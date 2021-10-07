CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

People Moves: Crestbridge, GAM, Polar Capital, Julius Baer, Capital Group, Lombard Odier, Brewin Dolphin, Trillium, Robeco

By Mark Battersby
internationalinvestment.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrestbridge has appointed compliance veteran Siân Dalrymple, as group chief risk officer. Dalrymple will be responsible for the oversight and enhancement of Crestbridge's risk function and the development of its risk management services platform for its global client base. Prior to joining Crestbridge, she was executive vice president, group head...

www.internationalinvestment.net

Comments / 0

Related
internationalinvestment.net

Standard Chartered make 'largest' fintech investment for ambitious Asia growth plans

Standard Chartered and Singapore-headquartered Atome Financial have announced a 10-year multi-product strategic partnership, combining finance and technology to deliver a wide range of financial services across key markets in Asia. In a statement on 13 October, Standard Chartered said it planned $500m financing to support Atome Financial to expand its...
BUSINESS
internationalinvestment.net

UAE central bank agrees fintech push with Abu Dhabi GM and DIFC

The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) have signed today (13 October) a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the development and growth of the UAE's fintech sector. The central bank also signed an agreement with Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) to develop...
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

Capital Investments Help Payment Infrastructure Firms GPS and Nuvei Make Major Moves Across EMEA Region

As part of its efforts to accelerate technology development and global growth, payments issuer processor Global Processing Services (GPS) recently announced it has raised over $300 million, after securing a strategic investment from its long-term partner, Visa, last October. Global private equity firm Advent International and U.S. hedge fund Viking...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robeco#Gam#Trillium#Brewin Dolphin#Wealth Management#Polar Capital#Capital Group#Group Mlro#Deutsche Bank#Calamos Investments
internationalinvestment.net

BNP Paribas AM expands ETF range with 'dark green' launch

BNP Paribas Asset Management (BNPP AM) has launched a new ETF to meet the European standards for the Paris Aligned Benchmark (PAB). The new ETF, called the ‘BNP Paribas Easy Low Carbon 100 Eurozone PAB UCITS ETF', selects 100 eurozone companies that both lead in reducing carbon emissions and follow the social and governance requirements for an ESG.
MARKETS
internationalinvestment.net

First female becomes CEO of UAE's Securities and Commodities Authority

Maryam Buti Al Suwaidi was named today (11 October) as the first female chief executive officer of the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) at the grade of Undersecretary. The President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, issued the Federal Decree announcing the news through the Emirates News Agency.
BUSINESS
internationalinvestment.net

Ninety One's du Toit: Don't abandon emerging markets in net-zero push

Ninety One's Hendrik du Toit (pictured) says the race to net zero is not a race between countries, it is a race against time. Our firm is committed to the goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, but we will not pretend that decarbonising portfolios is the same as decarbonising the real world. A path that favours developed markets at the expense of others will lead to a partial net zero, which is no net zero at all. Given our South African roots, we understand this need perhaps better than most. We are committed to making the case for curbing harmful climate change and for a fair transition to a net zero that will work for all markets.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
internationalinvestment.net

Ten most highly rated funds revealed among European fund selectors

SharingAlpha, a user generated fund ratings and model portfolios platform, has revealed its recently highly rated funds in the month of September. Funds with an average rating of above 4.0, based on at least 10 professional raters, are entitled to present the 'Highly Rated Fund' SharingAlpha rating logo. The list...
MARKETS
internationalinvestment.net

Jersey headquartered JTC buys $16bn AUM firm in US

Global professional services business JTC has acquired US-based SALI Fund Services (SALI) which has over $15.8bn in assets under management. Founded in 2002, Texas-headquartered SALI provides a solution for the creation and administration of Insurance Dedicated Funds (IDF's) and Separately Managed accounts (SMAs) and has over $15.8bn of Assets under Management (AuM). The business is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
BUSINESS
TravelDailyNews.com

TUI Group resolved a 1.1bn euros capital increase to strengthen the balance sheet

The Executive Board of TUI resolved, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, a capital increase to improve the balance sheet structure. The fully underwritten capital increase with subscription rights is expected to raise gross proceeds of around 1.1 billion euros. For this, 523,520,778 new shares will be offered at a subscription ratio of 10:21 (10 new shares for every 21 existing shares). "Following transformation and restructuring of business areas and the relaunch of tourism in recent months, our focus is now on refinancing and reducing the utilization of government loans. We want to, we can and we will find our way back to economic strength. We are working on this relentlessly. The new TUI will be leaner, more digital and more efficient. But it will continue to set standards in tourism, in quality, innovation and sustainability," said TUI CEO Fritz Joussen. Unifirm Limited of the Mordashov family supports the strategy and, as the largest shareholder of TUI, has undertaken to exercise all subscription rights attributable to its shareholding of 32 percent and to subscribe to the new shares accordingly. The remainder of the capital increase is fully underwritten with Barclays Bank Ireland PLC, BofA Securities, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and HSBC acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners and COMMERZBANK, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg and Natixis acting as Joint Bookrunners.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
breakingtravelnews.com

TUI Group to raise €1.1bn in fresh capital

Tui Group has confirmed plans to issue new share capital valued at €1.1 billion as the battle to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic continues. Some 523 million new shares will be used, a total of ten new shares for every 21 existing shares. “Following transformation and restructuring of business areas...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Drum

People on the Move, including Warner Bros, Essence and Group Black

Another week, another wave of senior appointments and departures at brands, agencies and media owners. Check out our global round-up of who is moving where (and why it matters) below, then head over to our People on the Move hub to see who else has been moving up the career ladder.
ECONOMY
Reuters

SEDCO, Lombard Odier launch ESG-focused sharia-compliant fund

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s financial firm SEDCO Capital and Switzerland’s Lombard Odier have launched an ESG-focused sharia-compliant fund to invest in developed market equities, they said on Wednesday. Global investors are increasingly driven by environmental, social and governance-related (ESG) factors, seen by the $2.2 trillion Islamic finance industry as...
MARKETS
Forbes

An Ignored Megatrend Will Power This Fund’s 9.8% Dividend For Decades

There’s an unusual shift unfolding in the labor market that we contrarians can tap for outsized dividends (I’m talking a near-10% yield here), plus price upside for years to come. We’ll do it using a closed-end fund (CEF) that’s tethered itself to a trend everyone has missed—a trend that’s concealed...
STOCKS
internationalinvestment.net

AJ Bell MPS range to sit on four rival platforms

AJ Bell Investments has made its managed portfolio service (MPS) available to advisers on an additional four platforms. The full range of MPS portfolios, which have an investment management fee of 0.15%, are available on AJ Bell Investcentre, abrdn (formerly Standard Life Wrap), Aviva, Praemium and Quilter. AJ Bell said...
ECONOMY
internationalinvestment.net

Utmost Group names two industry veterans to 'shape its future direction'

Utmost Group has announced two key senior appointments covering chairman and non-executive roles which it said in a statement this morning (11 October) will be important for the "future success of the organisation, including shaping the strategic direction of the Group". Utmost Group has named James Fraser as a new...
BUSINESS
Reuters

China's Ant Group increases registered capital by 47% to $5.4 bln

BEIJING, Oct 11 (Reuters) - China's Ant Group has raised its registered capital to 35 billion yuan ($5.44 billion) from 23.8 billion yuan, public business registration records showed, as the fintech giant continues its government-mandated restructuring. Ant, an affiliate of e-commerce leader Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (9988.HK), in a Monday...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy