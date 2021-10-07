CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

NFT platform with more than 100M digital collectibles integrates Ethereum Virtual Machine for more ‘energy-efficient’ transactions

By Jillian Godsil
CoinTelegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArtists have been amongst the first to take advantage of leveraging their art online through NFTs, also known as nonfungible tokens. The spectacular Beeple sale of his Everydays: the First 500 Days for $69 million made headlines across the world, quickly followed by huge sales by digital artist Pak, Warhol and even a Jack Dorsey Tweet – okay, it was his first tweet.

cointelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
protocol.com

Which crypto platform will rule them all?

Hello and welcome to Protocol | Fintech! This Tuesday: which crypto platform will win over developers, the dangers of "buy now, pay later," and the bitcoin's energy use revisited. The Big Story. The battle to take down Ethereum. If you want to build a crypto application, from NFTs to decentralized...
NFL
CoinTelegraph

No more wrapped Bitcoin? This DeFi platform brings native BTC lending to Ethereum

Until recently, the majority of Bitcoin (BTC) lending took place on centralized platforms. This was predominantly because of the cumbersome process involved in tokenizing Bitcoin into a wrapped ERC-20 version before it could be deposited on the Ethereum (ETH) network. The resulting implication of this inconvenience was not just the...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warhol
Person
William Shatner
homenewshere.com

Algorand Virtual Machine Upgrade Fuels Simple, Even More Powerful Smart Contracts

Major protocol upgrade catalyzes wave of DeFi applications building on Algorand, the carbon-negative blockchain network. BOSTON, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ -- Algorand, the technology company powering the platform for next-generation blockchain-based applications, today announced the availability of the Algorand Virtual Machine (AVM), enhancing the open source blockchain's position as a leading smart contract platform. This upgrade to Algorand's Layer-1 protocol, now available on MainNet, provides robust tools for developers and organizations looking to build applications of the future on fast, scalable, low cost and stable infrastructure.
SOFTWARE
CoinTelegraph

Coinbase follows FTX and Binance in launching NFT marketplace

Major crypto exchange Coinbase has announced that it will be opening a waitlist for a nonfungible marketplace it will launch later this year. In a Tuesday blog post, Coinbase vice president of product and ecosystem Sanchan Saxena said the nonfungible token, or NFT, marketplace would allow its users to mint, purchase, discover and showcase Ethereum-based tokens. According to Saxena, the offering will allow creators to maintain control of their artwork “through decentralized contracts and metadata transparency,” with all NFTs on-chain.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collectibles#Digital Assets#Nft#Ethereum Virtual Machine#Beeple#Jack Dorsey Tweet#Yellow Heart#Wax#Tmnt
scitechdaily.com

Newly Discovered Family of 2D Semiconductors Enables More Energy-Efficient Electronic Devices

SUTD researchers show how a newly discovered family of two-dimensional (2D) semiconductors are more energy-efficient thanks to the presence of a built-in atomic protection layer. According to researchers from the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), a recently discovered family of two-dimensional (2D) semiconductors could pave the way for...
TECHNOLOGY
Forbes

Digital Transformation Requires More Than Automating Processes

Anand Raman is EVP and COO at Newgen Software. As CEO, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was known to leave an empty chair at board meetings. Why? The chair represented the customer. Bezos wanted to make sure every decision the company made was directed at improving the customer’s experience. Based primarily on this single-minded “customer obsession,” Amazon became one of the world’s most valuable companies in just a few decades.
COMPUTERS
itechpost.com

More Than Intelligence Gathering Networks - Intellexa’s Innovative Insight Platform

Intellexa, a leading intelligence company, demonstrates how forming a holistic solution is essential to derive intelligence from data, helping law enforcement agencies win the digital race against criminals. Technology is advancing at a rapid pace in the digital age, and with these advancements come new challenges. The digital space is...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Capcom
Benzinga

Flippening Incoming? Fund Managers More Bullish On Ethereum Than Bitcoin

Fund managers see more long-term growth potential in Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) than Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), according to recent research. What Happened: According to a fund manager survey conducted by CoinShares released on Tuesday, 42% of all fund managers interviewed view Ethereum as the cryptocurrency with the most compelling growth outlook. Only 18% of the respondents picked Bitcoin as their top choice.
MARKETS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Digital Platform Improves Performance, Efficiency and Sustainability of Service Supply Chains

OnProcess Technology, Inc. introduced its new cloud-based technology platform, OnProcess Agora, which hosts a suite of applications, communications and business intelligence tools underpinned by a proprietary data model to help improve the management, efficiency and orchestration of service-parts supply chains. “The after-sale service supply chain has a direct and substantial...
SOFTWARE
Benzinga

Ethereum Rises More Than 4% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum’s (CRYPTO: ETH) price has risen 4.46% to $3,605.98. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 25.0% gain, moving from $2,866.46 to its current price.Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum’s (CRYPTO: ETH) price rose 4.46% to $3,605.98. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 25.0% gain, moving from $2,866.46 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $4,356.99.
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Browser-based DeFi wallet XDEFI launches public version

XDEFI Wallet, a browser-based wallet service for decentralized finance (DeFi) and nonfungible token (NFT) users, launched its public version on the Chrome Store. Similar to the widely-used browser extension wallet MetaMask, the XDEFI Wallet supports DeFi applications across multiple blockchains. According to the announcement, the browser wallet works with the Ethereum (ETH) network and other Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible chains.
TECHNOLOGY
CoinTelegraph

Multiple VCs back Strip Finance in $1.5M to build NFT collateralization platform

Strip Finance is building liquidity easing solutions for the nonfungible token (NFT) space, initially launching a collateralized NFT lending and borrowing platform on Binance Smart Chain. The platform will enhance liquidity in the NFT market by providing users with an option to retain ownership and, yet, derive liquidity. In addition,...
ECONOMY
CoinTelegraph

Crypto fintech MoonPay reportedly aims for $3.4B valuation in first VC funding

MoonPay, a fintech startup dedicated to building crypto payments infrastructure, is reportedly expected to reach a valuation of $3.4 billion after conducting its first round of venture capital funding. The VC funding for the crypto payments startup is being co-led by Tiger Global Management and Coatue Management and will inject...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Elliptic raises $60M to advance crypto analytics service

Cryptocurrency risk management firm Elliptic has announced a $60 million Series C funding round led by Evolution Equity Partners and supported by a panoply of venture capital firms including SoftBank Vision Fund 2, as well as existing investors AlbionVC, Digital Currency Group, Wells Fargo Strategic Capital and SBI Group, amongst others.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy