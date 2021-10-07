CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Using 4DCBCT simulation and guidance to evaluate inter-fractional tumor variance during SABR for lung tumor within the lower lobe

By Yi Li
 7 days ago

Inter-fractional tumor variance would lead to insufficient dosage or overdose in tumor region during lung cancer radiotherapy. However, previous works have not considered influence of inter-fractional tumor amplitude variance at treatment position due to lack of effective evaluation method during radiotherapy, especially for lung tumor within the lower lobe. Our objective was to investigate inter-fractional tumor baseline shift and amplitude variance due to respiratory motion with 4DCBCT simulation and guidance during stereotactic ablative body radiotherapy (SABR) for lung tumor. Subject included 19 patients with lung tumor within the lower lobe. 4DCBCT-simulated images at treatment position were acquired sequentially to determine internal tumor volume (ITV) and reference tumor motion at simulation process. Compared with reference tumor motion, 95 4DCBCT-guided images were acquired during each treatment to evaluate inter-fractional tumor baseline shift and amplitude variance, which were − 0.0 ± 1.3 mm and − 0.2 ± 1.4 mm in left–right(LR) direction, 0.9 ± 2.3 mm and 0.4 ± 2.9 mm in superior-inferior (SI) direction, 0.1 ± 1.5 mm and − 0.4 ± 2.0 mm in anterior–posterior (AP) direction. ITV margin were 3.5 mm, 7.5 mm and 5.3 mm in LR, SI and AP directions with van Herk’s (Int J Radiat Oncol Biol Phys 52(5):1407–1422, 2002) formula. 4DCBCT simulation and guidance is a reliable method to evaluate inter-fractional tumor variance during SABR for lung tumor within the lower lobe. ITV margin of 3.5 mm, 7.5 mm and 5.3 mm in LR, SI and AP directions would ensure greater tumor coverage during SABR for lung tumor within the lower lobe.

Nature.com

Next generation of tumor-activating type I IFN enhances anti-tumor immune responses to overcome therapy resistance

Type I interferon is promising in treating different kinds of tumors, but has been limited by its toxicity, lack of tumor targeting, and very short half-life. To target tumors, reduce systemic toxicity, and increase half-life, here we engineer a masked type I IFN-Fc (ProIFN) with its natural receptor connected by a cleavable linker that can be targeted by tumor-associated proteases. ProIFN has a prolonged serum half-life and shows an improved tumor-targeting effect. Interestingly, ProIFN-treated mice show enhanced DC cross-priming and significant increased CD8+ infiltration and effector function in the tumor microenvironment. ProIFN is able to improve checkpoint blockade efficacy in established tumors, as well as radiation efficacy for both primary and metastatic tumors. ProIFN exhibits superior long-term pharmacokinetics with minimal toxicity in monkeys. Therefore, this study demonstrates an effective tumor-activating IFN that can increase targeted immunity against primary tumor or metastasis and reduce periphery toxicity to the host.
CANCER
Nature.com

Leukotriene B4 receptor-2 contributes to KRAS-driven lung tumor formation by promoting interleukin-6-mediated inflammation

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. Although lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide and KRAS is the most frequently mutated oncogene in lung cancer cases, the mechanism by which KRAS mutation drives lung cancer has not been fully elucidated. Here, we report that the expression levels of leukotriene B4 receptor-2 (BLT2) and its ligand-producing enzymes (5-LOX, 12-LOX) were highly increased by mutant KRAS and that BLT2 or 5-/12-LOX blockade attenuated KRAS-driven lung cell proliferation and production of interleukin-6 (IL-6), a principal proinflammatory mediator of lung cancer development. Next, we explored the roles of BLT2 and 5-/12-LOX in transgenic mice with lung-specific expression of mutant KRAS (KrasG12D) and observed that BLT2 or 5-/12-LOX inhibition decreased IL-6 production and tumor formation. To further determine whether BLT2 is involved in KRAS-driven lung tumor formation, we established a KrasG12D/BLT2-KO double-mutant mouse model. In the double-mutant mice, we observed significantly suppressed IL-6 production and lung tumor formation. Additionally, we observed high BLT2 expression in tissue samples from patients with KrasG12D-expressing lung adenocarcinoma, supporting the contributory role of BLT2 in KRAS-driven human lung cancer. Collectively, our results suggest that BLT2 is a potential contributor to KRAS-driven lung cancer and identify an attractive therapeutic target for KRAS-driven lung cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Genomic and transcriptomic correlates of immunotherapy response within the tumor microenvironment of leptomeningeal metastases

Leptomeningeal disease (LMD) is a devastating complication of solid tumor malignancies, with dire prognosis and no effective systemic treatment options. Over the past decade, the incidence of LMD has steadily increased due to therapeutics that have extended the survival of cancer patients, highlighting the need for new interventions. To examine the efficacy of immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI) in patients with LMD, we completed two phase II clinical trials. Here, we investigate the cellular and molecular features underpinning observed patient trajectories in these trials by applying single-cell RNA and cell-free DNA profiling to longitudinal cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) draws from enrolled patients. We recover immune and malignant cell types in the CSF, characterize cell behavior changes following ICI, and identify genomic features associated with relevant clinical phenomena. Overall, our study describes the liquid LMD tumor microenvironment prior to and following ICI treatment and demonstrates clinical utility of cell-free and single-cell genomic measurements for LMD research.
CANCER
Nature.com

Brain MRI in SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia patients with newly developed neurological manifestations suggestive of brain involvement

The increased frequency of neurological manifestations, including central nervous system (CNS) manifestations, in patients with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic is consistent with the virus's neurotropic nature. In most patients, brain magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is a sensitive imaging modality in the diagnosis of viral encephalitides in the brain. The purpose of this study was to determine the frequency of brain lesion patterns on brain MRI in severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) pneumonia patients who developed focal and non-focal neurological manifestations. In addition, it will compare the impact of the Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) as an index of deteriorating cerebral function on positive brain MRIs in both neurological manifestations. This retrospective study included an examination of SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia patients with real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) confirmation, admitted with clinicoradiologic evidence of COVID-19 pneumonia, and who were candidates for brain MRI due to neurological manifestations suggesting brain involvement. Brain imaging acquired on a 3.0Â T MRI system (Skyra; Siemens, Erlangen, Germany) with a 20-channel receive head coil. Brain MRI revealed lesions in 38 (82.6%) of the total 46 patients for analysis and was negative in the remaining eight (17.4%) of all finally enclosed patients with RT-PCR confirmed SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia. Twenty-nine (63%) patients had focal neurological manifestations, while the remaining 17 (37%) patients had non-focal neurological manifestations. The patients had a highly significant difference (p"‰="‰0.0006) in GCS, but no significant difference (p"‰="‰0.4) in the number of comorbidities they had. Brain MRI is a feasible and important imaging modality in patients with SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia who develop neurological manifestations suggestive of brain involvement, particularly in patients with non-focal manifestations and a decline in GCS.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Targeting the complex I and III of mitochondrial electron transport chain as a potentially viable option in liver cancer management

Liver cancer is one of the most common and lethal types of oncological disease in the world, with limited treatment options. New treatment modalities are desperately needed, but their development is hampered by a lack of insight into the underlying molecular mechanisms of disease. It is clear that metabolic reprogramming in mitochondrial function is intimately linked to the liver cancer process, prompting the possibility to explore mitochondrial biochemistry as a potential therapeutic target. Here we report that depletion of mitochondrial DNA, pharmacologic inhibition of mitochondrial electron transport chain (mETC) complex I/complex III, or genetic of mETC complex I restricts cancer cell growth and clonogenicity in various preclinical models of liver cancer, including cell lines, mouse liver organoids, and murine xenografts. The restriction is linked to the production of reactive oxygen species, apoptosis induction and reduced ATP generation. As a result, our findings suggest that the mETC compartment of mitochondria could be a potential therapeutic target in liver cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Differential regulation of the water channel protein aquaporins in chondrocytes of human knee articular cartilage by aging

Knee cartilage is in an aqueous environment filled with synovial fluid consisting of water, various nutrients, and ions to maintain chondrocyte homeostasis. Aquaporins (AQPs) are water channel proteins that play an important role in water exchange in cells, and AQP1, -3, and -4 are known to be expressed predominantly in cartilage. We evaluated the changes in AQP expression in chondrocytes from human knee articular cartilage in patients of different ages and identified the key factor(s) that mediate age-induced alteration in AQP expression. The mRNA and protein expression of AQP1, -3 and -4 were significantly decreased in fibrocartilage compared to hyaline cartilage and in articular cartilage from older osteoarthritis patients compared to that from young patients. Gene and protein expression of AQP1, -3 and -4 were altered during the chondrogenic differentiation of C3H10T1/2 cells. The causative factors for age-associated decrease in AQP included H2O2, TNFÎ±, and HMGB1 for AQP1, -3, and -4, respectively. In particular, the protective effect of AQP4 reduction following HMGB1 neutralization was noteworthy. The identification of other potent molecules that regulate AQP expression represents a promising therapeutic approach to suppress cartilage degeneration during aging.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Opposite response of blood vessels in the retina to 6Â° head-down tilt and long-duration microgravity

The Spaceflight Associated Neuro-ocular Syndrome (SANS), associated with the headward fluid shifts incurred in microgravity during long-duration missions, remains a high-priority health and performance risk for human space exploration. To help characterize the pathophysiology of SANS, NASA's VESsel GENeration Analysis (VESGEN) software was used to map and quantify vascular adaptations in the retina before and after 70 days of bed rest at 6-degree Head-Down Tilt (HDT), a well-studied microgravity analog. Results were compared to the retinal vascular response of astronauts following 6-month missions to the International Space Station (ISS). By mixed effects modeling, the trends of vascular response were opposite. Vascular density decreased significantly in the 16 retinas of eight astronauts and in contrast, increased slightly in the ten retinas of five subjects after HDT (although with limited significance). The one astronaut retina diagnosed with SANS displayed the greatest vascular loss. Results suggest that microgravity is a major variable in the retinal mediation of fluid shifts that is not reproduced in this HDT bed rest model.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Nature.com

Human mA-mRNA and lncRNA epitranscriptomic microarray reveal function of RNA methylation in hemoglobin H-constant spring disease

The thalassemia of Hemoglobin H-Constant Spring disease (HbH-CS) is the most common type of Thalassemia in non-transfusion thalassemia. Interestingly, the clinical manifestations of the same genotype of thalassemia can be vastly different, likely due to epigenetic regulation. Here, we used microarray technology to reveal the epigenetic regulation of m6A in modifiable diseases and demonstrated a role of BCL2A1 in disease regulation. In this study, we revealed that methylating enzyme writers including METTL16, WTAP, CBLL1, RBM15B, and ZC3H13 displayed low expression and the demethylating enzyme ALKBH5, along with reader proteins including IGF2BP2 and YTHDF3 exhibited high expression. In addition, BCL2A1 was hypo-methylated and showed low expression. We also revealed that the BCL2A1 methylation level and IGF2BP2 expression were negatively correlated. Additionally, the mRNAs expression between ALKBH5 and IGF2BP2 were positively correlated. In HbH-CS, most genes were hypo-methylated. This included BCL2A1, which may play an important role in the process of red blood cell differentiation and development of HbH-CS. Moreover, the mRNA-M6A methylation status may be regulated by the demethylating enzyme ALKBH5 via IGF2BP2.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Rapid incidence estimation from SARS-CoV-2 genomes reveals decreased case detection in Europe during summer 2020

By October 2021, 230 million SARS-CoV-2 diagnoses have been reported. Yet, a considerable proportion of cases remains undetected. Here, we propose GInPipe, a method that rapidly reconstructs SARS-CoV-2 incidence profiles solely from publicly available, time-stamped viral genomes. We validate GInPipe against simulated outbreaks and elaborate phylodynamic analyses. Using available sequence data, we reconstruct incidence histories for Denmark, Scotland, Switzerland, and Victoria (Australia) and demonstrate, how to use the method to investigate the effects of changing testing policies on case ascertainment. Specifically, we find that under-reporting was highest during summer 2020 in Europe, coinciding with more liberal testing policies at times of low testing capacities. Due to the increased use of real-time sequencing, it is envisaged that GInPipe can complement established surveillance tools to monitor the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. In post-pandemic times, when diagnostic efforts are decreasing, GInPipe may facilitate the detection of hidden infection dynamics.
WORLD
Nature.com

Age-related mitochondrial alterations in brain and skeletal muscle of the YAC128 model of Huntington disease

Npj Aging and Mechanisms of Disease volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 26 (2021) Cite this article. Mitochondrial dysfunction and bioenergetics failure are common pathological hallmarks in Huntington's disease (HD) and aging. In the present study, we used the YAC128 murine model of HD to examine the effects of mutant huntingtin on mitochondrial parameters related to aging in brain and skeletal muscle. We have conducted a cross-sectional natural history study of mitochondrial DNA changes in the YAC128 mouse. Here, we first show that the mitochondrial volume fraction appears to increase in the axons and dendrite regions adjacent to the striatal neuron cell bodies in old mice. Mitochondrial DNA copy number (mtDNAcn) was used as a proxy measure for mitochondrial biogenesis and function. We observed that the mtDNAcn changes significantly with age and genotype in a tissue-specific manner. We found a positive correlation between aging and the mtDNAcn in striatum and skeletal muscle but not in cortex. Notably, the YAC128 mice had lower mtDNAcn in cortex and skeletal muscle. We further show that mtDNA deletions are present in striatal and skeletal muscle tissue in both young and aged YAC128 and WT mice. Tracking gene expression levels cross-sectionally in mice allowed us to identify contributions of age and genotype to transcriptional variance in mitochondria-related genes. These findings provide insights into the role of mitochondrial dynamics in HD pathogenesis in both brain and skeletal muscle, and suggest that mtDNAcn in skeletal muscle tissue may be a potential biomarker that should be investigated further in human HD.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

O-GlcNAc modified-TIP60/KAT5 is required for PCK1 deficiency-induced HCC metastasis

Aberrant glucose metabolism and elevated O-linked Î²-N-acetylglucosamine modification (O-GlcNAcylation) are hallmarks of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Loss of phosphoenolpyruvate carboxykinase 1 (PCK1), the major rate-limiting enzyme of hepatic gluconeogenesis, increases hexosamine biosynthetic pathway (HBP)-mediated protein O-GlcNAcylation in hepatoma cell and promotes cell growth and proliferation. However, whether PCK1 deficiency and hyper O-GlcNAcylation can induce HCC metastasis is largely unknown. Here, gain- and loss-of-function studies demonstrate that PCK1 suppresses HCC metastasis in vitro and in vivo. Specifically, lysine acetyltransferase 5 (KAT5), belonging to the MYST family of histone acetyltransferases (HAT), is highly modified by O-GlcNAcylation in PCK1 knockout hepatoma cells. Mechanistically, PCK1 depletion suppressed KAT5 ubiquitination by increasing its O-GlcNAcylation, thereby stabilizing KAT5. KAT5 O-GlcNAcylation epigenetically activates TWIST1 expression via histone H4 acetylation, and enhances MMP9 and MMP14 expression via c-Myc acetylation, thus promoting epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) in HCC. In addition, targeting HBP-mediated O-GlcNAcylation of KAT5 inhibits lung metastasis of HCC in hepatospecific Pck1-deletion mice. Collectively, our findings demonstrate that PCK1 depletion increases O-GlcNAcylation of KAT5, epigenetically induces TWIST1 expression and promotes HCC metastasis, and link metabolic enzyme, post-translational modification (PTM) with epigenetic regulation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Multiple channels with interconnected pores in a bioceramic scaffold promote bone tissue formation

Insufficient nutrition exchange and limited transportation of blood supply in a porous only scaffold often hinder bone formation, even though the porous scaffold is loaded with cells or growth factors. To overcome these issues, we developed a cell- and growth factor-free approach to induce bone formation in a critical-size bone defect by using an interconnected porous beta-tricalcium phosphate (Î²-TCP) scaffold with multiple channels. In vitro cell experimental results showed that multiple channels significantly promoted cell attachment and proliferation of human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells, stimulated their alkaline phosphatase activity, and up-regulated the osteogenic gene expression. Multiple channels also considerably stimulated the expression of various mechanosensing markers of the cells, such as focal adhesion kinase, filamentous actin, and Yes-associated protein-1 at both static and dynamic culturing conditions. The in vivo bone defect implantation results demonstrated more bone formation inside multiple-channeled scaffolds compared to non-channeled scaffolds. Multiple channels prominently accelerated collagen type I, bone sialoprotein and osteocalcin protein expression. Fluorochrome images and angiogenic marker CD31 staining exhibited more mineral deposition and longer vasculature structures in multiple-channeled scaffolds, compared to non-channeled scaffolds. All the findings suggested that the creation of interconnected multiple channels in the porous Î²-TCP scaffold is a very promising approach to promote bone tissue regeneration.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Pain sensing neurons promote tissue regeneration in adult mice

Tissue repair after injury in adult mammals, usually results in scarring and loss of function in contrast to lower vertebrates such as the newt and zebrafish that regenerate. Understanding the regulatory processes that guide the outcome of tissue repair is therefore a concerning challenge for regenerative medicine. In multiple regenerative animal species, the nerve dependence of regeneration is well established, but the nature of the innervation required for tissue regeneration remains largely undefined. Using our model of induced adipose tissue regeneration in adult mice, we demonstrate here that nociceptive nerves promote regeneration and their removal impairs tissue regeneration. We also show that blocking the receptor for the nociceptive neuropeptide calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) inhibits regeneration, whereas CGRP administration induces regeneration. These findings reveal that peptidergic nociceptive neurons are required for adult mice tissue regeneration.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Biological activity of chitosan inducing resistance efficiency of rice (Oryza sativa L.) after treatment with fungal based chitosan

Reduced pathogen resistance and management of the left-over rice stubble are among the most important challenges faced in rice cultivation. A novel and eco-friendly strategy to synthesise 'Fungal Chitosan' (FC) from Aspergillus niger using rice straw could serve as a sustainable treatment approach to improve both disease resistance and yields, while also effectively managing the rice stubble waste. The FC treatment promoted germination as well as growth parameters in rice varieties, TN1 (high yielding-susceptible) and PTB33 (low yielding-resistant) better than a commercial chitosan (PC). Treatments of exogenously applied FC to plants produced direct toxicity to Xoo, and reduced the BLB disease index by 39.9% in TN1. The capability of FC to trigger a cascade of defense pathways was evident from the measurable changes in the kinetics of defense enzymes, peroxidase (POD) and polyphenol oxidase (PPO). FC treatment increased levels of POD in TN1 by 59.4%, which was 35.3% greater than that of untreated PTB33. Therefore, the study demonstrated the effectiveness of FC treatments for use in agriculture as a potential biostimulant as well as protective agent against bacterial leaf blight, BLB, of rice (Oryza sativa) that could be produced from stubble waste and improve rice stubble management strategies.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Development of an optogenetic gene sensitive to daylight and its implications in vision restoration

Optogenetic gene-mediated therapy for restoring vision is thought to be a useful treatment for blind patients. However, light sensitivity achieved using this gene therapy is inferior to that of daylight vision. To increase light sensitivity, we designed three mutants using a bioinformatics approach. Nucleotide sequences encoding two sites in the extracellular loops (ex1, ex3) of mVChR1 close to simulated ion-conducting pathways were replaced by homologous amino acid-encoding sequences of ChR1 or ChR2. The light sensitivity of ex3mV1 was higher than that of mVChR1 at 405"“617"‰nm. Visual responses were restored in Royal College of Surgeons rats with genetically degenerating photoreceptor cells transfected with ex3mV1Co, wherein transmembrane of sixth (TM6) in ex3mV1 was additionally replaced with the corresponding domain of CoChR; these rats responded to light in the order of Î¼W/mm2. Thus, ex3mV1Co might be useful for the restoration of advanced visual function.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Phase angle by electrical bioimpedance is a predictive factor of hospitalisation, falls and mortality in patients with cirrhosis

The phase angle is a versatile measurement to assess body composition, frailty and prognosis in patients with chronic diseases. In cirrhosis, patients often present alterations in body composition that are related to adverse outcomes. The phase angle could be useful to evaluate prognosis in these patients, but data are scarce. The aim was to analyse the prognostic value of the phase angle to predict clinically relevant events such as hospitalisation, falls, and mortality in patients with cirrhosis. Outpatients with cirrhosis were consecutively included and the phase angle was determined by electrical bioimpedance. Patients were prospectively followed to determine the incidence of hospitalisations, falls, and mortality. One hundred patients were included. Patients with phase angle"‰â‰¤"‰4.6Â° (n"‰="‰31) showed a higher probability of hospitalisation (35% vs 11%, p"‰="‰0.003), falls (41% vs 11%, p"‰="‰0.001) and mortality (26% vs 3%, p"‰="‰0.001) at 2-year follow-up than patients with PA"‰>"‰4.6Â° (n"‰="‰69). In the multivariable analysis, the phase angle and MELD-Na were independent predictive factors of hospitalisation and mortality. Phase angle was the only predictive factor for falls. In conclusion, the phase angle showed to be a predictive marker for hospitalisation, falls, and mortality in outpatients with cirrhosis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A beneficial role of computer-aided diagnosis system for less experienced physicians in the diagnosis of thyroid nodule on ultrasound

Ultrasonography (US) is the primary diagnostic tool for thyroid nodules, while the accuracy is operator-dependent. It is widely used not only by radiologists but also by physicians with different levels of experience. The aim of this study was to investigate whether US with computer-aided diagnosis (CAD) has assisting roles to physicians in the diagnosis of thyroid nodules. 451 thyroid nodules evaluated by fine-needle aspiration cytology following surgery were included. 300 (66.5%) of them were diagnosed as malignancy. Physicians with US experience less than 1Â year (inexperienced, n"‰="‰10), or more than 5Â years (experienced, n"‰="‰3) reviewed the US images of thyroid nodules with or without CAD assistance. The diagnostic performance of CAD was comparable to that of the experienced group, and better than those of the inexperienced group. The AUC of the CAD for conventional PTC was higher than that for FTC and follicular variant PTC (0.925 vs. 0.499), independent of tumor size. CAD assistance significantly improved diagnostic performance in the inexperienced group, but not in the experienced groups. In conclusion, the CAD system showed good performance in the diagnosis of conventional PTC. CAD assistance improved the diagnostic performance of less experienced physicians in US, especially in diagnosis of conventional PTC.
HEALTH
Nature.com

An innovative ovine model of severe cardiopulmonary failure supported by veno-arterial extracorporeal membrane oxygenation

Refractory cardiogenic shock (CS) often requires veno-arterial extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (VA-ECMO) to sustain end-organ perfusion. Current animal models result in heterogenous cardiac injury and frequent episodes of refractory ventricular fibrillation. Thus, we aimed to develop an innovative, clinically relevant, and titratable model of severe cardiopulmonary failure. Six sheep (60"‰Â±"‰6Â kg) were anaesthetized and mechanically ventilated. VA-ECMO was commenced and CS was induced through intramyocardial injections of ethanol. Then, hypoxemic/hypercapnic pulmonary failure was achieved, through substantial decrease in ventilatory support. Echocardiography was used to compute left ventricular fractional area change (LVFAC) and cardiac Troponin I (cTnI) was quantified. After 5Â h, the animals were euthanised and the heart was retrieved for histological evaluations. Ethanol (58"‰Â±"‰23Â mL) successfully induced CS in all animals. cTnI levels increased near 5000-fold. CS was confirmed by a drop in systolic blood pressure to 67"‰Â±"‰14Â mmHg, while lactate increased to 4.7"‰Â±"‰0.9Â mmol/L and LVFAC decreased to 16"‰Â±"‰7%. Myocardial samples corroborated extensive cellular necrosis and inflammatory infiltrates. In conclusion,Â we present an innovative ovine model of severe cardiopulmonary failure in animals on VA-ECMO. This model could be essential to further characterize CS and develop future treatments.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Development of a new poly-Îµ-caprolactone with low melting point for creating a thermoset mask used in radiation therapy

This study aimed to develop a poly-Îµ-caprolactone (PCL) material that has a low melting point while maintaining the deformation ability. The new PCL (abbreviated as 4b45/2b20) was fabricated by mixing two types of PCL with different molecular weights, numbers of branches, and physical properties. To investigate the melting point, crystallization temperature, elastic modulus, and elongation at break for 4b45/2b20 and three commercially available masks, differential scanning calorimetry and tensile tests were performed. The melting point of 4b45/2b20 was 46.0Â Â°C, and that of the commercially available masks was approximately 56.0Â Â°C (55.7Â Â°C"“56.5Â Â°C). The elastic modulus at 60Â Â°C of 4b45/2b20 was significantly lower than the commercially available masks (1.1"‰Â±"‰0.3Â MPa and 46.3"‰Â±"‰5.4Â MPa, p"‰="‰0.0357). In addition, the elongation at break of 4b45/2b20 were significantly larger than the commercially available masks (275.2"‰Â±"‰25.0% and 216.0"‰Â±"‰15.2%, p"‰="‰0.0347). The crystallization temperature of 4b45/2b20 (22.1Â Â°C) was clinically acceptable and no significant difference was found in the elastic modulus at 23Â Â°C (253.7"‰Â±"‰24.3Â MPa and 282.0"‰Â±"‰44.3Â MPa, p"‰="‰0.4). As a shape memory-based thermoset material, 4b45/2b20 has a low melting point and large deformation ability. In addition, the crystallization temperature and strength are within the clinically acceptable standards. Because masks made using the new PCL material are formed with less pressure on the face than commercially available masks, it is a promising material for making a radiotherapy mask that can reduce the burden on patients.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Therapeutically expanded human regulatory T-cells are super-suppressive due to HIF1A induced expression of CD73

The adoptive transfer of regulatory T-cells (Tregs) is a promising therapeutic approach in transplantation and autoimmunity. However, because large cell numbers are needed to achieve a therapeutic effect, in vitro expansion is required. By comparing their function, phenotype and transcriptomic profile against ex vivo Tregs, we demonstrate that expanded human Tregs switch their metabolism to aerobic glycolysis and show enhanced suppressive function through hypoxia-inducible factor 1-alpha (HIF1A) driven acquisition of CD73 expression. In conjunction with CD39, CD73 expression enables expanded Tregs to convert ATP to immunosuppressive adenosine. We conclude that for maximum therapeutic benefit, Treg expansion protocols should be optimised for CD39/CD73 co-expression.
SCIENCE

