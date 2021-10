Mattie Roberta Burchfield, 97, of Leakey, Texas, passed away from natural causes at her home in Real County on Sept. 27, 2021. Known as “Roberta” to her friends and “Nanny” to her family, Roberta was born on Oct. 8, 1923, in Cleveland, Texas, to Mattie and Robert Jasper at their family home a few miles outside of town.