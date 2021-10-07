CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comparation of different malnutrition screening tools according to GLIM criteria in cancer outpatients

By Marta Gascón-Ruiz ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-6811-6654
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuropean Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. Many studies have assessed different malnutrition screening tools in oncologic patients. However, very few have been carried out using the new GLIM criteria for malnutrition. The objective of our study is to compare the most recommended screening tools with respect to the new GLIM criteria for malnutrition in cancer patients.

Targeting the complex I and III of mitochondrial electron transport chain as a potentially viable option in liver cancer management

Liver cancer is one of the most common and lethal types of oncological disease in the world, with limited treatment options. New treatment modalities are desperately needed, but their development is hampered by a lack of insight into the underlying molecular mechanisms of disease. It is clear that metabolic reprogramming in mitochondrial function is intimately linked to the liver cancer process, prompting the possibility to explore mitochondrial biochemistry as a potential therapeutic target. Here we report that depletion of mitochondrial DNA, pharmacologic inhibition of mitochondrial electron transport chain (mETC) complex I/complex III, or genetic of mETC complex I restricts cancer cell growth and clonogenicity in various preclinical models of liver cancer, including cell lines, mouse liver organoids, and murine xenografts. The restriction is linked to the production of reactive oxygen species, apoptosis induction and reduced ATP generation. As a result, our findings suggest that the mETC compartment of mitochondria could be a potential therapeutic target in liver cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Human mA-mRNA and lncRNA epitranscriptomic microarray reveal function of RNA methylation in hemoglobin H-constant spring disease

The thalassemia of Hemoglobin H-Constant Spring disease (HbH-CS) is the most common type of Thalassemia in non-transfusion thalassemia. Interestingly, the clinical manifestations of the same genotype of thalassemia can be vastly different, likely due to epigenetic regulation. Here, we used microarray technology to reveal the epigenetic regulation of m6A in modifiable diseases and demonstrated a role of BCL2A1 in disease regulation. In this study, we revealed that methylating enzyme writers including METTL16, WTAP, CBLL1, RBM15B, and ZC3H13 displayed low expression and the demethylating enzyme ALKBH5, along with reader proteins including IGF2BP2 and YTHDF3 exhibited high expression. In addition, BCL2A1 was hypo-methylated and showed low expression. We also revealed that the BCL2A1 methylation level and IGF2BP2 expression were negatively correlated. Additionally, the mRNAs expression between ALKBH5 and IGF2BP2 were positively correlated. In HbH-CS, most genes were hypo-methylated. This included BCL2A1, which may play an important role in the process of red blood cell differentiation and development of HbH-CS. Moreover, the mRNA-M6A methylation status may be regulated by the demethylating enzyme ALKBH5 via IGF2BP2.
SCIENCE
fourstatesliving.com

Cancer Data: A Valuable Tool

Six letters. It affects most of Earth’s population in some way. Just hearing the c-word strikes fear in folks. It finds an entry point to your body, takes over, and spreads. It holds you and your loved ones hostage. It’s known by many names, but only one name really matters. Cancer.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Platform enables comparative research on cancerous tumors

Researchers at the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology's Rappaport Faculty of Medicine have developed an innovative algorithm that detects an uninterrupted common denominator in multidimensional data gathered from tumors of different patients. The study, which was published in Cell Systems, was led by Professor Shai Shen-Orr, Dr. Yishai Ofran, and Dr. Ayelet Alpert, and conducted in collaboration between researchers at the Technion, the Rambam Health Care Campus, the Shaare Zedek Medical Center, and the University of Texas.
CANCER
EurekAlert

Oncotarget: Scent test to screen for early-stage pancreatic cancer

Oncotarget published "Scent test using Caenorhabditis elegans to screen for early-stage pancreatic cancer" which reported that although early detection and diagnosis are indispensable for improving the prognosis of patients with pancreatic cancer, both have yet to be achieved. Except for pancreatic cancer, other cancers have already been screened through scent tests using animals or microorganisms, including Caenorhabditis elegans.
CANCER
Nature.com

Brain MRI in SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia patients with newly developed neurological manifestations suggestive of brain involvement

The increased frequency of neurological manifestations, including central nervous system (CNS) manifestations, in patients with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic is consistent with the virus's neurotropic nature. In most patients, brain magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is a sensitive imaging modality in the diagnosis of viral encephalitides in the brain. The purpose of this study was to determine the frequency of brain lesion patterns on brain MRI in severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) pneumonia patients who developed focal and non-focal neurological manifestations. In addition, it will compare the impact of the Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) as an index of deteriorating cerebral function on positive brain MRIs in both neurological manifestations. This retrospective study included an examination of SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia patients with real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) confirmation, admitted with clinicoradiologic evidence of COVID-19 pneumonia, and who were candidates for brain MRI due to neurological manifestations suggesting brain involvement. Brain imaging acquired on a 3.0Â T MRI system (Skyra; Siemens, Erlangen, Germany) with a 20-channel receive head coil. Brain MRI revealed lesions in 38 (82.6%) of the total 46 patients for analysis and was negative in the remaining eight (17.4%) of all finally enclosed patients with RT-PCR confirmed SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia. Twenty-nine (63%) patients had focal neurological manifestations, while the remaining 17 (37%) patients had non-focal neurological manifestations. The patients had a highly significant difference (p"‰="‰0.0006) in GCS, but no significant difference (p"‰="‰0.4) in the number of comorbidities they had. Brain MRI is a feasible and important imaging modality in patients with SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia who develop neurological manifestations suggestive of brain involvement, particularly in patients with non-focal manifestations and a decline in GCS.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Use of ticagrelor and the risks of pneumonia and pneumonia-specific death in patients with non-acute coronary syndrome conditions: a population-based cohort study

Previous studies have shown that ticagrelor reduced risk of pneumonia in patients with acute coronary syndrome (ACS) compared to clopidogrel, however, its effect in patients with non-ACS cardiovascular diseases remains uncertain. The aim was to investigate the effect of ticagrelor on pneumonia and pneumonia-specific death compared to clopidogrel in non-ACSÂ patients in Hong Kong. This was a population-based cohort study. We included consecutive patients using ticagrelor or clopidogrel admitted for non-ACS conditions in Hong Kong public hospitals from March 2012 to September 2019. Patients using both drugs were excluded. The outcomes of interest were incident pneumonia, all-cause death, and pneumonia-specific death. Multivariable survival analysis models were used to estimate the effects [hazard ratio (HR) and 95% confidence interval (CI)]. Propensity score matching, adjustment and weighting were performed as sensitivity analyses. In total, 90,154 patients were included (mean age 70.66Â years, males 61.7%). The majority of them (97.2%) used clopidogrel. Ticagrelor was associated with a lower risk of incident pneumonia [0.59 (0.46"“0.75)], all-cause death [0.83 (0.73"“0.93)] and pneumonia-specific death [0.49 (0.36"“0.67)]. Sensitivity analyses yielded similar results. Ticagrelor was associated with lower risk of all-cause death, pneumonia-specific death, and incident pneumonia in patients with non-ACS cardiovascular conditions, consistent with previous evidence in patients with ACS. This additional effect of anti-pneumonia should be considered when choosing a proper P2Y12 inhibitor for patients with high risk of pneumonia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healththoroughfare.com

Experts Release New Pfizer-Related Warning

The coronavirus vaccines remain in the spotlight. Now, it’s been revealed that experts have something important to say to patients who have gotten the Pfizer vaccine. Check out the latest reports coming from CNN below. People’s immunity following the Pfizer vaccine. It’s been just reported that people’s immunity starts to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Knowridge Science Report

After a heart attack, everyone should do this

In a new study, researchers found flu jab after a heart attack should become standard care. They found influenza vaccination reduces death risk at 12 months in hospitalized patients with a heart attack or high-risk coronary disease. During influenza epidemics, more people die from cardiovascular causes than during non-epidemic periods.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Further delineation of the clinical spectrum of White"“Sutton syndrome: 12 new individuals and a review of the literature

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. White"“Sutton syndrome (WHSUS) is a neurodevelopmental disorder caused by heterozygous loss-of-function variants in POGZ. Through the Deciphering Developmental Disorders study and clinical testing, we identified 12 individuals from 10 families with pathogenic or likely pathogenic variants in POGZ (eight de novo and two inherited). Most individuals had delayed development and/or intellectual disability. We analyzed the clinical findings in our series and combined it with data from 89 previously reported individuals. The results demonstrate WHSUS is associated with variable developmental delay or intellectual disability, increased risk of obesity, visual defects, craniofacial dysmorphism, sensorineural hearing loss, feeding problems, seizures, and structural brain malformations. Our series includes further individuals with rod-cone dystrophy, cleft lip and palate, congenital diaphragmatic hernia, and duplicated renal drainage system, suggesting these are rare complications of WHSUS. In addition, we describe an individual with a novel, de novo missense variant in POGZ and features of WHSUS. Our work further delineates the phenotypic spectrum of WHSUS highlighting the variable severity of this disorder and the observation of familial pathogenic POGZ variants.
SCIENCE
Well+Good

How Digital Therapy Compares to In-Person Sessions, According to Therapists

With the creation of sites like Talkspace and Cerebral, digital therapy has slowly gained popularity. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated this trend, with many people met with their therapists in person switching to virtual appointments. And with the ongoing pandemic, more people need access to mental health care. Digital therapy offers the chance to meet with a therapist regardless of where you live or how easily you can leave home. But when it comes to the benefits of digital therapy versus in-person therapy, how do the two compare?
MENTAL HEALTH
Design Taxi

Dropbox Introduces Collaborative Tools For Creatives In Different Timezones

Remote work used to be a niche job feature, but now, it’s the norm. As the workforce becomes more distributed than ever, Dropbox is introducing three different tools to connect the creative industry, making collaborations much more convenient and sensible than sending emails back and forth. The first, and the...
INTERNET
MedicalXpress

USPSTF recommends aspirin for those at high risk for preeclampsia

(HealthDay)—The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends low-dose aspirin for reducing the risk for preeclampsia among those at high risk. This recommendation forms the basis of the final recommendation statement published in the Sept. 28 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association. Jillian T. Henderson, Ph.D., M.P.H.,...
PORTLAND, OR
makeuseof.com

The 8 Best Tools to Compare Two PDFs Side by Side

Comparing two documents to find possible changes is a very exhausting and time-consuming process. Several rounds of revision in a document can make changes slip by. If such documents contain a great deal of information, the comparison process may take hours, if not days. A lot of people who compare...
SOFTWARE
WKBN

Advice in aspirin use for older adults shifts

Older adults without heart disease shouldn't take daily low-dose aspirin to prevent a first heart attack or stroke, an influential health guidelines group said in preliminary updated advice released Tuesday.
HEALTH
Nature.com

On the cusp of success

"Show me your teeth, and I will tell you who you are." Palaeontology enthusiasts may be familiar with this—perhaps apocryphal—statement of French naturalist Georges Cuvier. As a French palaeontologist studying teeth, I find myself quite partial to it. First, a tooth can reveal many details about an individual's physiology, environment and diet recorded in its mineral structure. On top of that, teeth are forever. Because enamel is the hardest mineral tissue produced by vertebrates, teeth are more likely to fossilise and will often be the only remnant of an extinct animal.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Influence of PICALM and CLU risk variants on beta EEG activity in Alzheimer's disease patients

PICALM and CLU genes have been linked to alterations in brain biochemical processes that may have an impact on Alzheimer's disease (AD) development and neurophysiological dynamics. The aim of this study is to analyze the relationship between the electroencephalographic (EEG) activity and the PICALM and CLU alleles described as conferring risk or protective effects on AD patients and healthy controls. For this purpose, EEG activity was acquired from: 18 AD patients and 12 controls carrying risk alleles of both PICALM and CLU genes, and 35 AD patients and 12 controls carrying both protective alleles. Relative power (RP) in the conventional EEG frequency bands (delta, theta, alpha, beta, and gamma) was computed to quantify the brain activity at source level. In addition, spatial entropy (SE) was calculated in each band to characterize the regional distribution of the RP values throughout the brain. Statistically significant differences in global RP and SE at beta band (p-values < 0.05, Mann"“Whitney U-test) were found between genotypes in the AD group. Furthermore, RP showed statistically significant differences in 58 cortical regions out of the 68 analyzed in AD. No statistically significant differences were found in the control group at any frequency band. Our results suggest that PICALM and CLU AD-inducing genotypes are involved in physiological processes related to disruption in beta power, which may be associated with physiological disturbances such as alterations in beta-amyloid and neurotransmitter metabolism.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Psychological risks to mother"“infant bonding during the COVID-19 pandemic

The purpose of this study was to examine the association between mental health symptoms, along with psychological experiences and coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) related concerns, and self-reported maternal"“infant bonding experiences of postpartum women. Methods. Using data collected from May 19 to August 17, 2020, this cross-sectional online study assessed 429...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

