquinolones (FQs), target site mutation analyses in gyrA and parC genes amplified from twelve selected A. baumannii isolates and subjected to sequencing showed 12 profiles. The selected isolates included two CIP-susceptible ones, these showed the wild-type profile of being have no mutations. For the ten selected CIP-resistant isolates, 9 of them (9/10; 90%) had 1 gyrA/1 parCÂ mutations (Ser 81"‰â†’"‰Leu mutation for gyrA gene and Ser 84"‰â†’"‰Leu mutation for parC gene). The remaining CIP-resistant isolate (1/10; 10%) had 0 gyrA/1 parC mutation (Ser 84"‰â†’"‰Leu mutation for parCÂ gene). Detection of plasmid-associated resistance genes revealed that the 86 ciprofloxacin-resistant isolates carry qnrA (66.27%; 57/86), qnrS (70.93%; 61/86), aac (6')-Ib-cr (52.32%; 45/86), oqxA (73.25%; 63/86) and oqxB (39.53%; 34/86), while qepA and qnrB were undetected in these isolates. Different isolates were selected from profiles 1, 2, and 3 and qnrS, acc(6,)-ib-cr, oqxA, and oqxB genes harbored by these isolates were amplified and sequenced. The BLAST results revealed that the oqxA and oqxB sequences were not identified previously in A. baumannii but they were identified in Klebsiella aerogenes strain NCTC9793 and Klebsiella pneumoniae, respectively. On the other hand, the sequence of qnrS, and acc(6,)-ib-cr showed homology to those of A. baumannii. MDR, XDR, and PDR A. baumannii isolates are becoming prevalent in certain hospitals. Chromosomal mutations in the sequences of GyrA and ParC encoding genes and acquisition of PAFQR encoding genes (up to five genes per isolate) are demonstrated to be resistance mechanisms exhibited by fluoroquinolones resistant A. baumannii isolates. It is advisable to monitor the antimicrobial resistance profiles of pathogens causing nosocomial infections and properly apply and update antibiotic stewardship in hospitals and outpatients to control infectious diseases and prevent development of the microbial resistance to antimicrobial agents.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Identifying Chromosomal Mutations Associated With Cancer

Biologists at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) are using a mathematical approach developed in CSHL Assistant Professor David McCandlish’s lab to find solutions to a diverse set of biological problems. Originally created as a way to understand interactions between different mutations in proteins, the tool is now being used by McCandlish and his collaborators to learn about the complexities of gene expression and the chromosomal mutations associated with cancer. McCandlish says:
CANCER
Nature.com

Direct genome-wide identification of G-quadruplex structures by whole-genome resequencing

We present a user-friendly and transferable genome-wide DNA G-quadruplex (G4) profiling method that identifies G4 structures from ordinary whole-genome resequencing data by seizing the slight fluctuation of sequencing quality. In the human genome, 736,689 G4 structures were identified, of which 45.9% of all predicted canonical G4-forming sequences were characterized. Over 89% of the detected canonical G4s were also identified by combining polymerase stop assays with next-generation sequencing. Testing using public datasets of 6 species demonstrated that the present method is widely applicable. The detection rates of predicted canonical quadruplexes ranged from 32% to 58%. Because single nucleotide variations (SNVs) influence the formation of G4 structures and have individual differences, the given method is available to identify and characterize G4s genome-wide for specific individuals.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

PARK7 promotes repair in early steroid-induced osteonecrosis of the femoral head by enhancing resistance to stress-induced apoptosis in bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells via regulation of the Nrf2 signaling pathway

Novel therapies for the treatment of early steroid-induced osteonecrosis of the femoral head (SONFH) are urgently needed in orthopedics. Transplantation of bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells (BMSCs) provides new strategies for treating this condition at the early stage. However, stress-induced apoptosis of BMSCs transplanted into the femoral head necrotic area limits the efficacy of BMSC transplantation. Inhibiting BMSC apoptosis is key to improving the efficacy of this procedure. In our previous studies, we confirmed that Parkinson disease protein 7 (PARK7) is active in antioxidant defense and can clear reactive oxygen species (ROS), protect the mitochondria, and impart resistance to stress-induced apoptosis in BMSCs. In this study, we investigated the mechanism driving this PARK7-mediated resistance to apoptosis in BMSCs. Our results indicate that PARK7 promoted the disintegration of nuclear factor (erythroid-derived 2)"“like 2 (Nrf2)/Kelch-like echinacoside"“associated protein 1 (Keap1) complex. The free Nrf2 then entered the nucleus and activated the genetic expression of manganese superoxide dismutase (MnSOD), catalase (CAT), glutathione peroxidase (GPx), and other antioxidant enzymes that clear excessive ROS, thereby protecting BMSCs from stress-induced apoptosis. To further explore whether PARK7-mediated resistance to stress-induced apoptosis could improve the efficacy of BMSC transplantation in early-stage SONFH, we transplanted BMSCs-overexpressing PARK7 into rats with early-stage SONFH. We then evaluated the survival of transplanted BMSCs and bone regeneration in the femoral head necrotic area of these rats. The results indicated that PARK7 promoted the survival of BMSCs in the osteonecrotic area and improved the transplantation efficacy of BMSCs on early-stage SONFH. This study provides new ideas and methods for resisting the stress-induced apoptosis of BMSCs and improving the transplantation effect of BMSCs on early-stage SONFH.
CANCER
Nature.com

BRCA2 associates with MCM10 to suppress PRIMPOL-mediated repriming and single-stranded gap formation after DNA damage

The BRCA2 tumor suppressor protects genome integrity by promoting homologous recombination-based repair of DNA breaks, stability of stalled DNA replication forks and DNA damage-induced cell cycle checkpoints. BRCA2 deficient cells display the radio-resistant DNA synthesis (RDS) phenotype, however the mechanism has remained elusive. Here we show that cells without BRCA2 are unable to sufficiently restrain DNA replication fork progression after DNA damage, and the underrestrained fork progression is due primarily to Primase-Polymerase (PRIMPOL)-mediated repriming of DNA synthesis downstream of lesions, leaving behind single-stranded DNA gaps. Moreover, we find that BRCA2 associates with the essential DNA replication factor MCM10 and this association suppresses PRIMPOL-mediated repriming and ssDNA gap formation, while having no impact on the stability of stalled replication forks. Our findings establish an important function for BRCA2, provide insights into replication fork control during the DNA damage response, and may have implications in tumor suppression and therapy response.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Transplantation of fecal microbiota from patients with inflammatory bowel disease and depression alters immune response and behavior in recipient mice

Gut dysbiosis is closely associated with the occurrence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and psychiatric disorder. Here, to understand the difference of gut microbiota composition and physiological effect between IBD patients with (IBD/D+) or without depression (IBD/Dâˆ’), we analyzed the fecal microbiota composition of patients with IBD with (/D+) or without depression (/Dâˆ’) and healthy volunteers (HVs) and examined the effects of these fecal microbiota transplantations (FMTs) on the occurrence of systemic inflammation and anxiety/depression in mice. FMTs from patients with IBD/D+ or IBD/Dâˆ’ caused IBD-like colitis in the transplanted mice: they increased the myeloperoxidase activity, IL-1Î² and IL-6 expression, and NF-ÎºB+/CD11c+ cell population in the colon. Transplantation of the IBD/D+ patient feces (IBD/D+-F) caused IBD-like colitis more strongly than that of IBD/Dâˆ’-F. FMTs from patients with IBD/D+ also caused anxiety-/depression-like behaviors, increased the NF-ÎºB+/Iba1+ and lipopolysaccharide (LPS)+/Iba1+ cell populations, and decreased the BDNF+/NeuN+ cell population in the hippocampus. They increased LPS levels in the blood. FMTs from patients with IBD/Dâˆ’ caused anxiety-like, but not depression-like, behaviors. Î±-/Î²-diversities and composition of gut microbiota in IBD-F were different from those of HV feces (HV-F). The Enterobacteriaceae and Enterococcaceae populations and LPS levels were higher in the IBD-F than in the HV-F. The Enterococcaceae population was higher in IBD/D+-F vs. IBD/Dâˆ’-F. However, the transplantation of HV-F into mice previously transplanted with IBD/D+-F significantly reduced depression-like behaviors, NF-ÎºB+/Iba1+ and LPS+/Iba1+ cell populations in the hippocampus, LPS levels in the feces and blood, and IL-1Î² expression in the colon. These findings suggest that the outbreak of depression/anxiety may be dependent on the systemic inflammation with a leaky gut through the gut dysbiosis-attributable overproduction of bacterial LPS and suppression of tight junction protein expression in patients with IBD.
SCIENCE

