Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by 7Up Mini Can Variety Pack. While it’s Hogs versus Tigers this weekend, the celebrations for Homecoming Week at the University of Arkansas are already underway. You can expect discounts at local businesses, a free concert at George’s Majestic Lounge on Wednesday night, a Patio Party at Walton Arts Center for the Homecoming Parade on Friday as well as several open tailgating events happening on Saturday before the game. Here’s the full list of the Homecoming events.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO