National Express has said its practice of buying fuel ahead of time has helped it avoid recent shortages in the UK and rising prices.The bus company said it has already bought all the fuel it needs until part-way through 2023, a practice known as hedging.It has therefore managed to mitigate recent price rises. The company also dodged the problems of supply that have been impacting UK forecourts.“The recent fuel shortages in the UK have had no impact on our businesses; we have had continuity of supply throughout,” the firm said on Thursday.Chief executive Ignacio Garat said: “I am pleased to...

