NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP)- First it was rain....then the wind... and now the cold. As that strong autumn storm spins into North Dakota.. Nebraska resides on in the ‘cool’ sector. Now it’s a matter of letting the winds calm down in combination with the clear skies which will make for a recipe for chilly morning lows on Thursday. Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories will be in effect across the Sandhills and Central Nebraska through 10 AM low temperatures drop as low as the mid 20s to low 30s.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 1 HOUR AGO