NFT platform with more than 100M digital collectibles integrates Ethereum Virtual Machine for more ‘energy-efficient’ transactions

Major crypto exchange Coinbase has announced that it will be opening a waitlist for a nonfungible marketplace it will launch later this year. In a Tuesday blog post, Coinbase vice president of product and ecosystem Sanchan Saxena said the nonfungible token, or NFT, marketplace would allow its users to mint, purchase, discover and showcase Ethereum-based tokens. According to Saxena, the offering will allow creators to maintain control of their artwork “through decentralized contracts and metadata transparency,” with all NFTs on-chain.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO