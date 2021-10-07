Book review: ‘The Man from the Future’ by Ananyo Bhattacharya
A new account of the visionary but often overlooked life of John von Neumann. “Call me Johnny” would be the extrovert words that greeted guests at his lavish parties, social events that seemed to be completely at odds with our expectations of how a genius mathematician should behave. In fact, one of the reasons Neumann János Lajos – John von Neumann – is such an endlessly fascinating subject for the modern biographer (as well as the reader of so-called works of popular science), is that contrast.eandt.theiet.org
