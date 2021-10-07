CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Masks could return to classrooms in England to stem spread of coronavirus

By Video
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TJnbY_0cJsh8T200
Pupils wear protective face masks at Outwood Academy Adwick in Doncaster (PA) (PA Archive)

Mask-wearing for pupils could return to schools under contingency plans to keep coronavirus at bay in the classroom over winter.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said he did not want to see the return of bubbles, where whole classes or year groups could be sent home after a positive Covid test.

But he said that it was right to have plans in place to tackle the pandemic in schools.

Mr Zahawi also defended the slow rollout of carbon dioxide monitors which were first promised by the Department for Education (DfE) in August.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c93gx_0cJsh8T200
Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi (PA) (PA Wire)

Speaking to Sky News, Mr Zahawi said he was concerned about the impact Covid-19 measures had on attendance.

He said: “The good news is that – and thanks to the brilliant teachers and support staff and parents and children – 99% of schools are open.

“Attendance has gone up, the last set of figures I looked at was about 90%, which obviously will fluctuate depending on infection rates.

“But my priority is to protect education, keep those schools open.”

But he said he was not looking to return to the bubble system to do so, “because actually, you saw the fall off in attendance which really does harm mental wellbeing, mental health of children”.

Mr Zahawi did not, however, rule out the return of the wearing of masks in the classroom in England.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47XLOx_0cJsh8T200
Students in a lesson (PA) (PA Wire)

He said: “We’ve got a contingency plan, as you would expect me to do (…) it contains lots of contingencies, including masks, absolutely.”

The mandatory wearing of face coverings in schools and colleges was scrapped in May, but Government guidance says that directors of public health could advise schools to reintroduce them if cases spike.

And Mr Zahawi also said schools would be able to access technology to improve ventilation.

The DfE announced in August that 300,000 carbon dioxide monitors to help staff tackle poor ventilation and reduce the spread of Covid-19 would be rolled out across all state-funded education settings from September.

Asked on Sky News if there had been any progress, Mr Zahawi said: “They’re going out by the end of this month. We will have the real uplift in those numbers into schools, really important.

“We’re also looking at ventilation, and how we make sure that schools have access to ventilation.”

He said there was “lots of technology” surrounding ventilation and that central government was looking to invest in this but also “create a market that schools can access if they need”.

He said supply had been an issue in getting CO2 monitors to schools.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, he said: “So we’ve had several thousand delivered, by the end of this month we’ll be touching sort of 80-90,000, and then through November, we scale up to all 300,000 will be delivered.”

Asked why the delivery had taken so long, Mr Zahawi said: “I think it’s – obviously I’ve only been in department for two weeks – but I think it’s a combination of supply and making sure we’ve got supply, and then working with schools to see how many they need in each school. But we are ramping up through this month and next month.”

It comes after Government figures showed the number of children out of school for Covid-19 related reasons in England increased by two thirds in a fortnight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hTTpa_0cJsh8T200
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

The DfE estimates that 2.5% of all pupils – more than 204,000 children – were not in class for reasons connected to coronavirus on Thursday last week.

This is up from 122,300 children, or 1.5% of all pupils, on September 16 – a 67% rise from two weeks ago.

In Wales, secondary school and college pupils will be advised to take daily lateral flow tests for seven days if someone in their household tests positive for coronavirus, the Welsh Government has announced.

In Scotland, an advisory group on education met on Tuesday to discuss the possible removal of face coverings in classrooms.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Covid masks could return to schools in ‘contingency plan’ to protect lessons, education secretary hints

Children could be asked to wear Covid face masks in classrooms again if cases of the virus surge over winter, Nadhim Zahawi has suggested.The education secretary said the measure is part of contingency plans being drawn up by his department to ensure lessons continue over the coming months.His comments came after figures published over the weekend suggested one in 20 secondary-age children in England were infected with the virus last week.The Covid rate, which came from Office for National Statistics data, was the highest of any age group reported since the pandemic struck in March 2020.Children are classed as very...
EDUCATION
alachuatoday.com

Air Purifiers in All Classrooms to Reduce COVID Spread

ALACHUA COUNTY ‒ A key element of Alachua County Public Schools’ ongoing fight against the spread of COVID-19 is being deployed in local schools this week. Beginning Monday and continuing through Friday, 1700 air purifiers are being delivered to classrooms across the district. The AERAMax Pro 4 units are designed specifically for classroom spaces. They circulate the air three to five times each hour and remove 99.97 percent of airborne particulates. That includes COVID and other airborne pathogens and allergens, including dust and pollen, flu and mold spores and even trap odors.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Telegraph

Schools will not reintroduce bubble system, says education minister - but masks could return

Schools will not reintroduce the policy of bubbles to protect against coronavirus but could see a return of face masks, the Education Secretary has warned. He said he had contingency plans to keep schools open, but told Sky News: "I don't want to return to bubbles because actually, you saw the fall off in attendance which really does harm mental wellbeing, mental health of children."
EDUCATION
ABC7 Chicago

Masking in classrooms decreases COVID outbreaks, additional research shows

The debate over requiring children to wear masks at schools rages on, but not among doctors or scientists -- or teachers. Multiple recent studies have shown that masks effectively slow virus transmission and prevent school closures. Three such studies were just published in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's weekly report on infectious diseases.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Mental Health#Uk#Covid#Sky News#Attendance
Metro International

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – Hospitals may struggle to cope if there is a significant surge of COVID-19 in England this winter even if broad vaccination means that deaths do not approach the same levels as last year, one of Britain’s top epidemiologists said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. EUROPE. * School absences in England...
WORLD
Business Insider

Parents are reportedly sneaking $250 monitors into their kids' schools to test air quality. One company says sales have doubled.

On top of masks and hand sanitizer, some parents are employing a new tactic to keep their kids safe during a pandemic-era back-to-school season: air-quality monitors. Parents are arming their children with air-quality monitors hidden in their backpacks and pockets to gather data on CO2 levels in the school building, which can indicate whether a space is well-ventilated and reduce the child's chance of catching COVID-19, The New York Times reported.
KIDS
WRAL News

St. Aug's shifts classes online for week to limit coronavirus spread

Raleigh, N.C. — Saint Augustine's University has shifted all classes online for the next week "to mitigate viral transmission on our campus," officials said Wednesday. Only two St. Aug's students have tested positive for coronavirus in the last 10 days, according to the school's online dashboard. "At Saint Augustine's University,...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Department for Education
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Collegiate Times

COVID-19 update: In-classroom mask mandate to continue past September

There has been recent deliberation within university administration on the in-classroom mask mandate and whether or not the mandate should still be required within the classroom or any indoor environment. From the start of January to Sept. 22, there have been 20,495 cases of COVID-19 and a weekly average of 97 new cases every day, according to the New River Health District COVID-19 dashboard. These high numbers have caused university administrators to look more closely into the mask mandate.
BLACKSBURG, VA
ktwb.com

Factbox – Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – Russians may soon be able to receive vaccines not registered in the country from clinics set up in a special economic zone, Russian Kommersant daily reported, as Russia reported another new record of deaths. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker...
WORLD
spectrumlocalnews.com

Masks in the classroom work, and here’s the proof, Duke researchers say

DURHAM, N.C. — The question over requiring masks in schools has become a flashpoint for school board meetings around North Carolina and around the country. But new research shows face masks work to stop most transmission of the coronavirus in the classroom. Researchers from Duke's ABC Science Collaborative studied almost...
EDUCATION
Missouri Independent

Missouri students can now ‘test to stay’ to remain in classroom after COVID exposure

Missouri students and teachers identified as being exposed to a coronavirus case in school may now be permitted to remain in class if they continue to test negative for the virus and properly wear a mask. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) updated its school reopening guidance Friday to include the new “test […] The post Missouri students can now ‘test to stay’ to remain in classroom after COVID exposure appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Daily Mail

Emotional doctor tears up explaining how American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups are manipulating VERY vulnerable groups in Australia and convincing them NOT to get jabbed because 'God will save them'

American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups have been manipulating vulnerable Australians and convincing them not to get the Covid vaccine, said a top doctor during an emotional televised press conference. Northern Territory Chief Health Officer Dr Hugh Heggie addressed the state at Wednesday's media conference urging residents to get vaccinated...
WORLD
Best Life

This Is When COVID Will Finally Be "Under Control," Virus Expert Says

For the past year and a half, the pandemic has created a deep feeling of uncertainty as the threat of COVID has loomed heavily over everyday life. Even a brief respite that saw cases drop steadily through the spring was short-lived as the Delta variant sent numbers back up again through the summer. But now, one virus expert says that the pandemic's days may be numbered and that COVID will finally be "under control" in a matter of months. Read on to see when we might finally be able to put the virus behind us.
WEATHER
Indy100

A minister has refused to apologise over damning pandemic report findings and people are furious

A government minister has refused to apologise over the handling of the pandemic and people are furious. Speaking to Sky News, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay fobbed off a number of requests to say sorry after a report concluded the government made serious errors in its early handling of the pandemic, and merely said: “If there are lessons to learn, we’re keen to do so.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Research Supposedly Proving COVID-19 Vaccines Cause Scary Heart Condition Pulled After Massive Miscalculation

Many anti-vaxxers were happy to have their conspiracy theories proven by a new study claiming 1 out of every 1,000 people risk getting heart inflammation upon receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. However, their happiness was short-lived since the research, which was in the preprint stage, was pulled when serious miscalculations were...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
newschain

newschain

40K+
Followers
95K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy