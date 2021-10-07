CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nokia T20 Android Tablet officially announced

By Rei Padla
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNokia hasn’t really introduced an Android tablet ever since it was give a new lease in life by HMD Global. The time has come as Nokia T20 is now final and official. The tablet is affordable and offers decent performance–good enough for a tablet that does simple tasks for your everyday needs. It already runs on Android 11 out of the box and may receive Android 12 soon as HMD promised two years of OS upgrades and three years of the usual monthly security updates.

