One of Missouri's most haunted places is now allowing you to stay the night if you can even make it through the night. Explore the former prison, hunt for ghosts, and try spending the night in one of the most haunted places in Missouri. This is exclusive access overnight of the bloody 47-acre penitentiary. The overnight package includes an overnight ghost hunt, exclusive access to Death Row, Solitary Confinement, and the infamous Gas Chamber where 40 inmates were executed. There's no need to bring any equipment either, use of equipment which includes, trigger objects and EMF Meters will be provided.

