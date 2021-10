The New York Mets stumbled to the finish line in 2021 and that is mainly because of the number of players who underperformed. Going into this season, I expected this Mets lineup to be among the league’s best but instead, they are tied for the third-lowest in runs per game at an abysmal 3.91. They are among rebuilding teams like the Pirates, Rangers, Orioles, and Marlins.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO